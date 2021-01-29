newswire article reposts global animal rights | environment Quotes On Universal And Diet Nonviolence author: Script There are now nearly 1 billion vegetarians and vegans in the world. The number increases daily. Genesis l:29 Behold I have given you herbyielding seed. To you it shall be for meat. http://www.all-creatures.org



Quran: There is no beast on earth nor bird which flieth..but the same is a people like unto you. All God's creatures are God's family. https://www.posifitivy.com/blog/2018/9/24/whole-food-plant-based-nutrition-and-its-compatibility-with-islam



Matthew 21: 12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the

money changers, and the seats of them that sold doves.

http://veganchristianity.wordpress.com



Buddha: To become vegetarian is to step into the stream which leads to nirvana. http://www.plumvillage.org



Bhagavad Gita: One is dearest to God who has no enemies among the living beings, who is nonviolent to all creatures. (Sanskrit word ahimsa means nonharm to all life) http://sssbpt.info/english/index.html



Isaiah: He that slayeth an ox is as he that killeth a human. http://jewishveg.com/schwartz



Mahavira, founder of the Jain religion: May all that have life be delivered from suffering. https://veganjains.com/



Siuh, Malaysian woman lab technician: If I follow Kwon Yin (Chinese Divine Mother Deity of Mercy) I guess I should become vegetarian.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vegetarianism_by_country



Upton Sinclair in The Jungle (written after his investigation of Hormel in Austin Minnesota): The shriek was followed by another, louder and yet more agonizing..for once started upon that journey, the hog never came back. One by one the men hooked up the hogs and slit their throats. There was a line of hogs with squeals and lifeblood ebbing away.. until at last each vanished into a huge vat of boiling water (some still alive). The hogs were so innocent. They came so very trustingly. They were so very human in their protests. They had done nothing to deserve it.



Vegan Jane Goodall: Few people pause to consider the harmful consequences of heavy meat eating. Years ago, that great Hungarian philosopher of science, Ervin László, said that heavy meat eating was a crime against the future of humanity http://janegoodall.org



Mark Braunstein: When one eats cow's tongue, who is tasting whom? (He is author of "Radical Vegetarianism") http://markbraunstein.org



Oprah Winfrey, being sued by Amarillo cattle ranchers for saying: "I'm stopped. I'll never eat another burger". (paraphrased)



George Bernard Shaw: We are the living graves of murdered beasts, Slaughtered to satisfy our appetites. We never pause to wonder at our feasts, If animals, like men, can possibly have rights



Harriet Beecher Stowe: We should remember in our dealings with animals that they are a sacred trust to us from our heavenly Father. They are dumb and cannot speak for themselves.



Ralph Nader on ABC re the 13 states with veggie libel laws (such as Texas Cattlemen's Beef Assn tried unsuccessfully twice to use against Oprah): These laws are designed to chill free speech.



Vegetarian Gloria Steinem:

There is still slavery in the world. There is still a valuing of human beings according to their race or class or gender or culture or sexuality. Part of the reason for this cutting off of empathy is the anaesthetizing of our senses to the suffering of animals



Howard Lyman, former cattle rancher: (paraphrased from his appearances on more than l show) 100,000 cows in the U.S. are alive at night and dead in the morning. These cows on the ground are ground into feed, making their fellows not only carnivores but cannibals. Europe after Mad Cows' Disease has banned this practice. The U.S has not yet.



Shakespeare:

Ladies lips, who strait on kisses dreame, which oft the angry Mab with blisters plagues, because their breath with Sweet meats tainted are. (many of Shakespeare's animal rights quotes) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2011/11/26/18701036.php



Shakespeare: I am a heavy eater of beef. Methinks it doth harm to my wit. (Twelfth Night)



Leonardo Da Vinci: One day the world will look upon research upon animals as it now looks upon research on human beings. (DaVinci a fruitarian)



Lester Brown World Watch Inst. annual State of the World: Since 1950 demand for lumber (trees) has doubled. Fossil fuel consumption has quadrupled. China's desire for beef from grain fed cows (adds even more pressure)



Jan Yager: Once I was fishing and caught the hook in the fish's eye. That was the last time I ate a killed creature (paraphrased). http://www.janyager.com



Lawrence of Arabia (T E Lawrence): 1906 "nothing had to be killed to feed us", A PBS bio says Lawrence of Arabia was a staunch vegetarian.

*

Morton Downey: Oprah has power because Oprah is believable. People do not believe the beef industry. Shouldn't we be concerned about the first amendment rather than protecting powerful agribusiness?



Mayor Koch, now Judge Koch: Tree killing is arboricide.



If China were to double its egg production the grain of 15 developing nations would be required



Jeremy Rifkin of Beyond Beef: paraphrased: The world's environment can no longer handle beef.



KCBS helicopter pilot: The physical fitness man (paid by the meat lobby) would supposedly swim miles with a boat rope in his teeth.. jump out of the water in San Francisco and say "I owe it all to red meat". But I saw that he did not put the rope in his mouth until he was in sight of the shore. (but that man later been making constant amends by promoting juices only in infomercials.)



John Denver: on the Larry King Show (paraphrased): Many things made me become a vegetarian, among them. the higher food yield as a solution to world hunger.



Jim Ritchey: Hunters are to the arms industry what smokers are to the tobacco industry. Smokers get a nicotine rush. Hunters get an adrenalin rush from killing a living being. (This does not include those hunters who kill only to feed their families or themselves.)



Ali MacGraw: Cruelty to animals can become violence to humans.



Maynard Clark: Irradiation does not protect consumers from contaminated meat. It kills only selected pathogens. ..It does nothing to hardy pathogens such as the hepatitis virus or to those inside a large slab of meat or to those added during subsequent processing.



Newscaster Kathy Wolff: A Univ of NC study linked hot dogs to childhood leukemia.



Buddhist phrenologist in an unsolicited reading of someone: Your short ear lobes indicate a past life as a carnivore.



Robin Williams: Hitchcock said he viewed actors as cattle.. but some were free range.



P Robertson: Mercy trumps justice.



Dennis Weaver: 40 years ago on the set of Gunsmoke I read the book The Holy Science by Sri Yukteswar. Since then I have not eaten meat.



Semantha Eggar: paraphrased: Dr. Dolittle is a reluctant but dedicated vegetarian. Being around all the animals in the film made me one too.



Governor Jerry Brown of California, son of a former governor of California: See what fast food did to 2 people in England. http://www.McSpotlight.com longest trial of its time in British history



Cleveland Amory on NPR Dec 4th: The National Park Service shot a mule in the face. He survived but had trouble swallowing and often food came out of his nose.



Pope John Paul II: Animals possess a soul and humanity must love and feel solidarity with our smaller brethren." (Thomas Aquinas at the end of his life repudiated much of his own writing. Francis of Assisi knew animals have immortal souls.)



Steven Spielberg screenwriter Koepp: Humans are the only hunters who kill when not hungry.

*

Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Russian poet re caged mink: Those who are used to a cage will weep for a cage.



Prince Philip to a major burger chain CEO: So you are the people tearing down the Brazilian rainforest and breeding cattle (spoken at a 1983 cocktail party which the Prince attended)



William Blake: A Robin Red breast in a Cage Puts all Heaven in a Rage

A Dove house filld with Doves & Pigeons Shudders Hell thr' all its regions A dog starvd at his Masters Gate Predicts the ruin of the State

A Horse misusd upon the Road Calls to Heaven for Human blood

Each outcry of the hunted Hare A fibre from the Brain does tear

A Skylark wounded in the wing A Cherubim does cease to sing

https://www.poemhunter.com/poem/auguries-of-innocence/



Mrs. Booth and General Bramwell Booth of the Salvation Army (daughter in law and son of the founder of the SA): The awful cruelty and terror to which tens of thousands of animals killed for human food are subjected in traveling long distances by ship and rail and road to the slaughterhouses of the world.. God disapproves of all cruelty.. whether to man or beast. The occupation of slaughtering animals is brutalising to those who are required to do the work... 19 reasons Bramwell Booth wrote that he wasvegetarian https://veganchristianity.wordpress.com/salvationarmy/



A snake charmer to a cobra: I mean you no harm.



Sun Bear and Jaya Bear: All creation has the same right to life.



Lesley Stahl of CBS: Charlie didn't want to give up meat and smoking. Now he's gone. (re the much missed Charles Kuralt)



Pat Leigh: I would not want to get to know a pig very well if I intended to eat him.



Joni Mitchell: They pave paradise and put in a parking lot.



Dan Ryan, talk show host: Why not just put sterilization hormones in the deer food rather than killing them?



George Carlin: If a lobster didn't look like a scifi monster, people would be less able to drop him alive into boiling water.



Leo Tolstoy: A human can be healthy without killing animals for food. Therefore if he eats meat he participates in taking animal life merely for the sake of his appetite.54



Benjamin Franklin: The taking of every fish is as a kind of unprovoked murder, since none of them had or ever could do us any injury that might justify the slaughter....(his autobiography) . The eagle does not make his living honestly. It would be better to have someone else as the national symbol.



Jan 26, 1874 letter Joan Baez singing Dona Dona: On a wagon bound for market lay a cow with 2 mournful eyes... lay a cow with 2 mournful eyes. Joan is a vegetarian or vegan https://vegmonologues.com/tag/joan-baez/



SNS: If one passes slaughterhouse trucks on Rt 80 bound for Manhattan or the slaughterhouses of S Phily, in winter, with the freezing wind from mountain passes ripping through the slats, one sees their noses pressed to the bars, and their sad and frightened eyes.)



Thich Nhat Hanh: Harm no person, animal, plant



Actor James Coburn's friends: He is a Buddhist and will not harm even a fly.



Phil Donahue (whose wife Marlo Thomas is a vegetarian) to a vegetarian guest, a coffee drinker nervous because on tv, who still had a 64 beats per minute heart beat to his 76: "Will you remember me when I'm gone?"



Jack Kemp: joking with Jewish supporters at the New Orleans 1988 convention: I played football.. my football was kosher.. no pigskin.



SS: Sometimes children's cries pierced the heart... so full of powerlessness, injustice, pain and confinement.



Diana, Princess of Wales: I decline to go fox hunting (nor did she want her sons William and Harry to be involved in hunting).



Albert Einstein.. took a tiny bite of meat once a year on a Jewish holiday to mollify his orthodox wife.



Re the Roshi: (If he were a Buddhist who believed he'd eaten thousands of beings in past lives.. none of that has import. Only today. Only now)



A&E documentary of the Odessa navy mutiny which was a factor in the Russian revolution: Sailors refusing to eat meat filled with maggots were threatened with the firing squad. This sparked the mutiny.



Fruitarian Dick Gregory: Martin Luther King taught us all nonviolence. I was told to extend nonviolence to the mother and her calf. http://dickgregory.com



Syndee Brinkman: I went snorkeling and noticed how gently the fish welcomed us into their world.. as compared to the violence with which we welcomed them into ours. I became a vegetarian.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr: GE is the biggest polluter of the Hudson.. years ago they killed all the fish dumping millions of lbs. of pcb's into our waterways. Now let's make them pay for the cleanup. (NPR Oct 22 97) http://www.keepers.org



Jane Snow, food editor of the Beacon Journal: It used to be thought that only broken eggs could transmit salmonella ... now it is known that the mother passes salmonella through the egg. (Half of food poisoning fatalities annually are from eggs,)



Walt Disney: (paraphrased) When I was poor living in a garage in Kansas I began to draw the mice who scampered over my desk. That is how Mickey and Minnie were born.



Bill Hall, WNIR Radio: Meat has nitrosamines (carcinogenic) (formed by sodium nitrate food agents interacting with animal amino acids in the stomach) (Sat. Aug 30 97)



Mary Lu Henner, herself a vegetarian because of Danny DeVito's example, star of Taxi, asked by Larry King.. "Is that true... that Danny DeVito won't harm cockroaches on the set of Taxi?" replied "No Larry and he doesn't eat them either".



Buddha: May all that have life be delivered from suffering.



Winston Churchill: Please put the ladybug outside without harming her. (to his butler)

(Churchill was responsible for bombing to death 9000 Iraqis in 1920 and for burning and bombing to death millions of civilians in German cities in WW2) a disconnect in his brain



Oscar Wilde about foxhunting: The unspeakable in full pursuit of the inedible.



Alex Hershaft, concentration camp survivor and vegan activist whose family was seized during the invasion of the Warsaw ghetto: In our holding cell there were cockroaches. The last thing my father told me was not to harm them.



Issac Bashevis Singer (Nobel Prize winner in literature): Every body resisted (the slaughterer) in its own fashion, tried to escape and seemed to argue with the Creator to its last breath.



Herb Newman: We are instructed by the Torah to feed our animals before we feed ourselves.



Secretary Pena of the U.S. Dept. of Energy: Many trees planted around a home reduce the need for air conditioning (and are better winter insulation).



Gary Franicione: If an animal has any rights at all, it's got the right not to be eaten.



Frank Purdue of Purdue's Chicken (factory farmer): When I was 6 my father killed my pet chicken. (That changed his life.)



Annie Besant (when Chicago was a slaughterhouse center): In a 50 mile radius around the stockyards one can see the red aura of agony, terror, anger from all the animals being butchered there.



Screenwriter of Full Moon In Blue Water: :It's been dead a while and I don't want to eat it



Connie Salamone: To say food for humans and feed for animals is one of thousands of examples of human chauvinism in our vocabulary.



When Clint Eastwood was making Westerns, he worked hard to end the trip wiring of horses (invisible wires stretched across the road to make it appear a horse fell in battle etc.) These tripwires often broke horses' legs. As mayor of Carmel he banned fast food chains.



Vincent Van Gogh: in a letter to his brother Theodore wrote: Since visiting the abbatoirs of S. France I have stopped eating meat.



Romain Rolland: Thousands of animals (now billions) are butchered every day without a shadow of remorse. It cries vengeance upon all the human race.



Brooke Medicine Wheel: We don't notice the harm right away in cutting down a tree.



Geoffrey Rudd, anthropologist: Cows when not bred for passivity so that they will go meekly to slaughter.. revert to their acute intelligence, and can live easily in the wild.



Sai Baba: Proceed from the known to the unknown. Then the love expands in ever widening circles until it covers all nature, until even plucking a leaf from a tree affects you so painfully that you dare not injure it.



Dr. Edward Martin, head of Dept. of Defense Health: More and more we realize that vegetarian diet is a good idea (NPR Oct 27)



Colman McCarthy, former Trappist, peace studies activist and columnist for the Washington Post quoting historian Will Durant: Caesar's armies marched on vegetarian foods.



Time Magazine August 97: Methionine in meat becomes homocysteine. High homecysteine levels quadruple the chance of heart attack. (A Finnish hospital study) (Homocysteine is also a major cause of dementia.)



Dept. of Defense Health Director Dr. Edward Martin, MD: The transfatty acids (found in meat eggs and dairy) are a factor in breast cancer.



Charles Darwin: The most energetic workers I have encountered in my world travels are the vegetarian miners of Chile.



K Redder: My husband has a cholesterol problem, so for Thanksgiving I gave him a virtual turkey. (a turkey portrait)



Kilmer McCully, subject of a NY Times Mag. Aug 10, 1997 article for his groundbreaking research: Arteriosclerosis can be considered a disease of protein intoxication.



Marlo J: When I was little I shot a squirrel with my beebee gun. As I watched him die I felt bad about what I'd done.



Michael Fox, DVM: Animals arrive at the slaughterhouse, many, in a 4D state (dead, diseased, dying, debilitated.) (These animals used to go into the pet food tankers but now more and more are being sold to humans. Is it more human chauvinism to think that condemned food may go to animals but not people).



Vathsala: I'm a vegetarian. I eat peace.



Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald's to Paul Obis, founder of Vegetarian Times: I have 40 cows.. they're not for meat. I can see you believe in what you're doing.. it's important to believe in what you're doing. I think you'll do alright.



Art Margolis: Each egg is 250 to 300 mg of cholesterol, 32 hours a chicken was confined in a crowded cage and many gallons of production water (paraphrased) (Possibly 95% of all eggs come from factory farms)



Congressman John F. Seiberling, whose legislation created the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area: I don't eat mammals or birds.



Ernest Crosby: We are humans who see clearly the barbarity of all ages except our own.



Lao Tsu: Those who embody the Tao embrace all beings.



James Marcus: I have an animal friendly Bible (no leather)



Schopenhauer: I know of no more beautiful prayer than that which the Hindus of old used in closing: May all that have life be delivered from suffering.



Richard Ryder: I do not believe that any of the suffering I have caused to laboratory animals has helped humanity in the slightest.



Former Pittsburgh Steeler and NY Giant football Player Glenn Scolnick: We should live in harmony with Earth not conquer it.. or the animals. The other members of the National Football League say I'm in the minority.. but they are. A majority of the world is vegetarian



Nat Hentoff of the Village Voice : There is a seamless web to life.. all life is sacred..



David Stroud of the American Meat Institute in a televised debate in Detroit: Some people are still going to want to eat meat.. I do agree though that vegetarianism is a healthier diet.



Pegeen Fitzgerald of WOR TV and Radio in NY: For many years the media have been afraid of the Goliath power of the meat industry. My mother plucked a turkey and put her in the freezer. 20 minutes later she opened the freezer. The bird was still alive. We adopted her as a pet and became vegetarian.



Greenpeace climate change coordinator: These rightwing thinktanks (such as Heritage, Cato, Rutherford) I like to call skeptic tanks.



Elizabeth Dole's first case as a lawyer involved defending the rights of a lion at the Washiongton Zoo



SNS: There are vibrations to every food. Meat is the densest, the most gross, the slowest, then dairy, then vegetables. Fruit vibrates closest to pure light.



Larry L. Miller: I don't judge the uninitiated



John Joseph Price: I am a baker and a candlestick maker, but have no desire for butchering.



Isaiah 65: The wolf shall lie down with the lamb. They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord.



Jesus: Feed The Hungry. (In a world of 7 to 9 billion people only vegan diet can feed everyone.



Cleveland Amory, Parade columnist: We have established a Let's Hunt The Hunters Club.. and we have certain rules: a. we're only doing it for their good.. to cull the herd b. we don't interfere with their mating season in parked cars c. we don't encourage anyone to mount a hunter on the hood d. in wall mounting you may include the cap and the jacket. (humor, not a call to violence)(Amory worked to end the continuing vivisection at Harvard)



Nature can be modified by nurture; Dogs too can cease to relish meat when they are trained to relish only vegetarian food. Sathya Sai Baba



Cesar Chavez, pacifist head of the United Farm Workers: I feel very deeply about vegetarianism and the animal kingdom. It was my dog Boycott who led me to question to right of humans to eat other sentient beings. I became a vegetarian after realizing that animals feel afraid, cold, hungry and unhappy like we do. We need, in a special way, to work twice as hard to help people understand that the animals are fellow creatures, that we must protect them and love them as we love ourselves http://www.ufw.org



Milt Radney (who before his death gave, with his wife Gene over a million dollars to the causes of children's mental health) When I was a New York City cab driver for several years I maintained a vegetarian diet which made me feel better.



Saint of Shirdi: In accepting meat put into his begging bowl, Buddha failed to put his teaching into practice. His teaching was ahimsa: total nonviolence to all creatures.



Crazy Horse: Great Spirit gave us this land. White men came and killed our animals and destroyed our land, then told us to go to work for a living. We don't want what they call civilization.



Swami Shankarananda of Maryland: One form of holy communion is to feel one with the One in all beings and creations.



M Lytz: Assisting in heart operations, one sees the cholesterol firsthand.. as thick ropes of fat which slow down the surgery and which make the blood redwhite rather than red.



James Marcus: I watched a nature film in which there were wall to wall seals in the Pribilofs. One little seal got separated from his mother. A bull threw him into the ocean.. every time he crawled out the bull threw him back in again. (May God make this a kinder world.)



Arthur Schlesinger Jr: (on NPR): Theodore Roosevelt is not remembered for the many bears he killed, but for the bear cub he saved. She wandered into camp after her mother had been killed.. his party lifted their guns and he interceded.



Saint of Shirdi: A human guard must be paid, but a dog gives love and loyalty without expectation of payment.



Connie Salamone, founder of a network of 15,000 ecofeminists internationally: Feminists work to free women from domination, violence, and neglect but women must also no longer dominate, violate and neglect female animals robbing them of their eggs and milk, caging them.



David O'Steen, national director of Right To Life: I decided I needed to be consistent in my prolife stance so 13 years ago I became a vegetarian.



Prochoice activist: I don't want male legislators, clerics or doctors violating my sovereign autonomy over my own body nor should we interfere with animals' rights regarding their own bodies.



James Marcus: Some say vegetarianism is an alternative diet.. but it is the original diet, the plan designed by God.



Al Couch, 90 year old fruitarian: My research indicated that before humankind began deforesting which created the Sahara and other deserts, there were no violent thunderstorms.. nor drought.. only the gentlest mist.



Edwin Markham, poet author of "Man With A Hoe: ladies did you ever see an otter gnawing to get free gnawing what? his fettered leg.. for he has no friend to beg Do you see that tortured shape... gnaw his leg off to escape?



Dr. Neal Barnard, Md, psychiatrist and founder of the 150,000 member PCRM which includes 12,000 physicians: To give a child animal products is a form of child abuse. http://pcrm.org



Medina releaser of animals in a mink farm (reported in ohio.com paper): It's interesting that we're in jail and the murderers are outside.



Franz Kafka: Now I can look at you in peace; I don't eat you anymore. (to the fishes in his aquarium)



Nathaniel Altman: Nonviolence is not just abstention from war, fighting, or animal flesh. It is abstention from negative thoughts and negative speech.

*

Thomas A. Edison: The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame and in the cause and preevention of disease. Non-violence leads to the highest ethics, which is the goal of all evolution. Until we stop harming all other living beings, we are still savages.



Rep. Andrew Jacobs.. formerly of Indianapolis: I spoke often in Congress against the war in Vietnam.. and commented on congresspersons hiding from the reality of war by saying 'many eat the meat but few go to the slaughterhouse'. I said it so often I became a vegetarian.



H G Wells (A Modern Utopia) In all the round world of Utopia there is no meat. There used to be, But now we cannot stand the thought of slaughterhouses. And it is impossible to find anyone who will hew a dead ox or pig.I can still remember as a boy the rejoicings over the closing of the last slaughterhouse.



Sam Filer: They say you should eat nothing that has a face.



Ted Hughes, husband of Sylvia Plath: We are walking abbatoirs of innocents.. our brains are incinerators of their cries..(a dog ate and) all the deaths it had gulped.. could not digest their shrieking finales



Vegetarian Alexander Pope: But just disease to luxury succeeds, And every death its own avenger breeds; The fury passions from that blood began, And turned on Man a fiercer savage.. Man (from Essay on Man)



EPA: (Nov 18, 1997) People remove bits of the coral reef as souvenirs not realizing that they are colonies of living animals.



Ron Goson, park enjoyer: I hunted as a kid. I couldn't kill today. Sylvia Goson: I agree.



Richard Wagner: That even in its sharpest pangs of pain a dog can still caress its master we have learnt from the studies of vivisectors.



Dave Foreman, cofounder of Earth First: My heroes used to be cowboys.



Robert Burns from "On Scaring Some Waterfowl: The eagle, from the cliffy brow, Marking you his prey below, In his breast no pity dwells,

Strong necessity compels: But Man, to whom alone is giv'n A ray direct from pitying Heav'n, Glories in his heart humane- And creatures for his pleasure slain!



Leo Tolstoy: Man by violating his own feelings becomes cruel. And how deeply seated in the human heart is the injunction not to take life.



Ramana Maharshi biographer: At Ramana's ashram, he established the rule that 1st fed would be the animals, then the beggars, next the visitors, succeeded by the ashram residents. Finally when all else had eaten, Ramana took food.



Vegetarian Hippocrates' Hippocratic Oath: First do no harm.



Sherry Kelley: Pray, don't spray.



Ezekiel 3 and 4: My body has never been defiled by animal flesh.



Bhagavad Gita: He is closest to God who harms no living creature.



Daniel 1: Daniel ate no flesh in Nebuchadnezzar's prison.



Edith Bunker: Archie.. do you want eggs for breakfast? Archie: I'm not going to eat anything that was in a cow's mouth. Fix me eggs, Edith.

*

Dick Gregory, author of Cookin With Mother Nature For Folks Who Eat (re cod liver oil, liver etc.) Eating liver out of a cow's body is like eating the filter out of a car.



Jim Ritchey: There is mad sows' disease as well as mad cows' disease



Unknown: God protect powerless creatures who have no words to protect themselves.(paraphrased)



Leonard M Bertsch: One cannot study death to understand life. One cannot know about a living tree by upending a dead one to study its roots.



Saint of Shirdi: Never harm a snake or a scorpion. He will harm you only if ordered to do so by God. If so ordered, there is nothing you can do.



D. Wilson: When I was 17.. many years ago.. I was high on marijuana. My thought processes were slowed down. I was eating chicken at the time and suddenly realized I was gnawing on the leg of a chicken. I have not eaten meat or fish or used marijuana since. I did not need them.



Chief Seattle : All creation is one. What we do to one, we do to the entire web of life.



Deepak Chopra, MD: Vegetarianism is a healthier diet.



Don Papes: In the early 80's I witnessed a Calgary Stampede.. and saw a calf whose neck was apparently broken from the roping. (A horizontal hanging can occur).(Paraphrased.)



James Marcus: Spaying is a compromise in terms of reverence for life, but perhaps a necessary one in a society



John Wesley, founder of Methodism: Dr. Cheyne advised me to leave them (meats) off again, assuring me, 'Till you do, you will never be free from fevers.' And since I have taken his advice, I have been free (blessed be God) from all bodily disorders. http://veganchristianity.wordpress.com/MethodismfounderJohnWesley



Charlton Heston: I'm not a vegetarian but I want you to know my 4 dogs are safe from my appetite.



The Dali Lama People think of animals as if they were vegetables, and that is not right. We have to change the way people think about animals. I encourage the Tibetan people and all people to move toward a vegetarian diet that doesn't cause suffering.



Jay Leno: There are pig uteri in those hotdogs.



Abraham Lincoln I am in favor of animal rights as well as human rights. That is the way of a whole human being.



Mohandas Gandhi I do feel that spiritual progress does demand at some stage that we should cease to kill our fellow creatures for the satisfaction of our bodily wants.



Buddha To become vegetarian is to step into the stream which leads to nirvana.



Henry David Thoreau I have no doubt that it is a part of the destiny of the human race, in its gradual improvement, to leave off eating animals, as surely as the savage tribes have left off eating each other. contribute to this article add comment to discussion