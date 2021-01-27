english
espanol
homepage: http://remnant-tv.com/video/272/dr.-simone-gold---the-truth-about-the-cv19-vaccine
contribute to this article
add comment to discussion
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2021/01/439901.shtml
Moderna's injections, by the legal definition of a vaccine, are not a vaccine but experimental gene therapy. Because it is not a vaccine, it should not be covered by vaccine liability immunity. 15 U.S. Code Section 41 (part of the Federal Trade Commission Act): these vaccine pushers and U.S. government officials/agencies are liable for deceptive practices.
Notify your State Attorney General, today.
ATI, a North Carolina defense contractor which manages propaganda and misinformation, is the middleman in distribution of the vaccines.
To have Johns Hopkins and the CDC investigate vaccine deaths is like having bank robbers investigate their own heist.