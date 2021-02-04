newswire article commentary united states 9.11 investigation | media criticism Margaret Taylor Greene & 9/11: Unclear on the Concept author: rAT Watching the gang at CNN & MSNBC go totally ballistic over her claims that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job really displays the total lack of MSM integrity when it comes to hard truth. where's that 40 foot tail section? where's ANYTHING???????? Greene has it right- the 9/11 attacks were an inside job. But she's just following the Alex Jones playbook for making millions off the fact. Here's my top question for her: "If 9/11 was an inside job as you claim, where does that leave Rudy Giuliani?" "America's Mayor" and Donald Trump's legal pit bull waltzed all over the sidewalks of New York after the attacks, reassuring one and all that everything was under control and that he was still in charge. He was sure plugged in that day. Even knew that WTC #7, a nearly 50 story steel building, was about to collapse any minute even though no planes hit it. They claim a tiny fire caused the whole thing to come down in seconds like an old Vegas hotel. Building 7 also contained Rudy's "emergency headquarters", several law enforcement agencies, and all the evidence in the ongoing ENRON scandals. If 9/11 was an inside job as you say, then it must have been members of your own political party that instigated the whole affair. After all, Bush & Cheney are Republicans and were in charge of the government. Who else could have ordered an hours long stand-down of the Air Force when those planes were hijacked? If it was a false flag, who gained? Halliburton made BILLIONS from the Iraq War that Cheney lorded over. The whole damn deal was controlled by your own party Ms. Greene. Democrats were not in power- your guys were. The Republicans are actually giving her standing ovations! For what exactly? Bringing up the greatest act of treason since Benedict Arnold? An act that happened under their reign? The attacks were used as weapon against The Constitution through the ill-named "Patriot Act" that shredded many inherent rights and set the stage for the authoritarian rule of a Trump. If it was an inside job Rudy was definitely one of the major players. This little fact has just motivated the GOP to force Greene to sort of apologize for her "former remarks" and admit that 9/11 "really happened". But she notably doesn't say that it wasn't an inside job. Her 9/11 ravings are forcing cable news pundits to reveal their true colors- uptight, thick-headed, close-minded gatekeepers that refuse to acknowledge the clear fact that there is NO WRECKAGE ON THE PENTAGON LAWN that could conceivably be from a crashed jumbo jet. That lawn looks like a golf course. Nothing there. L@@k at pictures of jet crashes- there's metal and plastic everywhere. 40 foot tall tail sections. 6 ton engines. None of that is present in any photo. It was a missile. The MSM just can't handle it because they are part and parcel of the same system that perpetrated the atrocity and don't want Anthrax in their mailbox. Margaret Taylor Greene is pretty much a willing idiot. She has told Muslims to "go back home and marry a lot of wives or goats or camels or whatever.." Wonder why Mitch McConnell is losing his mind over her antics? Watching the Republican Party morph into a new National Socialist Cult with Trump as it's mirror is pretty depressing, but watching Greene's lame ass attempts to harness votes and $$ by rehashing the greatest domestic terror crime of all is almost humorous. If Rudy was the monkey in the middle, where does that leave Trump? You can't have it both ways Ms. Greene. CNN will never show that Pentagon Lawn photo on the air either. They'll just look outraged and growl. What really gets me is they're asking for a "9/11 Commission type inquiry" into the insurrection on January 6th. Hahahahaha That's a GOOD one! contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion