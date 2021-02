newswire article reporting global corporate dominance | economic justice THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS PREPARING FOR A MASSIVE MARKET CRASH AND CREDIT FREEZE. author: GM http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQNLWAKz9LE



the Debt Bubble is the greatest Frankenstein monster ever created by human civilization, and upon its collapse will transform humanity's existence on the planet.



Dead economy, commercial real estate devastated and corporate debt out of control yet new record highs for stocks propped up on the promise of epic sums of newly issued debt note fiat currency.



the privately owned Federal Reserve is Public Enemy Number One.



The Wall Street Journal is reporting on the Fed's 'simulation' for a possible scenario including a 55% drop in financial markets equity valuations. link to steemit.com



THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS PREPARING FOR A MASSIVE MARKET CRASH AND CREDIT FREEZE. Mannarino

