3 States With "Prolife" Governors Have Scheduled Executions For 2021



According to DeathPenaltyInfo.Org's list of upcoming executions,

3 governors who call themselves prolife and who have murdered prisoners before

have scheduled executions in 2021.. They are Kay Ivey of Alabama, Mike DeWine of Ohio and Greg Abbott of Texas.



President Biden and the Democratic party platform have opposed the death penalty. Yet Biden has nominated executioner Merrick Garland to be US attorney general. If you oppose government murder, please call US senators 202 224 3121

Governor Kay Ivey Alabama 1-855-566-5333

Governor Greg Abbott Texas

https://gov.texas.gov/contact

Ohio governor Mike DeWine

77 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43215-6117.

https://governor.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/governor/contact





https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/executions/upcoming-executions

https://progresstexas.org/blog/5-reasons-why-greg-abbott-isn%E2%80%99t-pro-life-just-anti-abortion

http://amnesty.org

http://otse.org

http://tcadp.org

http://innocenceproject.org

http://aclu.org



Agatha Christie: The judge murders within the law.



Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura: Thou shalt not kill is not asterisked with exceptions.



Sister Helen Prejean: None of us is the worst moment of our lives.



SNS: A man alcohol impaired has a bar fight and kills in momentary hot passion. The Supreme Court Republicans and other execution judges kill in cold premeditation.



Innocence Project: has data on some of the thousands of innocents who have been executed in the US



Execution continues the cycle of violence.



Abolition lawyers: The death penalty is not a deterrent



Amnesty International: Only 20 of 195 countries murdered prisoners in 2019.