newswire article reposts global 09.Feb.2021 07:23
health | political theory

Corona and psychology: Fear works against democratic coexistence

author: Jane-Anna Spiekermann        e-mail:e-mail: marc1seed@yahoo.com
The current "simultaneous consolidation and weakening of the state" (Nicos Poulantzas) are two sides of the same coin: the rise of the punitive state goes hand in hand with growing social insecurity and disenfranchisement, rather than an increase in rule-breaking and crime. The state authority & police strengthen themselves in pandemics.
... Loïc Wacquant was able to prove this connection for the United States more than ten years ago. Now, once again, we see that there are more parallels to the United States on this side of the Atlantic than many would like to believe.

In all the European responses given in Greece in recent years, one sees this raw and brutal violence of disenfranchisement leveled against all forms and demands for a minimum of social and political rights and personal dignity. The health system was and is one of the most contested places. Politically, it has been ruined, and today the police are arming themselves - not least in the "struggle" against Corona. A struggle that has thus been transferred from the terrain of rights to that of security. It is no coincidence that this is reminiscent of European border policy.

Mirko Broll currently works at the Department of Political Sociology of Social Inequality at LMU Munich. He lived and researched in Athens for an extended period of time. His research focuses on European austerity policies and transnational practices of solidarity.

Mario Neumann has been involved in several transnational initiatives on the situation in Greece in recent years, including the Blockupy alliance and support work for the occupied City Plaza Hotel. He lives in Berlin and works in the public relations department of medico international

homepage: homepage: http://www.freembtranslations.net
address: address: www.academia.edu

