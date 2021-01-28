resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 28.Jan.2021 06:42
anti-racism | health

Interview 1613  New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato and James Corbett

author: messagespreader
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:  https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1613-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
 https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1613-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
Interview 1613 - New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
Corbett  01/28/2021  1 Comment
Audio Player
00:00
00:00
Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

Story #1: China's Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against 'New Cold War'

Russia to Extend Nuclear Treaty With US After Biden-Putin Phone Call

Globalization is Dead. Long Live the New World Order!

China and the New World Order

COVID Anal Swabs for Beijing Residents More Accurate, Says Chinese Expert

Story #2: Proud Boys Leader Was 'Prolific' Informer for Law Enforcement

"Q Anon" May Have Been an FBI Psyop

The Information Warriors Fighting 'Robot Zombie Army' of Coronavirus Sceptics

PDF: Information Operations Roadmap

Defence Chief Says 77th Brigade Is Countering Covid Misinformation

Story #3: Enemies of the Deep State: The Government's War on Domestic Terrorism Is a Trap

We Should Be Very Worried About Joe Biden's "Domestic Terrorism" Bill

Biden Signed More Executive Actions on Day One Than Trump, Obama, Bush Combined

"We Toppled a Dictator!"

Image: Biden Smiles On at Bush Signing the Papers for Gulf War 2 In 2002

Joe Biden Didn't Just Vote for the Iraq InvasionHe Helped Lead the March to War

Biden's Key Role in the Crime of the Century: The 2003 U.S. Invasion of Iraq

Biden Considering Reversing Trump's Drawdown In Iraq After Attack Near US Embassy

A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency

US Flies B-52s as 'Show of Force' Against Iran

GameStop Jumps More Than 130% Even As Hedge Funds Cover Short Bets, Scrutiny of Rally Intensifies

Nasdaq CEO Suggests Halt to Trading to Allow Investors to 'Recalibrate Their Positions' After GameStop Surge

&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;Biden Administration Is "Monitoring" Marketwide Short Squeeze

Want JP Morgan to Crash? Buy Silver. (Dec. 2, 2010)

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report ( https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy ( https://mediamonarchy.com/join).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

Filed in: Interviews
Tagged with: globalism  new world order  terrorism
Subscribe

If you enjoyed this article, subscribe to receive more just like

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion