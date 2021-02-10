resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts global 10.Feb.2021 20:50
human & civil rights | police / legal

3 States With "Prolife" Governors Have Scheduled Executions For 2021

author: Abolitionist
If you want President Biden to keep his promise to end execution in the US, please
call him at 202 456 1111
 https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Other contact information below
3 States With "Prolife" Governors Have Scheduled Executions For 2021

According to DeathPenaltyInfo.Org's list of upcoming executions,
3 governors who call themselves prolife and who have murdered prisoners before
have scheduled executions in 2021.. They are Kay Ivey of Alabama, Mike DeWine of Ohio and Greg Abbott of Texas.

President Biden and the Democratic party platform have opposed the death penalty. Yet Biden has nominated executioner Merrick Garland to be US attorney general. If you oppose government murder, please call US senators 202 224 3121
Governor Kay Ivey Alabama 1-855-566-5333
Governor Greg Abbott Texas
 https://gov.texas.gov/contact
Ohio governor Mike DeWine
77 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43215-6117.
 https://governor.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/governor/contact


 https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/executions/upcoming-executions
 https://progresstexas.org/blog/5-reasons-why-greg-abbott-isn%E2%80%99t-pro-life-just-anti-abortion
 http://amnesty.org
 http://otse.org
 http://tcadp.org
 http://innocenceproject.org
 http://aclu.org

Agatha Christie: The judge murders within the law.

Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura: Thou shalt not kill is not asterisked with exceptions.

Sister Helen Prejean: None of us is the worst moment of our lives.

SNS: A man alcohol impaired has a bar fight and kills in momentary hot passion. The Supreme Court Republicans and other execution judges kill in cold premeditation.

Innocence Project: has data on some of the thousands of innocents who have been executed in the US

Execution continues the cycle of violence.

Abolition lawyers: The death penalty is not a deterrent

Amnesty International: Only 20 of 195 countries murdered prisoners in 2019.

homepage: homepage: http://deathpenaltyinfo.org

contribute to this article


The state takes life but cannot give it 10.Feb.2021 21:04
Abolition link

Either a screenwriter or author of a story about the death penalty: The state takes life but cannot give it.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion