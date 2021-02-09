Lab Animal Torturers Ridicule Antivivisectionists as 'Sentimentalists'

|
Zoophobe-Psychotic Are Vivisectors
Lab animal torturers, vivisectors of sentient living beings,
researchers who for fame, money or curiosity inflict agony on animals,
often dismiss animal rights workers, terming them guilty of
'sentimentality'. These selfserving pseudoscientists have even
attempted to pathologize activists, coining the term zoophil-psychosis,
as if a 6 syllable word will justify their sadism. Their fabricated
word literally means that love of animals is a sickness. No, the opposite
is true. Objectification of animals is a sickness. These zoophobepsychotics
have inflicted unspeakable pain on trillions of animals. Consider
Rene Descartes who nailed dogs' paws to tables so that they could not
escape his knife.
Compare these legally protected murderers to Albert Einstein, who said
in his autobiography that angels gave him the theory of relativity
in a dream, or the discoverer of the benzene ring who had a vision of a
snake biting his tail. Before that, none it is said, knew that molecules
came in rings. Consider the inventor of the sewing machine who dreamt
of Native Americans holding spears with holes in their tips (sewing needles).
Then there is Schumann who had a series of painful explosions in his ears,
after which he began to hear sublimely beautiful music. He wrote that
he was not a composer but a secretary of what he heard. Whenever there
is a question, a disease, God, self realized masters, angels are ready
to give the answer without the torture of animals.
Spiritual teachers advise that we pray for our foes, not just the animal
carvers in labs but legislators, that this sadism be outlawed.
Torture of powerless feeling animals in labs is not science
but a primitive barbaric crime.