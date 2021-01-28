newswire article reporting global anti-racism | health Interview 1613  New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato and James Corbett author: messagespreader Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1613-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/ https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1613-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

Interview 1613 - New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

Corbett  01/28/2021  1 Comment

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:



Story #1: China's Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against 'New Cold War'



Russia to Extend Nuclear Treaty With US After Biden-Putin Phone Call



Globalization is Dead. Long Live the New World Order!



China and the New World Order



COVID Anal Swabs for Beijing Residents More Accurate, Says Chinese Expert



Story #2: Proud Boys Leader Was 'Prolific' Informer for Law Enforcement



"Q Anon" May Have Been an FBI Psyop



The Information Warriors Fighting 'Robot Zombie Army' of Coronavirus Sceptics



PDF: Information Operations Roadmap



Defence Chief Says 77th Brigade Is Countering Covid Misinformation



Story #3: Enemies of the Deep State: The Government's War on Domestic Terrorism Is a Trap



We Should Be Very Worried About Joe Biden's "Domestic Terrorism" Bill



Biden Signed More Executive Actions on Day One Than Trump, Obama, Bush Combined



"We Toppled a Dictator!"



Image: Biden Smiles On at Bush Signing the Papers for Gulf War 2 In 2002



Joe Biden Didn't Just Vote for the Iraq InvasionHe Helped Lead the March to War



Biden's Key Role in the Crime of the Century: The 2003 U.S. Invasion of Iraq



Biden Considering Reversing Trump's Drawdown In Iraq After Attack Near US Embassy



A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency



US Flies B-52s as 'Show of Force' Against Iran



GameStop Jumps More Than 130% Even As Hedge Funds Cover Short Bets, Scrutiny of Rally Intensifies



Nasdaq CEO Suggests Halt to Trading to Allow Investors to 'Recalibrate Their Positions' After GameStop Surge



​​​​​​​Biden Administration Is "Monitoring" Marketwide Short Squeeze



Want JP Morgan to Crash? Buy Silver. (Dec. 2, 2010)



