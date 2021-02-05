newswire article reposts global 9.11 investigation | imperialism & war 14 Causes Of War, 12 Reasons For Censorship Of Antiwar Workers author: Universal Nonviolence Harm no being.. is the substance of spiritual teaching in many faiths and ethical systems 14 Of Many Causes Of War

1. different religions' hatred for other faiths

2. racist hatred

3. nationalism

4. petroplutocracy

5. drug lords and kidnappers (within and outside of intelligence services)

6. arms sales and other war profiteering

7. loanshark capitalism

8. empire building.. land acquisition

9. generals and mercenaries attracted to violence

10. generals soldiers and mercenaries attracted to the ego of advancement in the ranks

11. revenge

12. lust (as with Helen of Troy)

13. conflicts over fishing rights

14. Nuclear possession nations unwilling to give up their own lethal weapons as they prevent others from having them



**



12 OF Many Reasons THE US Antiwar Movement IS NOT Reported



The US government has bombed or invaded

at least 17 countries since 1980.

Why has the great opposition to these

wars not been as powerful as that against

the Vietnam War?



1. War profiteers worked to end the draft, replacing

it with an allvolunteer army (an army largely of the

children of the poor),, removing college students

and their networks from opposition.

2. The military's embedded journalist policy

prevents reportorial truth.

3. Unlike Vietnam, many of the later targets of the

US government have been Muslim nations. Many powerful

media corporations in the US cooperate with the objectives

of Benjamin Netanyahu.

4. President Cossiga of Italy, German cabinet minister Andreas Von Bulow, dozens of members of the Japanese diet, French scientists,

Anglican bishops, countless documentarians such as Loose Change, thousands of pilots, engineers, scholars and scientists are some of the millions around the world who have spoken and written about 911 as a CIA operation. Its objective

was both an erosion of 1st amendment liberties in the US, draconian new laws such as the Patriot Act, and the expansion of the security state as well as overriding the peace loving people of the US with a false flag operation in order to enter Afghanistan, ostensibly to kill Osama Bin Laden who was already near death from a constant need for dialysis which he underwent in Dubai. 20 years later, the media still maintain the lie. The CIA had spent many millions arming the Afghan people with shoulder held

missiles which drove the Soviet Union out of Afghanistan. The 20 year Afghanistan war (as of Feb of 2021) began 6 weeks after the 911 bombing. Islamophobia, a presence near China,

the attraction of Afghan oil, poppies, and minerals

were all factors. http://911truth.org

5. Corporate media including CSpan, social media, and search engines are censoring the coverage

of the antiwar movement

6. There are almost no national tv talk shows. CSpan has almost eliminated open phones shows in which the caller speaks of whatever he or she wishes.

7. Over 90% of corporate radio in the US is

controlled by rightwing Republicans such

as IHart Radio (formerly Clear Channel).

8. The war profiteer industry has multiplied

since the 60's and 70's.

9. NPR affiliates such as WKSU of Kent State University

have been coopted by Republicans. The station management

ignores the anniversary of the May 4, 1970 murder of 4 students on campus by the National Guard, ordered to campus by a Republican

governor. The NPR network ended its 2 hour afternoon callin show.

10. The Pentagon has militarized the National Football League,

linking the violence of war to the violence of football Article It's time to end the militarization of the NFL

https://fee.org/articles/its-time-to-end-the-paid-militarization-of-the-nfl/

11. The CIA has had programs to militarize the pacifist religion of Christianity since 1947. The result has been that rightwing Christianity is pro-war.

12. Unprecedented varieties of Republican vote fraud with the help of billionaires, Karl Rove and others have eliminated peace voices in the US Senate, House and state legislatures.



The writer has many beloved conservative relatives and friends who do not share the opinions here. contribute to this article add comment to discussion