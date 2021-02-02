newswire article reposts global animal rights | environment How Do Chickens Die? 16 Of The Ways author: Chicken Rights Knowledge creates change. *



How do chickens die? After reading this, many would conclude the best way to prevent this

is to stop giving butchers a profit motive for slaughter by no longer eating chickens or eggs.



1. In San Diego baby males were sent alive through a wood chipper.

2. In Iowa on a conveyor belt they are sent alive into a crusher

and come out as paste. http://hatchery.mercyforanimals.org

3. On many farms they are strangled to death. http://upc-online.org

4. In many places they are dropped into eviscerators, metal tubs full of swirling knives.

5. At one major fast food chain, some chickens died of scalding while alive.

6. On loading docks at many private corporations, airlines, USPS and other places

the chicks are crushed in flimsy cardboard boxes, Senator Grassley

having removed all the humane protections and having classified these chick males

as commercial mail. His bill was signed into law. Recently as the US mail was slowed

and overtime limited by the Republican administration, many more animals were dying

on the loading docks.

7. Some die of thirst

8. Others in factory farm electricity outages die of freezing or of baking.

9. Some die in ritual religious sacrifices.

10. Some are dropped into the street as boxes slip from cranes, for instance in Salisbury Maryland. These are run over by cars bikes buses and trucks.

11. At some universities, corporations, and tax supported USDA torture centers

they are researched upon.

12 Most are clipped upside down onto conveyor belts and their throats slit.

13. Some chickens molt too soon. Their feathers drop away and they freeze

to death.

14. On farms, helpless chickens caged and captive, are prey to foxes, coyotes, etc

who kill them.

15. Transported in trains, trucks, they are often crushed in traffic accidents.

16. Captive in metal cages inside metal factory farms, they have often been crushed by hurricanes and tornadoes. Some as in Ohio have been bulldozed into the ground

alive and covered with dirt.

How do chickens suffer?

1 When they are debeaked, their tongues sometimes catch in the debeaker.

2. When they are caged in factory farms, they spend their lives unable in

many instances to spread their wings. Sometimes nine are crammed into

a one foot by three foot cage.

3. Sometimes their claws grow around the wire mesh on which they stand

and they are unable to move.



Many Republican attorneys general sued the states of California and Massachusetts which had adopted laws for bigger cages in which the birds could spread their wings and turn around. Senator Hawley was a coordinator of one of the lawsuits. Both efforts to interfere with humane legislation were defeated.



Eggs account for half of the annual food poisoning fatalities. Eggs have an average 250 to 300 milligrams of brain, heart and other artery blocking fat. When a chicken has cancer, it is called leukosis instead of leukemia, but one can contract cancer by eating an infected chicken. Some slaughterhouses practice excising a visible tumor and sending the rest of the cadaver through. There is no testing for cancer or other diseases in birds. It is only after people get sick and/or die that recalls occur. Salmonella, listeria are 2 of the diseases of chickens. Each egg takes many gallons of water in production.



