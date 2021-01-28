Interview 1613  New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato and James Corbett

|
Interview 1613 - New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
Corbett 01/28/2021 1 Comment
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: China's Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against 'New Cold War'
Russia to Extend Nuclear Treaty With US After Biden-Putin Phone Call
Globalization is Dead. Long Live the New World Order!
China and the New World Order
COVID Anal Swabs for Beijing Residents More Accurate, Says Chinese Expert
Story #2: Proud Boys Leader Was 'Prolific' Informer for Law Enforcement
"Q Anon" May Have Been an FBI Psyop
The Information Warriors Fighting 'Robot Zombie Army' of Coronavirus Sceptics
PDF: Information Operations Roadmap
Defence Chief Says 77th Brigade Is Countering Covid Misinformation
Story #3: Enemies of the Deep State: The Government's War on Domestic Terrorism Is a Trap
We Should Be Very Worried About Joe Biden's "Domestic Terrorism" Bill
Biden Signed More Executive Actions on Day One Than Trump, Obama, Bush Combined
"We Toppled a Dictator!"
Image: Biden Smiles On at Bush Signing the Papers for Gulf War 2 In 2002
Joe Biden Didn't Just Vote for the Iraq InvasionHe Helped Lead the March to War
Biden's Key Role in the Crime of the Century: The 2003 U.S. Invasion of Iraq
Biden Considering Reversing Trump's Drawdown In Iraq After Attack Near US Embassy
A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency
US Flies B-52s as 'Show of Force' Against Iran
GameStop Jumps More Than 130% Even As Hedge Funds Cover Short Bets, Scrutiny of Rally Intensifies
Nasdaq CEO Suggests Halt to Trading to Allow Investors to 'Recalibrate Their Positions' After GameStop Surge
​​​​​​​Biden Administration Is "Monitoring" Marketwide Short Squeeze
Want JP Morgan to Crash? Buy Silver. (Dec. 2, 2010)
