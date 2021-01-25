It Is Not Even A 'Vaccine', But A Global Genetic Engineering Experiment

Moderna's injections, by the legal definition of a vaccine, are not a vaccine but experimental gene therapy. Because it is not a vaccine, it should not be covered by vaccine liability immunity. 15 U.S. Code Section 41 (part of the Federal Trade Commission Act): these vaccine pushers and U.S. government officials/agencies are liable for deceptive practices.
Notify your State Attorney General, today.
ATI, a North Carolina defense contractor which manages propaganda and misinformation, is the middleman in distribution of the vaccines.
To have Johns Hopkins and the CDC investigate vaccine deaths is like having bank robbers investigate their own heist.
Yes investigate the deaths by an outside agency.
Yes change the definition (or the words used) to describe this gene therapy when we talk about having a "vaccine".
Yes modify using the word vaccine and its current use to reflect the pandemic here in 2021 and finding medical solution(s).
Yes the middleman issue is interesting (need more info) but maybe nothing more than two separate divisions with no conspiracy.
Yes the virus is real and people are suffering and need relief as soon as possible.
Yes long term testing would be nice, but we do not have the time to monitor this for a few years.