Lab Animal Torturers Ridicule Antivivisectionists as 'Sentimentalists' Patent holding drugpushing vivisectors ridicule those who oppose lab animal torture as 'sentimentalists' 'Unseen they suffer. Unheard they cry. In agony they linger.Nameless They Die' Zoophobe-Psychotic Are Vivisectors



Lab animal torturers, vivisectors of sentient living beings,

researchers who for fame, money or curiosity inflict agony on animals,

often dismiss animal rights workers, terming them guilty of

'sentimentality'. These selfserving pseudoscientists have even

attempted to pathologize activists, coining the term zoophil-psychosis,

as if a 6 syllable word will justify their sadism. Their fabricated

word literally means that love of animals is a sickness. No, the opposite

is true. Objectification of animals is a sickness. These zoophobepsychotics

have inflicted unspeakable pain on trillions of animals. Consider

Rene Descartes who nailed dogs' paws to tables so that they could not

escape his knife.

Compare these legally protected murderers to Albert Einstein, who said

in his autobiography that angels gave him the theory of relativity

in a dream, or the discoverer of the benzene ring who had a vision of a

snake biting his tail. Before that, none it is said, knew that molecules

came in rings. Consider the inventor of the sewing machine who dreamt

of Native Americans holding spears with holes in their tips (sewing needles).

Then there is Schumann who had a series of painful explosions in his ears,

after which he began to hear sublimely beautiful music. He wrote that

he was not a composer but a secretary of what he heard. Whenever there

is a question, a disease, God, self realized masters, angels are ready

to give the answer without the torture of animals.

Spiritual teachers advise that we pray for our foes, not just the animal

carvers in labs but legislators, that this sadism be outlawed.

Torture of powerless feeling animals in labs is not science

Torture of powerless feeling animals in labs is not science but a primitive barbaric crime.