The Centers For Disease Control (CDC)





1 Despite the fact that the Smithfield pig slaughterhouse in South Dakota had the highest percentage of infected workers in the country, that slaughterhouse workers in general had the highest numbers of infected, that farm animals could also be infected, and that meats were testing positive for coronavirus, the CDC declined to keep the slaughterhouse closed for more than 4 weeks.

2.Knowing that chicken wings have tested positive for cornavirus, the CDC has failed to warn the public.

3.The CDC highly publicizes the 3% of annual food poisoning incidents related to fruits and vegetables, while rarely disseminating adequately the news of the 97% related to meat, fish, egg and dairy. Fruit and vegetable recalls are

caused by insecticides, herbicides, worker hands. Meat, fish, egg and dairy food poisonings are caused by all of those as well as by the massive bacteria inside the cadaver of a murdered animal. Those include ecoli or colon bacteria.

4. The CDC denied Howard Lyman's proven assertion that there were widespread Mad Cow (and other species spongiform encephalopathy) cases in the US, though a US circuit court ruled against his attackers because the truth is not libelous.

5. The CDC has failed to run public service spots or dispatch representatives to tv and radio shows to warn against the hazards of animal products, the world's prime causes of diseases: heart attacks, many kinds of cancer, strokes, aneurisms,

kidney failure, food poisoning, Alzheimer's, arthritis, ulcers, acidification, constipation etc. related to animal and fish flesh, eggs and dairy.

6. Instead the CDC and its affiliate Emory University continue the crucifixion of primates and billions of other animals.

7. It was finally forced to remove mercury compounds from pediatric vaccines after losing lawsuits, but continued to have them in flu shots.

8. Its unelected officials have usurped the legal authority of legislatures

9. It has worked to exempt vaccines from lawsuits and from mandatory peer review and long term safety tests.

10.It has criminally minimized many times over the dangers of death and serious injury from vaccines. While Harvard research indicated 2.6% of vaccines caused death or serious injury, the CDC was claiming only 1 in a million had such reactions. No one can test the accuracy of its or Johns Hopkins casualty figures because of HIPAA privacy rules.

11.It has failed to warn of the dangers of vaccines, the contamination from xerotransplantation or mixture of animal and human ingredients, toxic ingredients such as formaldehyde, monosodium glutamate, aluminum, mercury compounds which

cause Alzheimer's, dangerous antibiotics needed to prevent further bacteria growth from viruses, ingredients which

offend many faiths and ethical systems, pig fat proscribed by Muslims and Jews, cow ingredients anathema to Hindus,

human fetal tissue in violation of antiabortionist beliefs, African green monkey cells, shark kidney cells, and all animal, bird, fish, and animal product ingredients avoided by the world's vegans, vegetarians, 450 million Hindus etc.

12.Why? The CDC is the handmaiden of international pharmaceutical companies and the protector of animal agriculture.

