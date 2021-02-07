newswire article reposts global animal rights | arts and culture Who Wrote The Plays And Sonnets Attributed To William Shakespeare author: True Quill The more one learns, the more apparent the truth becomes What do Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, Charlie Chaplin,

Sigmund Freud, Vanessa Redgrave, Derek Jacoby,

St. Germaine, John Adams, Leslie Howard

and countless others have in common?

They all believed that William Shakespeare

was not the author of the plays, sonnets,

and other writings attributed to him.



Why ?



The Elizabethan court was one which drew and quartered

Catholics and others who were not of the Church of England. She

executed Mary Queen of Scots and other political opponents.

It was not safe for the author to

put his own name to his writings.



There is not a single play or poem

in Shakespeare's handwriting.



His children were functionally illiterate.



There were no books, no library in his

possession when he died. Nor were there any plays

or copies of plays in his possession.



While genius is not dependent upon schooling,

the comprehensive knowledge of the court,

literature, and cultures of other countries

was not evident in the life of Shakespeare.



There are many legal documents in the life of

Shakespeare, but none indicating he was a writer.

He was a grain merchant, who once sued someone

for 14 pence, who was a moneylender. His last will

was not the work of a literary man. He at least twice

defaulted on tax payments and was the owner of

high end realty.



He had been a butcher's apprentice and

a poacher of deer while the writings attributed

to him are full of compassion for mammals, birds,

fishes, insects.



There is nothing in the plays and poems which

fits with the life of Shakespeare.



The most famous painting alleging to be that of

Will Shakespeare was printed by Ben Jonson. Examining

the painting one finds indications that the face is

a mask of another face behind it.



The documentary Last Will And Testament

promotes the 17th Earl of Oxford as the author.



This writer believes the ascended

master St Germaine, who said that he himself in a previous life

was the author. He doesn't have the heads of murdered animals on the walls of his ancestral home nor the ethical lapses attributed to the 17th Earl of Oxford. He had already in his life as Francis Bacon achieved spiritual mastery in several areas.



Many of the assertions in this article came from the documentary Last Will & Testament

Last Will And Testament available on Roku

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2122381/

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/04/23/arts/shakespeare-obituary.html contribute to this article add comment to discussion