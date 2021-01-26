newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia government | police / legal WA State Fusion Center and JBLM ATO Monitoring Portland Social Media Activity author: Lori G. Information obtained from public records shows that Tacoma, WA Police, the Washington State Fusion Center, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord are monitoring social media posts of individuals in Portland and reporting that information to the Oregon Titan Fusion Center. Your 1st Amendment right to free speech, gather publicly, and petition the government for redress of grievance is being spied on by the police and military. According to a recent statement in the news from Lt. Curt Boyle, the Director of the Washington State Fusion Center (WSFC) the Fusion Center does not monitor the social media accounts of individuals who are exercising their Constitutionally protected 1st Amendment rights. Public records show that Lt. Boyle's statement is a LIE!



The Washington Statewide Fusion consists of the Fusion Center itself, it's Regional Intelligence Groups (RIG), and individuals, called Fusion Liaison Officers (FLO), who provide information to the RIGs and the WSFC in Seattle.



Posted above we see an e-mail from Gary Smith a Criminal Intelligence Analyst with the Regional Intelligence Group in Tacoma, WA. In this e-mail we see Smith saying the he and a Tacoma Police Detective look at various social media sites on a daily basis to see what groups and individuals are planning and saying!



In this e-mail example, Smith is sending reports to Chuck Cogburn, who is currently an analyst with the Oregon Titan Fusion Center. ( https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/oct/02/oregon-pipelines-protests-monitoring-police-anti-terror-unit) Yes, Tacoma, WA police are monitoring and reporting on the actions of political protests in Portland, OR.



These state fusion centers, and out-of-state police departments are monitoring your social media posts and entering information about you into intelligence databases for merely expressing an opinion that is critical of government policy or for calling for reform of abusive government activities.



But, why would the Tacoma, WA police be monitoring events in Portland? Having an out-of-state intelligence agency monitor activities in Portland makes it more difficult for the residents of Portland to gain information about these activities through public records requests. Furthermore, observers, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argue monitoring 1st Amendment protected activities and collecting information about individuals simply because they oppose some government activity breaks Oregon law. When the WSFC and Tacoma, WA police are monitoring individuals in Portland, we can expect Oregon officials can claim that took no action to violate the law but only received reports from outside agencies.



This type of illegal monitoring of our 1st Amendment protected activities has gone on for years, and in this area often involves the use of intelligence assets from Joint Base Lewis-McChord (a combined Army and Air Force Base near Tacoma, WA). https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/07/08/18800691.php A little research disclosed that Gary Smith from the Tacoma RIG exchanges intelligence reports with Daniel Vessels on a weekly if not daily basis... intelligence reports that include information gained from monitoring social media and infiltrating on-line groups. (According to a source at JBLM, both Smith and Vessels are retired Army and previously served together in the same unit. Daniel Vessels at JBLM publishes a daily bulletin that consists primarily of information obtained from monitoring on-line posts and comments, and provides a copy of the bulletin to Smith at the Tacoma RIG.)



Remember you don't have to have done anything wrong to end up in a government database, just post a comment or a photo that some government analyst doesn't like!