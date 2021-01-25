resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 25.Jan.2021 11:09
genetic engineering | health

It Is Not Even A 'Vaccine', But A Global Genetic Engineering Experiment

author: David E. Martin
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_hwJkhNo9w

Moderna's injections, by the legal definition of a vaccine, are not a vaccine but experimental gene therapy. Because it is not a vaccine, it should not be covered by vaccine liability immunity. 15 U.S. Code Section 41 (part of the Federal Trade Commission Act): these vaccine pushers and U.S. government officials/agencies are liable for deceptive practices.
 Notify your State Attorney General, today.

ATI, a North Carolina defense contractor which manages propaganda and misinformation, is the middleman in distribution of the vaccines.
To have Johns Hopkins and the CDC investigate vaccine deaths is like having bank robbers investigate their own heist.


 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2021/01/439880.shtml#479363

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2021/01/439890.shtml#479364

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_hwJkhNo9w

Semantics and Clarity Needed -- but should not Undermine Relief 25.Jan.2021 11:35
Work for Solutions link

Which still might be a benefit and a relief --> to millions of people <-- regardless of the package labeling. The information is good, in spite of the misleading aspect and semantics (aka coverups) this virus strain needs to be met with opposition and some kind of relief.

Yes investigate the deaths by an outside agency.
Yes change the definition (or the words used) to describe this gene therapy when we talk about having a "vaccine".
Yes modify using the word vaccine and its current use to reflect the pandemic here in 2021 and finding medical solution(s).
Yes the middleman issue is interesting (need more info) but maybe nothing more than two separate divisions with no conspiracy.
Yes the virus is real and people are suffering and need relief as soon as possible.
Yes long term testing would be nice, but we do not have the time to monitor this for a few years.

It's Called GENOCIDE 25.Jan.2021 12:01
Tracy Mapes link

...it's not a experiment.

