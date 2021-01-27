resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 27.Jan.2021 21:10
corporate dominance | economic justice

Superclass: The Global Power Elite (C-SPAN2 BookTV)

author: %
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8COWAuE6Q0

David Rothkopf talks about his 2008 book 'Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making' at the Carnegie Endowment and answers questions from the audience.

See below for notes & highlights of the talk with references and full transcript links :
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8COWAuE6Q0

April 9, 2008
C-SPAN2 BookTV
 Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making
by David Rothkopf
at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

FULL TRANSCRIPT:
 http://carnegieendowment.org/files/0410_transcript_rothkopf_superclass.pdf


NOTES & HIGHLIGHTS:

Concentration of power in hands of fewer and fewer persons has grown by orders of magnitude
One-third of the power elite have gone to 20 universities (if we'd expanded it to 40 universities, perhaps about half of the elite attended those)
Top 50 companies have sales equivalent to one-third of global GDP
Top 2,000 companies have 70 million employees, half a billion dependents (including dependents, probably around 1 billion people)
Bottom 3 billion making less than 3 dollars a day
Only a couple billion 'decently' employed/-waged people on planet, half of them work for these 2,000 largest influential companies

Companies get paid by their stock price
Hedge funds represent 30 to 50 percent of trading in financial markets
10,000 hedge funds : the top 300 control 85 percent of the assets; top 100 control 60 percent of the assets
5 largest companies in the world, their CEOs (seventy people) are on boards of one-third of other top 500 largest global corporations, and 25 different top universities
(Treasury Secretary) Tim Geithner calls up the 14 largest financial institutions ("families") in a crisis, each legally obligated to advance the interest of their shareholders
(Federal Reserve, financial markets) Governmental regulation-management has been inadequate, not proportionate
(as of year 2008/this lecture, in 2021 is over $250 trillion) $30 trillion in derivatives which are of unknown risk

Can extend their power (in informal groups, e.g. at World Economic Forum/Davos meeting):
 when their self interests align
 agenda setting power: this (Davos) is the factory where 'conventional wisdom' is manufactured; "what's the headline", "which way is the wind blowing" etc.
These have consequences for everybody else

Nature of ruling power is shifting: was once tied to the land, it is now much more transient and tied to institutions / institutional affiliation (rather than to 'historical' / 'family')

Governance gap: (philanthropy, Bill Gates vs. WHO etc.) Has created a shift in who is at levers of influence, where-how, manner in which influence wielded
Informal collaboration of entities in this group have assumed the role of those that have been played by formal structures in the past
Leaving this (leadership) "legitimacy" to groups-entities that don't derive their legitimacy from consent of the governed
Also gives governments an excuse *not* to do things they ought to be doing themselves

Transformation of inequality: post-Thatcher/Reagan "leave it to the markets" has skewed the rich/poor balance globally, income gains accrue to less and less of the general population (and more towards 0.01%)
Hundred years ago the world's richest countries were 9 times richer than poorest; now over 100 times richer
Growth: 1 percent of income gains have gone to the bottom 90 percent, Top 0.01 percent have gained 112 percent
85 percent of global wealth is controlled by top 10 percent
40 percent is controlled by top 1 percent
Net worth: 1,100 billionaires have twice what bottom 2.5 billion people on planet do

Historical cycles of elites: Overreaching and backlash. Typically another elite comes up and takes power saying, 'I represent the people'
Decline of nation-states: We're at a new point. Power cycles of elites had always taken place in the context of city-states or empires
No legal constraints or counterbalances
New way of looking at governance, overall framework of power elites?



____________________




REFERENCES:

David Rothkopf 'Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making' (Farrar, Straus and Giroux 2008)

C. Wright Mills 'The Power Elite' (Oxford University Press 1956)
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Power_Elite

Treaty of Westphalia
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peace_of_Westphalia

 http://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/1997-01-01/power-shift
Foreign Affairs Vol. 76, No. 1 (Jan. - Feb., 1997)  https://www.jstor.org/stable/i20047901
journal article
Power Shift
Jessica T. Mathews
Foreign Affairs
Vol. 76, No. 1 (Jan. - Feb., 1997), pp. 50-66 (17 pages)
Published By: Council on Foreign Relations
 http://doi.org/10.2307/20047909
 http://www.jstor.org/stable/20047909

