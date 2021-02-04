resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 04.Feb.2021 19:16
economic justice | labor

Chomsky: Labor Has Been Smashed By Democrats, Business Class Are Dedicated Marxists

author: Jacobin
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Huy82PVaCzs

 (Clinton era) NAFTA was an investor-rights agreement
 Labor has been smashed by Democrats
 business class are dedicated Marxists
 Wage labor (as expressed by the Democratic Party under Lincoln) differs only from slavery in that it's temporary, as an avenue to becoming a free person
Noam Chomsky: Where the Left Goes After Trump  2021 Interview

306,131 views  Jan 12, 2021
Jacobin

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Huy82PVaCzs

contribute to this article


Chomsky: "The Business Elites  Are Instinctive Marxists" 04.Feb.2021 19:35
Keane Bhatt, Truthout link

Published November 19, 2010

Acclaimed philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky is Institute Professor Emeritus of Linguistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He shared his perspectives on international affairs, economics and other themes in an interview conducted at his office in Boston on September 14, 2010.

_______________


KB: Back in 1994, journalist Allan Nairn reported the sentiments of Major Louis Kernisan of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, who said "You're going to end up dealing with the same folks as before, the five families that run the country, the military and the bourgeoisie ... it's not going to be the slum guy from Cite Soleil." This is an example of what you've discussed: honest planners using Marxian analysis. Elites and strategists seem to have a good grasp of social and international relations, but with the values reversed. You've said you don't particularly care much for Marx. Does this include the analytical framework that planners and elites employ?

NC: It's not quite accurate; I don't say I don't care much about him. I wouldn't call myself a Marxist, I don't think anybody should be any kind of an "-ist." As far as Marx's analysis of capitalism, there's a lot of very useful ideas in it, but we have to remember - and he would've been the first to say - he's developing an abstract model of 19th century capitalism. It's abstract and it's changed. As far as his prescriptions for the post-capitalist future were concerned, he really didn't have much to say. And with some justice, I think. On the other hand, I wouldn't say that I don't care much for Marx; he offered lots of insights into how society works, and he was an extremely good analyst of the current events of the day. I think he would take it for granted that elites are basically Marxist - they believe in class analysis, they believe in class struggle, and in a really business-run society like the United States, the business elites are deeply committed to class struggle and are engaged in it all the time. And they understand. They're instinctive Marxists; they don't have to read it.

http://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-the-business-elites-are-instinctive-marxists/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion