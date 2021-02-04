newswire article reporting global corporate dominance | economic justice WALL STREET INSIDER: CENTRAL BANKS, BIG PHARMA SHUT DOWN GLOBAL ECONOMY. author: Banned.Video http://www.bitchute.com/video/1y96Fritajkd/



First published at 11:42 UTC on February 4th, 2021.



interview with Gregory Mannarino http://www.bitchute.com/video/1y96Fritajkd/



Global takeover by privately owned central banks today, is what the 'pandemic' is about. Biggest freakshow in the history of the world.



Total rigging and takeover of financial markets. Investment banks and hedge funds are at the levers of currency issuance under the guise of a 'virus' with help from pharmaceutical corporations who are to provide a 'vaccine'.



Shutdown of the global economy deliberately stagnates by slowing the money velocity to zero, with plans for a new world reserve currency to replace the U.S. dollar.

---

Paradigm shift: deliberately induced economic collapse w/Money Velocity = Zero

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2021/01/439841.shtml#479345

---



The Federal Reserve is today in the final stage of its plan, which began in 1913, to own the world:

---

Century Of Enslavement: The History Of The Federal Reserve

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2014/09/428243.shtml

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IJeemTQ7Vk

