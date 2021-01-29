newswire article reposts global corporate dominance | labor 27 National, State And Municipal Priorities author: Equity Each has his or her own list of priorities. Here is one such 1. Feed vegan food to tens of millions who are hungry Provide them shelter clothing

2. Jobs for tens of millions (expand FDR's CCC.. it employed 3 million over 9 years)

3. Children back to school

4. Climate change animal agriculture is a major cause of climate change

a. tree planting b. develop alternatives to tree paper (banana peels coconut shells leaves etc) and the

use of trees in building

c. dietary change

5. Vegan diet promotion... an end to subsidies for animal agriculture vegan only food stamps

6. Abolition of the death penalty... an AG with an abolition history

7. End to militarism

8. End to racism

9 Infrastructure China has just laid 18,000 more miles of high speed rail a new CCC could lay track,

plant billions of needed trees, work infrastructure construction

10 Clean water Clean air 3000 communities in US have high lead in water.. from lead pipes

11 Animal rights: an end to vivisection, factory farming, trapping, hunting and fishing deregulation

12 All nonviolent marijuana prisoner release

13 Legalization of marijuana

14 Universal health care..

a. Break up big pharma

b. Bring down hospital pricegouging

c. End CDC and NIH overrides of legislative bodies

15 Universal college education

16 Research and development

17 Universal broad band computer access for all

18 Municipal library support

19 End deficit (multiplied by 6.5 trillion or more by previous administration) ..

20 Covid conspiracy investigation... transparency

21 End voter suppression, gerrymandering by GOP state legislatures

22 End state privatized prisons

23 Expand electric cars solar panels and end to fracking etc

24 Women's rights, minority rights

25 Labor minimum wage hike ending corporate unionbusting etc.

26 Break up big social media and corporate monopolies

