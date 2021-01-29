resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 29.Jan.2021 20:46
corporate dominance | labor

27 National, State And Municipal Priorities

author: Equity
Each has his or her own list of priorities. Here is one such
1. Feed vegan food to tens of millions who are hungry Provide them shelter clothing
2. Jobs for tens of millions (expand FDR's CCC.. it employed 3 million over 9 years)
3. Children back to school
4. Climate change animal agriculture is a major cause of climate change
a. tree planting b. develop alternatives to tree paper (banana peels coconut shells leaves etc) and the
use of trees in building
c. dietary change
5. Vegan diet promotion... an end to subsidies for animal agriculture vegan only food stamps
6. Abolition of the death penalty... an AG with an abolition history
7. End to militarism
8. End to racism
9 Infrastructure China has just laid 18,000 more miles of high speed rail a new CCC could lay track,
plant billions of needed trees, work infrastructure construction
10 Clean water Clean air 3000 communities in US have high lead in water.. from lead pipes
11 Animal rights: an end to vivisection, factory farming, trapping, hunting and fishing deregulation
12 All nonviolent marijuana prisoner release
13 Legalization of marijuana
14 Universal health care..
a. Break up big pharma
b. Bring down hospital pricegouging
c. End CDC and NIH overrides of legislative bodies
15 Universal college education
16 Research and development
17 Universal broad band computer access for all
18 Municipal library support
19 End deficit (multiplied by 6.5 trillion or more by previous administration) ..
20 Covid conspiracy investigation... transparency
21 End voter suppression, gerrymandering by GOP state legislatures
22 End state privatized prisons
23 Expand electric cars solar panels and end to fracking etc
24 Women's rights, minority rights
25 Labor minimum wage hike ending corporate unionbusting etc.
26 Break up big social media and corporate monopolies
27 cyber security

