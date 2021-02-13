resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 13.Feb.2021 07:41
arts and culture | health

Influential jazz drummer Milford Graves has passed away at 79

author: Jasper Bruce
Graves was a pioneer of the free jazz movement during the 1960s

By Jasper Bruce
13th February 2021
---
Milford Graves. Credit: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images
---

Milford Graves, a pioneering jazz drummer most commonly associated with the free jazz movement, has passed away at age 79.

NPR journalist Lars Gotrich confirmed that Graves passed away of congestive heart failure on February 12.

Graves had been battling amyloid cardiomyopathy  also known as stiff heart syndrome  since 2018, when he was diagnosed and given six months to live.

Born in Queens on August 20, 1941, Graves began learning percussion instruments at a young age, most notably the congas.

In the 1960s, he was a founding member of the New York Art Quartet, an influential free jazz ensemble that also featured saxophonist John Tchicai, trombonist Roswell Rudd and bassist Lewis Worrell.

Over a career spanning more than half a century, Graves performed with many other ensembles, including the Milford Graves Percussion Ensemble and the Milford Graves Latino Quintet. The latter featured pianist Chick Corea, who also passed away this week.

Graves studied Indian, Asian and African music extensively and was known to incorporate elements of all three into his drum solos.

His interest in international cultures led him to invent Yara, a martial art form. Conceived in the early 1970s, Yara was inspired by African ritual dance, the praying mantis and the Lindy Hop dance style.

Graves became a noted academic during the 1970s and taught at Bennington College's Black Music Division for 39 years. He was a Professor Emeritus at the institution prior to his death.

As an academic, Graves engaged in extensive research into the human heart, and its relationship with the healing powers of music.

"It turns out, I was studying the heart to prepare for treating myself," Graves told The New York Times in 2020.

"[Amyloid cardiomyopathy] is a rare disease with very little research on it," he said of his condition.

"The experts say there's nothing to be done, so I have to look inward for answers."

Milford Graves Full Mantis, a documentary chronicling Graves' life and times, was released to critical acclaim in 2018.

Members of the jazz community have begun to pay tribute to the late drummer on social media.

Milford Graves could have lived to be 500 and still be gone to soon. Wow. genius. To good for this world.

 Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) February 12, 2021

I took this picture of Milford Graves from the stage at BAM on Dec 5, 2019, as he gazed upon transfixing archival footage of his younger self in action. A beautiful man, and a beautiful night that I will remember forever. RIP &#9829;&#65039; pic.twitter.com/nj8V1bJjYv

 Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) February 12, 2021

Milford Graves (1941-2021)  dancing drummer, technologist of magic, very sweet man, conjurer of avant-grade jazz, attentive herbalist, sculptor of strange shapes, martial artist, percussive polymath  joins the astral plane pic.twitter.com/SWlfft8wdp

 yasmina (@jasminprix) February 13, 2021

homepage: homepage: http://www.nme.com/news/music/influential-jazz-drummer-milford-graves-has-passed-away-at-79-2879307

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion