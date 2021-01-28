newswire article reposts global environment | health Fruitarian Diet: Most Nonviolent, Highest Food Yielding, Healthiest, Earth Protecting author: SNS Fruitarian diet causes the least suffering to other sentient beings. Compare the 100 to 1000 lbs per acre of animal flesh to the 450,000 or more pounds per acre from centanarian fruit trees. Fruitarians weigh over 25 lbs less than the average paleo diet person, are the healthiest, the most energy saving. WHAT IS A FRUITARIAN?



Most of us affirm... what we must learn. In that spirit we offer you this article on fruitarian diet. These thoughts are our hearts' aspirations. May they be more and more our constant reality.



Fruit includes nonkilled products of nut and fruit trees, berry bushes, vines and plants.



Health



The healthiest food (see below for .vitamin C . weight loss. .natural fiber .least food poisoning .antiacidification .most digestible .natural for anatomy .prevention of calcium oxalate or uric acid kidney stones . electrolyte balance . polysaccharides which prevent insulin exhaustion .fruitarian oils like olive oil best for heart .counters sleep-inducers .contains no volatile sulfur gases {onions do} .most natural prevention of scurvy, beri beri, and pellagra .eyesight conservation .bouncer of free radicals .stimulate enzymes which detoxify carcinogens, immune system booster .prevent diet-related diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease through high potassium and other factors . no artificial colors, flavors, or MSG . the most efficient B12 {hydroxyl cobalamin not cyanocobalamin} .ulcer prevention with less hydrochloric acid)



Non-Violence



The only nonviolent food (no killing or theft from animal or plant) No branding, castration, or eartag punching of voiceless innocent animals.

POTENTIALLY NONVIOLENT HARVESTING The most nonviolent in harvest as well (prevention of harvester-caused deaths to humans and field mammals) (75,000 human accidents and some fatalities yearly.. as well as millions of mammals and other creatures sliced by combines, harvesters) (Gandhi said goats' milk kept him from being a full fruitarian.)



MOST GENEROUS The only freely given food, gifting entirely from the fruit or nut tree, vine, berry bush, sunflower plant etc.



No Cost...Free:



The most free food (freely given and no cost are not the same)(bury peachseeds in your back yard and come back)(May all who wish them have back yards)

Saves meat inspector costs, cattle raising tax-supported subsidies etc. etc.



Highest Yield:



Best feeds the hungry.. the food with the highest acreage yield (400,000 lbs. per acre) (spherical 3 dimensional fruit trees produce more than linear two dimensional rows of vegetables.) Dr. Faust, former chief of the USDA fruit labs: Centenarian apple trees can drop 2 tons each of food. (This is further multiplied if fruitbearing vines are planted around tree trunks and fruitbearing plants are placed interarboreally. This is called tri-level agriculture.)

MOST DIVERSE food yield with millions of varieties of hundreds of thousands of species.



Environmental Reasons



The only food which can reforest the world (saying yes to tree products)

In reforesting the earth fruit and nut trees prevent erosion & mudslides and stabilizes temperature extremes And brings rain to desert, dust bowls and drought areas

And trees along with vines create oxygen

And purify and filter the air

And reduce the noise pollution of the planet.

The most efficiently wrapped (nutshells, banana peels, coconut husks)

The most decentralized (can be grown wherever are light, water, earth, and air)

Fruit trees, bushes and vines provide the most fabric for the planet (cotton etc.)

Fruit trees, bushes and vines provide housing materials (not in the form of wood from the killing of trees but fallen palm fronds etc. used in tropical housing.) 18b: Fruit eliminates the problem of flesh-containing trash which attracts neighborhood cats and dogs.

In reforesting, fruitarian diet adds greentree privacy screens

Those who let things be have no time, money, or landfill problem with the raking of fall leaves.

And re-provides a home for wildlife

And trees eat carbon dioxide which prevents global warming 22a: Fastest to prepare.. the Goddesigned fast food is fruit.



Energy



Since fruit has the most prolific yield of any food, and since any food can be turned into fuel, fruit (corn is only one of many) is one of the best sources of alternative fuel. (Fox TV Jan 24th: High fiber foods like oats give longer energy flow.)

The most energy free food in cultivation, harvest, and compost disposal. (Dr. Don Meyer: a lb. of vegetables takes l/80th the production energy of a lb. of animal flesh)(Fruit foods are in tri level agriculture 450 times as energy efficient as meat)

Fruitarian soaps leave none or the least bathtub rings while animal soaps (with lard or tallow) leave the most.

Fruitarian cotton paper lasts 400 years. Libraries are finding that tree paper lasts 60 to 100 years.

Fruit is the most easily reproduced of of all foods. It can be windsired.

The diet of humankind before we worked by the sweat of our brows

Because it is the most easily reproduced, and the most diverse, it most easily makes new non-laboratory species.



Beauty



The most beautiful (stained glass lime.. green pepper belltower where little seedbells hang)(fruits of almost infinite hues.. from most intense to most pastel.. from red passion to violet compassion)

The food which most preserves the body's beauty (the most vitamin C (none in animal products)(vitamin C firms cellular tissue)

Fruit is the sweetest food, meat the most bitter.

The most fragrant.. with petaled fruit blossoms which effortlessly attract bees

Of all dietary groups, fruitarians on the average weigh the least (Dr. Mervyn Hardinge Harvard study and others) (You can't be too rich or too thin.. say the actuaries about centenarian men.) (The causes of overweight are only tangentially overeating. Some of the root causes are fear of starvation, fear of sexual intimacy, a need for a weight blanket to counter sensitivity, unreleased anger, chewing as a relaxation device.) There have been a number of fruitarian diet books written, such as one on grapefruit, one on grape juice etc. Susan Estrich, former Dukakis presidential campaign manager, currently a law professor at UC, spoke of struggling with hundreds of diet books and overweight for 30 years, says be prepared to walk past vending machines by having apples in your purse or briefcase.



Addiction Breaking



The uric acid (pre-urine) in the muscle cells of animal flesh is an addictive trioxypurine, even more so than caffeine (dioxypurine) A diet of much fruit replaces addictive biochemicals.



The True Natural AntiDepressant



The adrenal poisons dumped by animals fighting for their lives in slaughter re-create depression, fright, and anger in those eating the animal flesh. Adrenalin is a long protein enzyme chain whose chain links are only partially broken by cooking heat.



Frees from Alcoholism:



General Bramwell Booth of the Salvation Army found that vegetarian diet is a natural antidote to the biochemical marriage of meat and alcohol. Current researchers find that as alcohol solvents outside the body cut grease, so do they inside. (May other cities have proportionately as many corner fruit stands and fruit and smoothie vendors as the Big Apple has.)

Fruits which are uncooked or eaten within 3 hours after cooking do not develop sleep-inducing bacteria (known in ancient over 20,000 year old Sanskrit as tamasic)



Consciousness and Brain Development:



The food which most supports brain development and consciousness (according to double Nobel Prize winning, nonagenarian neurobiochemist Linus Pauling who discovered six elements in the chemical table) (Fruitarianism is indicated by several anthropologists including Dr. Leakey and Dr. Marvin Katz as humankind's natural diet) (It is the diet of Leonardo da Vinci according to his Notebooks as researched by Dudley Giehl, HarperCollins author)(Mathematicians Einstein, (Pythagoras of the theorem and Ramanujan did not eat flesh.)

The food which most supports mental and emotional peace (since the polysaccharides in fruit provide the most even of all energy flows in the body)

Chewing apples and coconut relaxes mouth and body muscles.

The most translucent..( the closest to pure light)(lime crosssection)

An antidote to the light resistance of lower frequency foods the consumption of which creates a natural aversion to light

A sleep conquering agent (The Sanskrit word for the sleep-inducing biochemicals in onions, garlic, and standing cooked meat is tamas.)



Empowerment:



The food which saves the most time (compare 3 hours for a roast to 20 seconds to peel a banana or 3 minutes to cook a fruitarian burger ) (Compare the time to scrub a roast pan and all the concomitant dishes to the time required to compost a peel.)

Because fruit is so prolific, it melts away money, political and outside control systems which depend upon scarcity.



Promotes Meditation:



As high quality wiring helps channel electricity into a home, fruitarian diet is a ground for Spirit. Specifically lauric acid in coconuts is conducive to a meditative, peaceful state.

Just as the infra-red to ultraviolet light spectrum increases in frequency from red through orange and yellow to green blue and violet, so in fruits and foods in general. Therefore, limes are better than lemons. Violet grapes are better than crimson cherries.



Promotes Focus:



John Feinstein NPR Sports spoke of Bill Walton on the Portland Blazers team scoring in 21 of 22 basket attempts. (During that time Mr. Walton was wearing Love Animals Don't Eat Them tshirts at press conferences.)



Best for Economy . . . in Centenarian Trees Many Fruit Cents become Dollars:



Money does fall from trees. Look at the $2 avocados. If a centenarian avocado tree drops 2000 avocados that's $4000 per tree, $400,000 oer acre.

The food most resistant to currency fluctuation (CNN on Jan 18th ran a Swiss Radio International report which finds that businesses which marry ethics and economics do better in the long run.).

Fruit is light's expansion. Meat is killing's contraction. Love is expansion. Selfishness is constriction.

The food best for stable economies..(The drought which can destroy linear rows of plant crops does not kill orchards) (Thank you Jimmy Stewart for ordering tomato juice on the train in your movie.)



Safety:



Prevention of choking on meat and fish, the 6th highest cause of accidental death.

The food which causes the least grease and stove fires (Prevention of industrial accidents listed elsewhere).



Prevention of Sexual Dysfunction:



Dr. Michael Klaper MD lectures on vegan diet as a help for impotence.. relieving cholesterol pressure in arteries. He states that a 25% blockage of arteries can cause 4 times that much obstruction.

The least breast and prostate cancer.

The least gynecomastia (male breast growth from female hormones present in meat and dairy products)



Crime Prevention:



The food which causes the least incidence of rape (the female hormones given to cows, pigs, chickens, etc. cause an excitation of the sexual system in those who eat animal products) added to by adrenalin based violence (from the fright hormones secreted by animals before slaughter).

Cotton fruit can eliminate forest destruction for paper.

The pectin in apples is a fruit source for candles.

Fruitarians need less dish soap and therefore less rinsing water.

Coconut meat is an excellent chew toy for dogs.

Reduce sulfuric acid. The volatile gas of sulfur in onions, when mixed with the lachrymater of tears.. becomes hydrogen sulfide, sulfuric acid or other sulfur compounds.



World Peace and Justice:



Over a decade ago, a government research paper indicated the major cause of the crisis in Poland was a lack of meat. Entire populations were addicted to the uric acid (trioxypurine) in meat. Breaking addictions is a factor in world peace.

General Bramwell Booth of the Salvation Army ended alcoholism for London drinkers through nonmeat diet. (His father General William Booth advocated planting fruit trees along railroad tracks, in parks etc. to create food for the poor.) kept the British Navy from scurvy. So the sailors were called limeys.

A Czarist navy ship mutinied sparked by meat full of maggots. This led to an overthrow of Czarist anti peasant, anti-worker policies.

Fruit lasts longer without refrigeration or freezing. Nuts in a shell .. apples in a cellar .. coconuts within the husk.

More efficient military. The British navy found that limes prevented scurvy. The Odessa mutiny of the Czar's Odessa ship was sparked by sailors refusing to eat maggot infested meat.

Politically uniting: combines the freedom granting of the poor and the left with the conservative nature of the right.



Self Replicating:



The only food which can reproduce itself (containing eternal seeds)

The only self replicating food (Fruitarians who believe in plant sentience would be upset with Nostradamus' suggestion that in a special recipe one needs 300 roses plucked before dawn.)



Oil Source:



The oil used in eating fruit and cooking with fruit (coconut, olive, corn, nutoils etc.) is also oil which can fuel vehicles and oil machinery.



God Designed:



Genesis 1:29 The Garden of Eden Behold I have given you herb-yielding seed. To you it shall be for meat. The Hebrew holiday of Tu B Shvat or the awakening of the fruit tree sap is one example.

Buddha: May all that have life be delivered from suffering. If plants are sentient, have feelings, this prayer implies not killing them and not using insect killers, known as insecticices. There are frequent references to fruit in the Quran.

The Essene Gospel of Peace and the research of many Biblical scholars indicates the pure diet of Jesus. His anger in the temple over money changing animal sacrificing, his cursing of the barren fig tree are some indications.

In Hinduism, Rama the first embodied avatar, was fruitarian 14 years in the forest. Krishna, the first avatar to descend with all power, was a lacto-fruitarian (eating fruit and dairy at a time when animals were loved and not factory farmed). Mahatma Gandhi tried to become a full fruitarian . Gandhi felt his love of goats' milk a barrier. He planted fruit trees all over his ashram.



A fruitarian eats nothing which has been killed or stolen. That supplants meat, dairy, and plants with the thousands of fruit and nut combinations on the planet. E.g., a fruitarian can eat an avocado sandwich, a coconut milk shake or the purest coconut ice cream made from the milk and meat of the fruit, veggie burgers made of lentil or beanpaste or tofu etc.,,a succotash of corn, limas, peas, and tomatoes, sweets made with corn syrup or date sugar, or fructose, pecan pies made with fruit sugars, fruitshakes made of a mixture of orange and banana, pear and peach, pomegranate, papaya, and plum.. a pizza of tofu, tomato, and pepper (not pepperoni), salads of tomato, cucumber, green and red peppers (but not lettuce, cabbage, or celery), nutbutters such as almond butter, tahini (a mixture of sesame seed, lemon juice, and hummus {chickpea paste}, cornbread and muffins.



The scriptures of several religions and the research of several anthropologists including that of Dr. Marvin Katz and Dr. Leakey, the son of another famous Leakey, indicates our frugivorous origins. Another implication of fruitarian diet isorganic food, since insecticides are not used with their carcinogenic and bone and teeth harming results. The book The Holy Science by Sri Yukteswar has a fruitarian chapter which inspired Dennis Weaver 40 odd years ago on the set of Gunsmoke to give up meat.



Industrial Safety--Preventing Industrial Slaughterhouse Accidents:



A UFCW union steward has said that most worker accidents occur in slaughterhouses. Fruitarian diet prevents the following accidents:

Workers are kicked, bitten, and scratched in the head by terrified animals fighting for their lives unsuccessfully.

Contract ear problems from the screaming and shrieking of the animals,

Have problems with bones in relation to the cold storage rooms.

Cuts from the metal machinery, running into computer line knives.

Alcoholism and drug use from trying to deal with the animals' suffering they are constantly absorbing.

The reduction of OSHA staff and the use of illegal aliens to fill these jobs, some of the most unpopular in the industry, intrinsically means more accidents.

Electrocution from machinery near liquid secretions.

In slaughterhouses where pig flesh is scalded, there are frequent burns.

Open grease pits for blood, grease, feces, urine are traps for tired employees.

There is ligament tearing in the back, shoulders, and arms from the lifting of 100 lb. or several hundred lb. carcasses.

Carpal tunnel is a frequent complaint of meat cutters.

As a 1980's administration doubled the legal speed of the line, there is a consequent increase in accidents.

The deregulation of some slaughterhouses has meant less trained personnel.

In fish slaughter, there are also bites, scratches, hook accidents, fishing line accidents, drownings and other trauma.

Prevention of contracting the animals' diseases in contact with slaughterhouse fluids (blood, feces, urine, vomit).

Slip and fracture themselves on blood, urine, vomit and feces soaked floors,

Lung problems from constant exposure to feather dust (A Japanese movie shown on Bravo is a tale of peach trees cut down as their spirits speak to children.).



Health Continued Weight Green Starch:



Avocados, lima beans, peas are very filling fruits. The toxin bouncer chlorophyll is necessary. Any uncooked green fruit contains it. Other sources are limes, green peppers, etc.

Fruit has the most natural fiber for good intestinal function. and therefore fruitarians have the least intestinal cancer, constipation, appendicitis, hemarrhoids, peritonitis etc.

Fruit, says Marion Burros of the NY Times, requires no insulin for processing of its polysaccharides, disaccharides, and monosaccharides so that fruit does not exhaust the pancreas. It is a natural guard against diabetes. (Fruitarian Dick Gregory ran 3000 miles across the U.S.)



Dr.Frank Sachs of the Harvard School of Public Health confirms fruits and vegetables are the best.



Elizabeth Cohen of CNN: A banana has 450 mg of bloodpressure reducing potassium. It is better to get potassium in fruit than in pills.

The plethora of antacid ads showing pills after burgers underlines the hydrochloric acid required in the stomach to break down animal flesh. Countries with the highest rates of stomach cancer have the highest fish consumption.

Even citrus fruit becomes alkaline in processing. Fruit is the least acid of all foods and therefore the food which is best for long life.

Fruit is the best food for the electrolyte balance of body.

Fruit yields its energy the most gradually as first monosaccharides are burned, then disaccharides, then polysaccharides.

Fruit causes the least food poisoning of any foods. (Knight Ridder: 97% of all food poisoning fatalities are caused by animal products)

Fruit prevents calcium oxalate kidney stones associated with the cooking of oxalic acid vegetables and the much more frequent uric acid kidney stones associated with meat.

Fruitarian oils such as olive are best for the heart. Meat and fish oils are the most complex, hardest to break down, have the most toxins.

Fruit contains no volatile sulfur compounds which can become sulfuric acid and lachrymaters. Onions contain such.

Fruit has the least insecticides. It is good to eliminate all insecticides.. to shop organically.. yet a. meat has 21 times the insecticide level of fruit because the average nameless 1,000 lb cow at her time of slaughter ate 21,000 lbs of fruit. b. In addition, fruit is from a filtering tree which deposits insecticides in the stem, twig, trunk, and roots, protecting the fruit as a mother protects her fetus. Besides a cruel death for insects, insecticides cause cancer, teeth loss, bone weakening, immune system devastation. A few drops of parathion is enough to kill. The United Farm Workers have spent decades fighting the planes of death which spray their fields. c. Sealed fruits whether spherical or pear shaped, in pods or peels... are more protected from insecticides than the leaves of lettuce, kale, spinach, the folds of broccoli and cauliflower in which insecticides can hide and be tasted by consumers.

Stephanie Beling, M.D. cites nuts and seeds as boosters of the immune system, cholesterol reducers, elimination aids, inflammation preventers, and stimulants of enzymes which detoxify carcinogens.

Fruit is best for the kidneys. Animal eaters, carnivores, have 5 times the kidney size per lb. that frugivores, fruiteaters, have. Carnivores have adapted to the extensive nitrogen shearing required by the kidneys in turning exaggerated protein intake into carbohydrate.

Fruit breaks the addiction of uric acid in meat, which is trioxypurine.

Fruit has the most vitamin C of any food. Dairy and meat have none.

Fruitarians have the best heart since a. the stimulant uric acid is eliminated b. the stressful adrenalin from frightened animals is eliminated c. there is no animal fat etc.

Fruitarians on the average weigh least. Nonvegetarians weigh the most. Vegans weigh 2nd least. Nondairy vegetarians third least (Dr. Mervyn Hardinge's research at Harvard and that of others)

Organic fruit juice is more pure than spring water because it is filtered by the roots, trunk and twigs of the tree.



Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:



It still occurs in some areas around the world (as described in Upton Sinclair's Jungle) that some animals are dropped alive into boiling water before dead. 96. Mother cows are separated from their calves at veal butchering time through shocking rods.

There is freezing of some animals as the trucks go through mountain passes where the high winds rip through openslatted trucks.

There is absolute terror as the animals hear the ones in front of them being butchered.

The 30,000 blizzard-stranded cows and 20,000 sheep on Dec 31st, 1997 are a not wished for result of the cattle and sheep industries. Dick Goddard, Fox 8 weatherman and longtime animal protector, says paradoxically the cows sometimes do not freeze, but die of thirst because they cannot chew enough snow to process their needs.

They are kicked, bitten by other animals as they panic in hearing the animals in front of them in the killing line.

Animals relax around fruitarians because they do not smell like competitors.

Animals die of thirst often in transit.

Animals are goaded onto conveyor belts with pitchforks and electric shocking rods.



Most Varied:



There are hundreds of thousands of varieties of fruit in the world. There are a few mammal types humans eat, hundreds of dairy combinations, tens of thousands of vegetables and hundreds of thousands of fruit combinations.



WAVE OF THE FUTURE



The world is evolving toward information and fruitarian economies and away from industrial and animal based supply systems. The stockmarket of October 97 gave indication of this.



Neil Sullivan: Institute For Local Self Reliance on the Derek McGinty Show: People who eat fruit tread most lightly on the earth.



1. HEALTHIEST:



A. VITAMIN C



B. BETA CAROTENE



C. INOSITOL



D. LAURIC ACID



Only fruit has the highest concentrations of vitamin C, the bouncer of the body, which eliminates toxins and free radicals. Jackie Dewey, writer for the Los Angeles Times, suggests that we take vitamin C as Linus Pauling did in crystal rather than pill form so that the stomach lining is preserved. In addition, all orange and yellow fruits have betacarotene. Squash is a fruit since it is a vine, tree, or plant product. Dr. Reginald Cherry, MD, author and host of a Trinity Broadcast Network show, named after a treefruit, cites research about beta carotene as a cancer melter.Fruitarian corn has inositol. Coconuts contain lauric acid, an enzyme uniquely conducive to meditation.



What are the guts of an animal? Material containing E Coli, salmonella, and tens of thousands of potential diseases. God designed the contents of guts to be eliminated as waste.. not touched.. but buried.

What are the intestines of a cantaloupe? Eternal seeds.. potentially containing enough lifepower to re-vine the globe.

What is the liquid of an animal? His life blood.. which putrefies very quickly after slaughter.. which is why Biblical dietary laws forbid the drinking of his blood.

What is the liquid of a fruit? Shining juice fathered by the sun and mothered by the rain.



Stephanie Beling, M.D. has written that nuts and seeds contain healthful lignans, B vitamins, vitamin E, copper, selenium, calcium, and fiber.



Polysaccharides Help Prevent Diabetes and Promote Biochemical Peace



Fruit has polysaccharides, disaccharides, and mono- saccharides for the most even energy flow. Fruit sugars, says Marian Burros, syndicated writer for the Washington Post and then the New York Times, bypass the pancreas unlike other sugars. Therefore fruitarians are less likely to contract diabetes, ith its potential blindness, amputation, cardiovascular problems.



Dr. Ann Wigmore found that patients on raw food could cut their insulin levels in half. For those who are not ready to become fruitarian,James Marcus recommends washing out the system once a week with an all fruit juice or fruit diet.



WEIGHT



Fruitarians, cites Dr. Hardinge in his Harvard research, weigh the least of the four groups of nonvegetarians, dairy vegetarians, nondairy vegetarians (vegans) and fruitarians.



Fewest Insecticides



Only fruit is filtered through roots, trunk, branch, stem, leaf, twig.. each of which protects the fruit from systemic insecticides. Red meat is the most insecticide-intensive of foods, since a one thousand pound cow represents 21,000 lbs of food eaten by the animal. These nonbiodegradable insecticides remain in the animal's flesh. WCPN Cleveland Public Radio on August 8 broadcast that in the fruit group strawberries tend to have higher concentrations of insecticide than other fruits. You do not have to battle the 300 lethal insecticides used by Mexico (source of more than half of American winter produce) or worry about whether food handlers washed their hands.. if you start your own fruit and nut tree orchards. Neil Sullivan of Institute For Local Self Reliance: Fruitarians tread more lightly upon the earth.



MOST ADAPTED TO HUMANS



Sri Yukteswar's book mentions the 36 foot intestinal tracts of frugivorous or fruitarian human beings.. as opposed to the very short intestinal tracts of carnivores. A national ad mentions that when John Wayne died he had 44 lbs. of unprocessed waste in his intestinal tract. We mean no disrespect to the greatly loved actor and thank him that his experience can help us. Meat is the hardest on the intestinal tract, while fruit is the easiest, with bulk which is perfect for peristalsis and biochemicals which detoxify the blood. Dick Gregory has commented that flour and mucus foods become plaster like on the intestinal walls, blocking the flow of blood and oxygen. Fasting and fruit are the best ways to deplaster the body. (NIH and other research reported on MSNBC indicates that the killing of carnivores is learned behavior and that carnivores raised in captivity do not know how to kill, only playing with their prey). It would seem that Isaiah 65.. the wolf shall lie down with the lamb.. is possible. Sri Yukteswar also reported that fruitarians have the least HCL hydrochloric acid in their stomachs, and that carnivores have much higher concentrations as well as 5 times our kidney size per pound of body weight.



Natural Fiber



Reginald Cherry, MD, nutritionist for TBN, suggests at least 3 servings of fruit daily. Bran, the husks of seeds and grains, can be considered fruitarian. National Public Radio in the week of August 4th reminded its listeners that prune juice is one of nature's premier laxatives and that cranberry juice is a natural diuretic. (Check the labels.. some cranberry juices says Dr. Dean Edell contain a red dye, cochineal, made from the bodies of insects. It might be the same dye which made the British Redcoats.. red) An apple a day is good.. but four apples a day are more likely to keep the doctor away.



VEGETABLE CHRONICLES:



National Public Radio: Fruits are better than vegetables for reduction of heart pressure (they are more yin or more expansive).



LEAST FOOD POISONING HAZARDS:



97% of all food poisoning fatalities (E Coli, anthrax, salmonella, ptomaine, brucellosis, toxoplasmosis, etc.) are caused by animal flesh and animal products. Of the remaining 3%, fruit products are more protected than plants. Fruit's spherical shape (as compared to lettuce and cruciferous plants) allows for less possibility of contamination. (Peeling is recommended). The fewer the people who handle the food the more pure it is. Fruit grown in your backyard without insecticides is angel-given.



HIGH POTASSIUM AND ALKALINE FOODS AS A REVERSAL OF ACIDIFICATION



Many diseases come from over acidification of the body. Meat, eggs, fish, nicotine, coffee have high acid contents. Fruits, even citrus fruits, are excellent for potassium which offsets sodium and acidification. Fruits with average levels of potassium include apricots, peaches, bananas, raisins (l/2 cup), prunes, cantaloupe, figs, dates, watermelon, and juices such as orange, grapefruit, tangerine, prune. Fruits in general are alkaline and therefore reverse acidification.. Even citrus has a biochemical change in the body.



MOST DIGESTIBLE



Fruit has the greatest range of texture.. from very soft and ripe to as hard as a coconut. Ripe fruit is the most easily digestible.. say Maria Cull and other researchers.



RESTORES ELECTROLYTE BALANCE OF BODY L. GARLIC AND ONIONS:



a.In certain Buddhist and Hindu branches, garlic and onions are considered tamasic or sleep-inducing. Those who eat them for lunch are more likely to want an afternoon nap than those who eat foods of light. b. Onions perhaps make us cry because they don't want to be cut up. Deepok Pokharna, a chemist, cites the volatile gases of sulfur. They become hydrogen sulfide, sulfuric acid and other compounds when in contact with tears. This is called lachrymation. (The New Scientist the source for the sulfur statement.)



PREVENTING CALCIUM OXALATE KIDNEY STONES



Kidney stones are caused by excess calcium (in animal products), excess oxalic acid (from the cooking of some vegetables, and other factors. The thin green layer between potato's brown skin and white interior when cooked causes oxalic acid, e.g. Fruitarians in general have the fewest kidney stones. If you like fried potatoes it is better to cook them in olive oil and to peel them to avoid the oxylates.



HEALTH QUESTIONS



A. WHAT ABOUT PROTEIN?



A carnivore has 5 times our kidney size per lb. of body weight and has adapted more than humans to the elimination of nitrogen and the processing of ammonia byproducts of meat. Fruitarians use the most natural sources of protein, which are seeds, nuts, grains, peas, beans in their thousands of Godgiven natural states and combinations. (sunflower seeds, green beans, lima beans, sweet peas, corn, almonds, walnuts, nutbutters such as almond butter, hummus, rice, oatmeal, brazil nuts, navy beans, pinto beans, lentils, kidney beans, coconut, etc.



B. WHAT ABOUT CALCIUM?



There are 50 milligrams of calcium in a cup of dried raisins. Many fruits and nuts contain calcium. Fruitarian calcium is easier for the body to assimilate and is therefore not correlated with osteoporosis.



C. WHAT ABOUT B12?



B12 for animal product consumers is cyanocobalamin. B12 for vegans and fruitarians is hydroxylcobalamin. Fruitarian B12 is more efficient. Fruitarians and vegans have more red blood cells per cubic centimeter than do animal product users. (The research of Dr. Mervyn Hardinge at Harvard).. Some Red Cross volunteers have commented on the richer reds and deeper purples of vegetarian, vegan, and fruitarian blood. In addition, it does not contain white ropes of killer cholesterol.



D. ANATOMICAL INDICATIONS



Sri Yukteswar in The Holy Science describes some of the indications that humans are frugivorous or fruit eaters and not carnivores. Humans have the longest intestinal tract. Carnivores have the shortest. Humans have apple piercing bicuspids not flesh rending fangs. Humans have much less secretion of hydrochloric acid in the stomach than carnivores. Carnivores have 5 times our kidney size per pound of body weight.



E.SCIENTIFIC DOCUMENTATION



Dr Irving Fisher at Yale, Dr. Mervyn Hardinge at Harvard, Dr Owen Parrett of a Canadian hospital, Dr. Colin Campbell of Cornell, Dr. Joan Ullyot, Sports Medicine physicians in San Francisco, Dr. Michael Klaper, MD,Dr. Wm Harris of Hawaii are some of the thousands of scientists who have studied vegetarian and or vegan and fruitarian populations. 300 scientific studies are cited in the back of Dr. Neal Barnard's book.



F. ENDURANCE ENERGY



Maurice Smith, world champion kickboxer, and McGuire, homerun champion for 1996, both recommend juicing and drinking many fresh fruit juices.



G. FRUITARIAN PETS



Dogs do very well on beans and rice. Many dogs are eating slices of coconut, banana, orange, avocado, apple. The more a dog bonds with his adopter, the stronger his urge to eat what his adopter eats. Cats have greater protein needs than dogs, and might require some dairy products as vegetarians. There are 4 books on vegetarian pets. The company which makes Nine Lives cat food is adding rice. (Mr. Barky is one of many brands of vegetarian pet foods.)



H. CLEANSERS



Olive oil is an excellent intestinal cleanser after a fast.



1. IF YOU CRAVE GREEN STARCH:



Eat lima beans, peas. Limas are better than potatoes. Potatoes grow under the ground. Just as a potato avoids the sunlight, its biochemical effect on us when we eat them is that we want to avoid the sunlight.



2. MOST FOOD YIELD



Only fruit yields 400,000 lbs. per acre (Source: Dr Faust, former chief of the USDA Fruit Labs, describing centenarian apple trees dropping 2 tons each of free food). This yield is multiplied with tri-level agriculture, with bean and other vines wrapped around the tree trunks, and other fruit-yielding plants growing interarboreally ( in the spaces among the trees.) According to WHO, orbiting mirrors can further multiply fruit production (as well as trellises and poles for bean and other vines.) This can be compared to the plan of one Chinese official to double egg production for his 1.2 billion fellow Chinese which would take the grain from 15 developing nations. May the Chinese and other nations benefit from the mistakes of the U.S. and not emulate our heart disease, cancer, environmental devastation.



3. REFORESTATION



Only fruit can reforest the planet. To offset the natural disasters of record breaking cold springs, drought which created a brown Ireland in April, floods in Arkansas and Ohio, tornadoes in Texas.. we need the creation of quatrillion cubic feet of green. To those who say that trees are renewable resources which can be "harvested" one might respond that cannibals perhaps see us as delicious renewable resources.



4. NONVIOLENCE



Only fruit is potentially nonviolent.. involving no slaughter and no theft. Fruit from trees, vines, and plants is the only food Godgiven and plantgiven. Huge industrial harvesters in hay and corn fields slice and dice small field mammals.. A green thumb comes to those who love plants. The plants feel it, and grow more quickly around those who love them.



WHAT IS A CRESCOGRAPH?



The sentience or feeling of plants has been documented in the research of many. 100 years ago Chandra Bose was knighted by the Queen of England for his crescograph, a machine which registers plants' feelings. The book Secret Life Of Plants documents many research studies. Clive Baxter and Luther Burbank have demonstrated plant sentience.



5. FREE FOOD



If one plants a peach or pear seed in 2 minutes in his back yard, and comes back in a few years, the tree does not charge to give everything she has.



6. ENERGY FREE PRODUCTION



Fruit is virtually energy in production in its natural state, as compared to slaughterhouses.. Meat requires veterinary care for the animal, freezing temperatures in warehouses, trucks, home freezers, labor intensive care of the animals etc. After slaughter, the animals' carcasses must be inspected by federal employees, cut up into little pieces. Even vegetables are often harvested by huge combines or harvesters which cause some human fatalities yearly in tipovers or fires and cause slicing or crushing deaths to millions of field mammals and other creatures



7. ETERNITY



Only fruit contains the seeds of eternity.. as compared to the bones and grease left from a meat meal, the eggshells left after the bird's spirit has flown and her potential body been consumed.



8. MOST CONSCIOUS



Only fruit has high concentrations of neurotransmitters, according to Dr. Linus Pauling, nonagenarian neurochemist and Nobel Prize winner twice (perhaps the only person to win two.. in peace and biochemistry). Second, fruit has the least mucus..and therefore the greatest flow of oxygenated blood to the brain. Preventing oxygen deprivation through increased flow of breath can increase the mental function. (Hindus avoid the use of onions and garlic. It is felt that biochemically they have a tamasic or sleep-inducing result on the consciousness.) WUAB TV, Channel 43, reported on Nov 10th, 1997 that several anti-cholesterol drugs reduce mental alertness (brain function). The natural way to reduce cholesterol is to reduce animal product consumption.



9... MOST FRAGRANT



Compare the smell of the frightened animals' sweat in the slaughterhouse.. their urination in fright.. their defecation in terror.. and that of the congealing blood as their lives pour out onto the slippery floors, their necks having met the knife.. compare this to the smell of creamy apple blossoms



10. MOST TRANSLUCENT



The food nearest to pure light.. a slice of lime held up to the sun is natural stained glass in a church grove.. Dr. Sidney Perkowitz, author of Empire of Light, a physics book made easy for the public.. said on National Public Radio July 17, 1997 he would concur with the view that of all foods fruit was closest to pure light.



11. MOST EFFICIENTLY WRAPPED



Compare the tin cans and glass and cardboard wrappings of other foods.. to the way God shells the nut, husks the coconut, peels the banana. a. no human time wasting trash pickup b. no landfill exhaustion c. no trees killed for packaging d. no energy wasted in recycling plants



12. MOST DECENTRALIZED



Compare the multinational nature of huge meat conglomerates to an apple orchard.. with her satellite bees, her resident birds and squirrels *(May, 30 1997 National Public Radio Prof. John D Ruedy of Georgetown: I agree that the planting of fruit trees would alleviate the drought and desertifying of N. Africa)



13. MOST BEAUTIFUL



a rainbow of pastel fruit tree blossoms..a mosaic of intense fall harvest



14.. ONLY FREELY GIVEN FOOD



Meat comes from butchered animals. Vegetables comes from sacrificed plants. Dairy products are stolen. Only fruit is gently and totally given. Compare the screams of agony in a slaughterhouse.. to the silent growth in the orchard.. as fruit trees weave and spin the sun into pink peaches, golden pears, bronze nuts, limes (whose crosssections look like stained glass when held up to their sire the sun).



15. FIRE PREVENTION



Fruitarian diet prevents the most fires. Just as vegetarians reduce the meatgrease fire hazard present in restaurants and homes with buildups of grease in stoves, on the walls, etc., fruitarians because they cook much less and in some cases not at all.. have the least incidence of fire.



16. SPIRIT GROUNDING



No matter is needed to ground Spirit. In addition Spirit can manifest in any being. However, there are optimum diets for the transmission of Spirit, its grounding, alighting, descent, the Touch Down, just as platinum wiring is better than copper wiring is better than rusty old wiring. Fruitarian biochemicals ground God's lightning. Heavy thoughts create a desire for heavier food. Light thoughts create a desire for light food. When one is tired or angry or depressed that is the time for the greatest discipline. "Expand in response to pain".



17. PHYSICAL BEAUTY RESTORATION



a. Vitamin C which is most in fruit, second in vegetables, not at all in dairy, fish, or meat.. firms up the cellular tissue of the body.. firms the connective tissue. b. Fruitarians weigh the least, on average, of the 4 groups of 1. fruitarians 2. nonvegetarians 3. dairy vegetarians 4. vegans (cannibals excluded) c. The butyric acid of animal fat causes the bodies of those who consume it to have an unpleasant odor. d. The uric acid (pre-urine) in animals' muscles cells doubles the sweat load excretion of the body. --------- JBO: So do a lot of celery stalks around the world send birthday cards to fruitarians? ----------------



18. THE BEST FOR BUSINESS



Those with families dependent upon them cannot be Johnny Appleseeds reforesting the world without recompense. What is the fruit waiting to make you a multimillionaire? Mott is associated with apples, Minute Maid and Sunkist with oranges and lemons, Welch's with grapes, Ocean Spray with cranberries, Dole with pineapple, Chiqita with bananas, Smucker's with fruit jams, etc. Businesses in date sugar, fructose, nut butters, nut burgers, coconut icecreams, coconut milk, are waiting.. The business Nantucket Nectars started out in 1993 as a peach juice bottler and in 5 years this business of Tom Scott of Cambridge Mass has become a 60 million dollar business. In the long run, those fruit juices with the least insecticide, the most environmental bottling, the highest quality, the best price, the most efficient distribution, the kindest personnel etc. will do the best. Ethics is good business. Tropicana has begun producing fruit smoothies. Chicago's O'Hare Airport features a wonderful fruit juice bar (which would be wonderful for empty main street slots). Post has begun advertising a cranberry, pecan, granola breakfast cereal. One waiting virtually infinite market is juices such as mango juice, sold in Asian Indian markets. Mangos are very sweet, not acid. There are some writers who have for money become mongers and pushers of slaughterhouse byproducts which are a burden to manufacturers. Carloads of bones, lard, cartilage plague butchers. Those such as Dr. JW, DVM who seek to market gelatins, shark and chicken cartilage will have to answer to God. Avocados which fall freely from trees just as apples do are being sold in some area markets for $2 each. Some avocado orchard owners a few years ago cut down their trees to keep the market prices high. May avocado trees grace the front and back yards of billions of people in warm climates. Coconuts can be shredded, blended, their meat cut up for chew toys .. their husks used as cups. Their milk can be made into fruitarian icecream. Their lauric acid (when uncooked) is conducive to meditation. Their oil is very heat resistant.. CNN reported Thanksgiving weekend that the hog market is becoming weaker. In Japan it is environmentally destructive businesses (fishing and lumber) which are hurting. Everywhere it is businesses involving harm to living things which are continuing to lose customers as the Genesis 1:29 investors are doing well. Dole has a delicious new orchard peach frozen juice.



A WORLD OF JOHNNY APPLESEEDS



If one sees a pine cone.. or an acorn.. a peach pit or an apple seed make a tiny tunnel in Mother Earth.. and plant it that the seed be freed. It is not necessary to shed the green blood of plants, nor untimely to rip them from Mother Earth. If onions make us cry, we also make them cry.. perhaps we do not recognize their tears. Gen. William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, wanted the railroad tracks and public parks of his country lined with fruit trees producing for the poor.



NONCOOKING



Avoiding cooking prevents the hazards of the microwave, of burns, of fires, of enzyme destruction, of carcinogens created by heat, the cost of cooking, the time of cooking and of cleanup, carcinogens in metal cookware such as aluminum, etc.



A. HEALTH:



Not cooking prevents enzyme destruction. Enzymes are the chief cancer fighters of the body.

Not cooking prevents the creation of heatsired enzymes such as malanalydehyde and methylcholanthrene

Not cooking saves the fiber bulk, helping with elimination

Not cooking prevents aluminum ingestion associated along with alcohol as a cause of Alzheimer's. Other metals are also toxic. (It is best to use glassware when cooking.)

Not cooking prevents the destruction of tiny microbes in the water. The fewer things we boil alive, the better for all beings.

Noncooking prevents oxalic acid from cooked vegetables, which becomes calcium oxylate kidney stones.

Not cooking prevents the formation of lethal trans fatty acids in animal fats and hydrogenated vegetable oils. B. SAFETY 1. Not cooking prevents greasefires. Animal fat fires accumulated on walls and in ovens are the no. l cause of restaurant fires.

WCRF Cleveland reported May 20th that a squash exploded in a microwave when the door was opened.. causing burns to the squash preparer.



C. TIME SAVING: Cooking wastes preparation and cleanup time.



D. FUEL SAVING: Not cooking saves fuel



E. MONEY SAVING in saving fuel costs Macrobiotic teacher Bob Carr recommends chewing each bite 150 times to increase ptyalin and other mouth enzymes, to relieve stress on digestive tract, and to relax. Tanya Siri recommends cutting fruits such as cucumbers into tiny little cubes.. for the same reason. No longer required is the sweat of the brow. From Eden we fell.. and now back to Eden all shall rise. The scriptures of several religions recommend fruitarian diet. Genesis l:29, the Garden of Eden, for Christians, Jews, Moslems.. the Ramayana for the Hindus in which Rama is described as eating a fruitarian (phalahari) diet 14 years in the forest, the writings of Isaiah. There are copious references to fruit in the Quran. Buddhists whose prayer is "May all t have life be delivered from suffering" have fruitarianism in the Pali, Dhammapada, and other sacred texts. Jains whose founder Mahavir preached reverence for all living beings have fruitarianism in their scriptures as well.



SCRIPTURES FROM SEVERAL FAITHS:



Revelation 9: The 5th angel counsels not to harm any green growing being.



Genesis 1:29 Behold I have given you herb yielding seed. To you that shall be for meat.



Quran: 2:34 Adam dwell with your wife in paradise and eat of its fruits to your heart's content.. (except one)



Phalahari is an over 20,000 year old Sanskrit word for fruitarian.



The first avatar of India, Rama, lived in the forest 14 years, eating, says the Ramayana, only fruits and nuts.



Genesis: In the beginning the world was watered with mist (before tree destruction caused famine, drought, tornado, violent storm). Quran 2:168 Eat of what is lawful and wholesome on the earth.

Jesus: What God has joined together let no one put asunder.(The first meaning is to honor marriage.. but God also wants us to sunder no form from its life force) Tu B'Shvat: This Jewish annual holiday celebrates the awakening of the trees as the sun rekindles their fruitmaking process.



John: And the darkness was within the light and comprehended it not.



Bible: Satan is the prince of darkness. (Fruit of all foods is the closest to light.. then vegetables then dairy.. meat is the densest darkest food)



Isaiah 42: He does not break the bent reed.



Bible: Aaron's robe was garbed with pomegranates.



Psalms: 104 16-18 The trees of the Lord are watered abundantly.



Bhagavad Gita: Foods which are good for us taste first like poison then like nectar. Foods which are harmful taste first like nectar then like poison.



Jesus in his parable said that we must not harm the weeds lest we harm the fruit-bearing plants growing amongst them.



Exodus 16:31

Manna is virtually coriander seed, says Reginald Cherry MD, nutritionist broadcaster for TBN.

May we make of our hearts a Garden of Allah, from whence only fragrant thoughts and dreams bloom into reality. Fr. Ron Lengwin,



Catholic vegetarian priest on KDKA of Pittsburgh, hypothesizes that what Adam ate which caused the fall was not an apple.. but the heart of the first butchered animal.



Revelation's 5th angel, it is recounted, wanted no green living thing harmed.



Leonardo Da Vinci's Notebooks, says Dudley Giehl, indicate he was probably a fruitarain.



Fruitarian Network: Loving ones neighbor includes watering trees near us.



When you are at a grocery store, a co-op, a restaurant.. ask the manager to include more vegetarian and fruitarian options.



Shri Sathya Sai Baba: A person who loves is a theist,whether he goes to a temple or church or not. You have to proceed from the known to the unknown. Then, the love expands in ever widening circles, until it covers all nature, until even plucking a leaf from a tree affects you so painfully you dare not. SUGAR Since sugars in the U.S. are processed using animal bones, and since they come from the killing of plants and in many cases from the burning of the fields including their mongeese residents, please use date sugar and fructose. Bibliography:

The Fructose Diet by Dr. Palm, PhD

The works of Morris Krok of S. Africa

Cookin with Mother Nature for Folks Who Eat HarperCollins Dick Gregory. Dick Gregory provides free health information.. Health, Plymouth Ma 02360

The Mucusless Diet. Dr. Arnold Ehret Ehret Literature Publ Beaumont Ca 92223

The Secret Life of Plants by Peter Tompkins (sp?)(rights owned by Isaac Tigrett, founder of the Hard Rock Cafes, who sold his hamburger chain after becoming a vegetarian and built a free hospital in Bangalore, India which is considered by many the world's best equipped hospital.)

The Holy Science Sri Yukteswar published by the Self Realization Fellowship of California 3880 San Rafael Ave. Los Ang Ca 90065 (when Dennis Weaver read this book on the se of Gunsmoke he became a vegetarian)

The writings of Bronson Alcott, founder of Fruitlands, and father of abolitionist author Louisa Mae Alcott who wrote Uncle Tom's Cabin.

Light Eating For Survival Marcia Acciardo dist. by Viktoras Kulvinskas (see recipes at the end of file 15: restaurants)

Fruits of Paradise Rebecca Hall

For a free electronic copy of the Healthful Astrologer.. done by fruitarian Pandeva Zagar.. call 219 397 9297 or write pandeva [at] aol.com

Back to Eden by Jethro Kloss



FASTING:



The Diet which does the least harm: Fasting is common to many religions: a. The Moslems fast from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan. b. The Jews fast on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement c. Jesus fasted 40 days in the desert. d. Buddha in a state of samadhi (spiritual ecstasy beyond body consciousness) went without food for many days. e. Catholic stigmatist Therese Neumann of Germany was a noneating saint.



FASTING IS THE EATING AND DRINKING OF BREATH.. BREATH IS SPIRIT. BREATH IS ENERGY. BREATH IS PEACE.



Dr. Joel Fuhrmann's book on fasting

Fasting Can Save Your Life

Rev. Ernest Angley The Power of Bible Fasting Ernest Angley Ministries Akron, Oh 44309



Industries affected by a fruitarian world will be meat, dairy, fish, leather, wool, perfume, soap, television (advertising dollars), gun manufacturers, newspapers, building trades, lumber etc.



Famous fruitarians include Leonardo da Vinci(as indicated in his notebooks), Jonathan Chapman ( Johnny Appleseed ), Sri Yukteswar whose book analyzes the anatomical differences between fruitarians and carnivores.



Just Natural of Hawaii, Nimbo of Miami, and Gypsy Boots of Los Angeles are some fruitarian activists.



· (Findhorn in Scotland is a group established to foster plant rights, but some plants are loved more than others there. E.g., there is weeding.) ( Green thumb is a phrase describing those to whose love plants seem to respond.)



HOW TO GROW FRUIT TREES



Stick your finger in the dirt.. scoop out an inch of soil.. put in a fruit tree seed and cover with dirt. Then wait. Or, as was done with Isaac Newton's apple tree offspring in Teddington, take a cutting of a mature tree.. put it in water.. let it grow roots.. gradually add more and more dirt through the weeks and months to the water. Then plant. How to grow avocado trees to take south for planting or to plant in a greenhouse or a room of glass: Take a seed. Place it half way down in very wet dirt. Wait. To speed up the process, by yearling or several year old fruit trees from nurseries. Many nurseries will plant them for you. We will be adding the addresses of fruitarian groups, and related issues of preservation.



Little tree Little tree we wonder where you are to thank you for the sweet pink fruit you did weave from distant star. saiom shriver



http://spot.acorn.net/fruitarian



http://frugivoremag.com/



user img



What's In Uncooked Organic Fresh Fruit



What's In Uncooked Organic Fresh Fruit



a. Alkalinity (many diseases are

caused by body acidification)

b. Enzymes some of which are destroyed

by heat... enzymes which prevent cancer

c. Vitamin C... destroyed by cooking...

Vitamin C is absent from meat, fish

and dairy... it is a toxin bouncer for the body



and speeds the flow of neurotransmission.



d. Natural fiber



e. Vitamin A: helps eyes transition between dark and light



1 Coconuts have lauric acid conducive to meditation.



2 Tomatoes have lycopene, a cancer fighter.



3 Prunes from plums contain dihydrophenylsatin, a gentle laxative agent.



4 Yellow fruits (lemons, peppers, squash, zucchini etc.) contain antioxidant carotenoids which improve eyesight and prevent eye diseases



5 Green and yellow avocados have beta carotene and lycopene



6 Blueberries have antioxidant anthocyanins which neutralize carcinogenic free radicals.



7 Bananas and many other fruits contain necessary potassium



8 Red fruits in general contain "nutrients such as lycopene, ellagic acid, Quercetin, and Hesperidin, to name a few. These nutrients reduce the risk of prostate cancer, lower blood pressure, reduce tumor growth and LDL cholesterol levels, scavenge harmful free-radicals, and support join tissue in arthritis cases." 1



9 Fermenting apples have acetic acid. Linus Pauling, winner of 2 Nobel Prizes, one in biochemistry, wrote that the molecules of fruit resemble neurotransmitters.



10 Orange pumpkins have along with many other nutrients alpha hydroxy acids which regenerate and firm skin



11 Purple grapes contain resveratrol in the skins, flesh and seeds Resveratrol increases gene expression correlated to longevity 2



12 Purpleskinned pastel yellow eggplant contains Vitamin B6, iron, magnesium, and other nutrients.



13. Sweet orange mangoes contain vitamins A, C, several B vitamins, magnesium, copper, etc.



Why organic?



Anything which kills little bug beings can accumulate to kill big beings.



Some citrus growers use systemic insecticides. Not only are the surface of the leaves and fruits sprayed but the roots suck the insecticides up through the trunk into the fruit interior.



http://spot.acorn.net/fruitarian



http://fineartamerica.com



10 health benefits of avocado



http://www.healthdiaries.com/eatthis/10-health-benefits-of-avocados.html



*2 http://www.whfoods.com/genpage.php?tname=foodspice&dbid=40



*1



Footnote from http://www.disabled-world.com/artman/publish/fruits-vegetables.shtml



"Orange and Yellow fruits



Contain beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, flavonoids, lycopene, potassium, and vitamin C. These nutrients reduce age-related macula degeneration and the risk of prostate cancer, lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure, promote collagen formation and healthy joints, fight harmful free radicals, encourage alkaline balance, and work with magnesium and calcium to build healthy bones.

Green vegetables and Fruit



Blue and purple fruits



nutrients which include lutein, zeaxanthin, resveratrol, vitamin C, fiber, flavonoids, ellagic acid, and quercetin. Similar to the previous nutrients, these nutrients support retinal health, lower LDL cholesterol, boost immune system activity, support healthy digestion, improve calcium and other mineral absorption, fight inflammation, reduce tumor growth, act as an anticarcinogens in the digestive tract, and limit the activity of cancer cells.



White fruits



beta-glucans, EGCG, SDG, and lignans that provide powerful immune boosting activity. These nutrients also activate natural killer B and T cells, reduce the risk of colon, breast, and prostate cancers, and balance hormone levels, reducing the risk of hormone-related cancers."



http://www.disabled-world.com/artman/publish/fruits-vegetables.shtml



Source of Electricity



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrC14ROeNrA

can fruit's latent electricity charge a phone?



17 reasons to eat a mango daily



http://healthimpactnews.com/2013/17-reasons-why-you-need-a-mango-every-day/



57852

© 2000-2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.

Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion