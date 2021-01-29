Fed: Suppressed Interest Rates Are "Not Causing Stocks To Inflate" When That's Its Intent

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsBgsDDw_bw



Fed Chair Powell claims, suppressed interest rate policy is "not causing asset prices (stocks) to inflate"... when that is precisely what the suppressed rate policy is DESIGNED to do.



Financial markets are being propped up by epic levels of corporate debt, debt note currency issuance from the privately owned Federal Reserve.

Actual value of stocks should be less than half of what they are hyper-bubbled to at present.