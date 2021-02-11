resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 11.Feb.2021 23:37
animal rights | health

Hormel Workers Paralyzed By Blood Mist In A Slaughterhouse Room

author: Contact OSHA
The agony of the murder of trillions of pigs continues, as their flesh causes many diseases.
115 year after Upton Sinclair's description of pig slaughter was so
powerful that it caused Theodore Roosevelt to inaugurate the USDA,
Hormel, in Austin Minnesota has a disease paralyzing some of its workers. It is a blood mist created in the animal flesh processing room.

It is ironic that the USDA created by TR to improve the situation is now one of the world's biggest promoters of animal agriculture. Trillions of
animals have been killed with the help of USDA promotions, while tens of millions have been killed directly by the USDA.

Upton Sinclair's description in The Jungle
The shriek was followed by another, louder and yet more agonizing..for once started upon that journey, the hog never came back. One by one the men hooked up the hogs and slit their throats. There was a line of hogs with squeals and lifeblood ebbing away.. until at last each vanished into a huge vat of boiling water (some still alive).

The hogs were so innocent. They came so very trustingly. They were so very human in their protests. They had done nothing to deserve it."One could not stand and watch very long without being philosophical, without beginning to deal in symbols and similes, and to hear the hog-squeal of the universe.... Each of them had an individuality o
f his own, a will of his own, a hope and a heart's desire; each was full of self-confidence, of self-importance, and a sense of dignity. And trusting and strong in faith he had gone about his
business, the while a black shadow hung over him, and a horrid Fate
in his pathway. Now suddenly it had swooped upon him, and had seized
him by the leg. Relentless, remorseless, all his protests, his screamswere nothing to it. It did its cruel will with him, as if his wishes, his feelings, had simply no existence at all; it cut his throat and watched him gasp out his life."

homepage: homepage: http://https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2011/06/hormel-spam-pig-brains-disease/

