Infected Farm Animals times Infected Slaughterhouse Workers Equals Avoid Meat author: Logician Dr George Galea of World Health Organization: As long as people eat meat ther will be some chance of infection.

We know that chicken leukosis can cause leukemia in those who eat chickens. Common ground between WHO and logic Consumption of animal flesh is the chief cause of the world's diseases Did these chickens socially distance, wear masks, and wash their claws Every commonly eaten animal in the US is able to contract coronavirus All sentient beings have rights Farm animals and birds can catch covid

Slaughterhouse workers have very high rates of infection.

Therefore avoid meat..

Covid 19

is a 3 way street. The chickens can transmit it to workers. Workers can transmit it to living chickens or to their killed cadavers.



It's hard for chickens in factory farms to socially distance, wear masks, or wash their claws. It is the nature of factory farms to have wall to wall birds.



China has found coronavirus in a chicken wing. US News reported that COVID-19 was detected on a surface sample taken from a batch of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Tuesday.

https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2020/08/brazil-responds-to-coronavirus-positive-chicken-claims/

Coronavirus in Indian chickens... massive numbers killed

https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/coronavirus-outbreak-poultry-firms-farmers-hit-due-to-massive-culling-120031600026_1.html

UC Davis has listed some of the animals who can catch the corona virus. Animals are connected in other ways as well to Covid-19

https://www.medicinenet.com/what_animals_can_get_and_spread_covid-19-news.htm

https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/media-advisory-uc-davis-live-coronavirus-variants

South Dakota Smithfield pig abbatoir highest % of infections in country

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/15/us/coronavirus-south-dakota-meat-plant-refugees.html

Meat plants: front line in covid transmission

https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m2716

Livestock plants and covid 19 transmission

https://www.pnas.org/content/117/50/31706

NIH article on livestock zoonoses (article biased toward preservation of animal agriculture)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2865087/

Despite the fact that the Smithfield pig slaughterhouse in South Dakota had

the highest percentage of infected workers in the country, the CDC declined

to keep the slaughterhouse closed for more than 4 weeks.



Dr. George Galea of the World Health Organization: As long as people eat meat, there will be some chance of infection.



1. Animals can catch covid-19 According to the University of California Davis, the following are some of the animals who can catch covid-19:

Cows, sheep, pigs, horses, deer, chimps, gorillas, giant anteaters, dolphins, dogs, alligators, cats, sheep, Siberian tigers etc.

Other studies speak of turkey coronavirus https://www.medicinenet.com/what_animals_can_get_and_spread_covid-19-news.htm



2. If droplets can last on surfaces, they can also last on slaughterhouse still living animals

or cadavers' flesh, transmitted by coughing, sneezing or touching butchers.

If we are told to wash our hands (human flesh) frequently to avoid the virus, it is probable that slaughterhouse workers' hands could transmit covid-19 to meat.



3 Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52311877



4.Smithfield-owned Farmer John in Vernon California was fined for failing to protect workers from the virus.

https://www.thepigsite.com/news/2020/11/smithfield-and-subcontractor-face-steep-fines-for-covid-19-violations-in-california



5. Smithfield pig-killing plant in Sioux Falls SD fined by OSHA for failure to protect workers

https://ktiv.com/2020/09/10/osha-fines-smithfield-foods-in-sioux-falls-for-failing-to-protect-employees-from-covid-19-exposure/



6. Confirmed COVID-19 cases at NC Smithfield Foods plant ...

https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/confirmed-covid-19-cases-at-nc-smithfield-foods-plant/

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WAVY) - The Bladen County Health Department confirms positive cases of COVID-19 at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina.



Other slaughterhouses with high rates of infected workers include at least 2 Tyson's plants, JBS (Brazilian owned), poultry slaughterhouses etc.



We know that a number of epidemics and hundreds if not thousands of diseases have been caused by the eating

of animals. The United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) traced the DNA of socalled Spanish flu post WWI to a Tennessee butchered pig. HIV was traced to the

eating of monkey meat in Zaire, Zambia and elsewhere. Smallpox was originally called cow pox or kine pox

Chickenpox can from the eating of infected chickens. VJCD in humans came from consumption of cows with

bovine spongiform encephalopathy (Mad Cow). Avian flu originated in eating infected chickens. Swine flu

was traced to the consumption of pigs, etc. etc.



It is also true that vaccines grown in cultures contaminated by animal ingredients from infected animals, decayed cadaver parts etc. have had toxic side effects. These vaccine viruses have been cultured in materials such

as eggs (which account for nearly half the food poisoning fatalities annually), cells from African green monkeys,

mouse brain cells pulverized, broth made from cow flesh etc.



In addition are the hundreds of ingredients from monkeys, cows, pigs, sheep, sharks, and many other species

with deceptive names such as lipase which is derived from the severed tongues of slaughtered baby animals: calves or lambs. Magnesium stearate's origen is cows or pigs. Luciferase comes from fireflies. (Lucifer in Latin means bearer of light.)



""Animal-derived products used in vaccine manufacture can include amino acids, glycerol, detergents, gelatin, enzymes and blood. Cow milk is a source of amino acids, and sugars such as galactose. Cow tallow derivatives used in vaccine manufacture include glycerol. Gelatin and some amino acids come from cow bones. Cow skeletal muscle is used to prepare broths used in certain complex media. Many difficult to grow microorganisms and the cells that are used to propagate viruses require the addition of serum from blood to the growth media." Source: FDA



https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/questions-about-vaccines/bovine-derived-materials-used-vaccine-manufacturing-questions-and-answers

https://vaccines.procon.org/vaccine-ingredients-and-manufacturer-information/

