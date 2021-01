newswire article reposts global animal rights | environment Hunters On The World Wildlife Board author: Follow The Money Of Blood Sports Some want to save species in order to slay them The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is currently running ads on tv asking your financial help in aiding them to save polar bears. In actuality, WWF has hunters on its boardk and like Ducks Unlimited, wants to save the species to have some to shoot.



