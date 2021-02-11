resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 11.Feb.2021 23:28
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 02/12/21 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr210212.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From JAPAN- In Myanmar pro-democracy demonstrations are growing while military oppression is becoming more violent- the NLD is the ruling political party and their headquarters were raided. The military claims there was fraud in the election, while some military and police are joining the mostly youthful protestors. WHO medical experts have completed their investigation in Wuhan to see if Covid originated there- they dispelled the notion that the virus leaked from a local laboratory. China says the US should allow the WHO to carry out origin tracing studies in the US. Biden expects extreme competition with China, but says he knows President Xi very well and understands him. President Xi has offered their Covid vaccine to eastern European countries along with agricultural trade. Iran is blocked from western vaccines by the US sanctions and has begun using the Russian made Sputnik V. Technologies are being advanced to create digital vaccine passes to allow travel. Japan has developed thermal power plants burning ammonia which does not emit carbon when burnt.

From CUBA- The presidential election in Ecuador will see a runoff in 2 months, with the leftist candidate Andres Arauz far ahead of the second place candidate. Despite pleas from Amnesty International, the ACLU, and Reporters Without Borders, the Biden administration will continue to seek the extradition of Julian Assange from the UK. US human rights groups released a report finding that US border agents systematically ignore and dismiss reports of missing migrants, and obstruct efforts by families and humanitarian groups to find them. Fossil fuel pollution was responsible for 8.7 million deaths in 2018- state-owned fossil fuel companies plan to invest $1.9 trillion over the next decade in projects making the Paris Agreement goals impossible. Every winter in London many die from rough sleeping- but the pandemic has led to finding housing for the homeless and giving them vaccinations.

From GERMANY- Brief headlines from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Iran. Then global Covid updates and the US will reengage with the UN Human Rights Council.

The latest Shortwave Report (February 12) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here-  https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"One of the best things to come out of the home computer revolution could be the general and widespread understanding of how severely limited logic really is."
-- Frank Herbert

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion