resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts global 13.Feb.2021 13:07
animal rights | government

The Centers For Disease Control (CDC)

author: Magnifying Glass
The CDC has replaced democracy with dictatorship.
The Centers For Disease Control (CDC)


1 Despite the fact that the Smithfield pig slaughterhouse in South Dakota had the highest percentage of infected workers in the country, that slaughterhouse workers in general had the highest numbers of infected, that farm animals could also be infected, and that meats were testing positive for coronavirus, the CDC declined to keep the slaughterhouse closed for more than 4 weeks.
2.Knowing that chicken wings have tested positive for cornavirus, the CDC has failed to warn the public.
3.The CDC highly publicizes the 3% of annual food poisoning incidents related to fruits and vegetables, while rarely disseminating adequately the news of the 97% related to meat, fish, egg and dairy. Fruit and vegetable recalls are
caused by insecticides, herbicides, worker hands. Meat, fish, egg and dairy food poisonings are caused by all of those as well as by the massive bacteria inside the cadaver of a murdered animal. Those include ecoli or colon bacteria.
4. The CDC denied Howard Lyman's proven assertion that there were widespread Mad Cow (and other species spongiform encephalopathy) cases in the US, though a US circuit court ruled against his attackers because the truth is not libelous.
5. The CDC has failed to run public service spots or dispatch representatives to tv and radio shows to warn against the hazards of animal products, the world's prime causes of diseases: heart attacks, many kinds of cancer, strokes, aneurisms,
kidney failure, food poisoning, Alzheimer's, arthritis, ulcers, acidification, constipation etc. related to animal and fish flesh, eggs and dairy.
6. Instead the CDC and its affiliate Emory University continue the crucifixion of primates and billions of other animals.
7. It was finally forced to remove mercury compounds from pediatric vaccines after losing lawsuits, but continued to have them in flu shots.
8. Its unelected officials have usurped the legal authority of legislatures
9. It has worked to exempt vaccines from lawsuits and from mandatory peer review and long term safety tests.
10.It has criminally minimized many times over the dangers of death and serious injury from vaccines. While Harvard research indicated 2.6% of vaccines caused death or serious injury, the CDC was claiming only 1 in a million had such reactions. No one can test the accuracy of its or Johns Hopkins casualty figures because of HIPAA privacy rules.
11.It has failed to warn of the dangers of vaccines, the contamination from xerotransplantation or mixture of animal and human ingredients, toxic ingredients such as formaldehyde, monosodium glutamate, aluminum, mercury compounds which
cause Alzheimer's, dangerous antibiotics needed to prevent further bacteria growth from viruses, ingredients which
offend many faiths and ethical systems, pig fat proscribed by Muslims and Jews, cow ingredients anathema to Hindus,
human fetal tissue in violation of antiabortionist beliefs, African green monkey cells, shark kidney cells, and all animal, bird, fish, and animal product ingredients avoided by the world's vegans, vegetarians, 450 million Hindus etc.
12.Why? The CDC is the handmaiden of international pharmaceutical companies and the protector of animal agriculture.
inquirer.com and bostonglobe.com cartoons

homepage: homepage: http://aclu.org

contribute to this article


The CDC has spent money on ecocidal forestry and fish suffocation 13.Feb.2021 13:22
Magnifying Glass link

12."If you peruse the CDC budget from the last few years, you'll see funding for agriculture forestry and fishing as well as and mining research."

 https://wjla.com/news/nation-world/government-watchdog-cdc-has-largely-abandoned-original-mission

Seattle Times Reports CDC Inflating Covid Numbers 13.Feb.2021 13:25
Magnifying Glass link

 https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/cdc-is-still-inaccurately-counting-coronavirus-tests-a-watchdog-group-finds/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion