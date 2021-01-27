newswire article reposts global environment | sustainability The Plastic Problem author: pbs http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RDc2opwg0I



By 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans. It's an environmental crisis that's been in the making for nearly 70 years.



"It's coming from everywhere. It's too much. Every year is more, and more."

"The world is trashing the ocean. That trash, we are receiving it on our coast in Rapa Nui [Easter Island]. It's like someone putting a gun to your head and telling you: 'You must receive' that."

 Pedro Edmunds Paoa, Mayor, Hanga Roa (Easter Island, Chile)



Americans generate one-third of all consumer waste (not just plastic) across the globe. The Plastic Problem - A PBS NewsHour Documentary



