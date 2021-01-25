newswire article announcements global government High-Level Climate Summit to Launch Action Agenda e-mail: author: Zachary Contie-mail: zach@jubileeusa.org World leaders, including Pope Francis, UN General Secretary António Guterres and the IMF's Kristalina Georgieva, gather for a high-level climate summit hosted by the Netherlands through Tuesday. World leaders, including Pope Francis, UN General Secretary António Guterres and the IMF's Kristalina Georgieva, gather for a high-level climate summit hosted by the Netherlands through Tuesday.



"The meeting on addressing climate change is taking place at a critical moment," noted Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA. "As we confront the economic impacts of the coronavirus, some of the most consequential decisions on climate will be made by the G20 and the IMF."



During the opening session, Kristalina Georgieva offered that the institution she leads, the IMF, would work to ensure a greener and more resilient climate economy.



"I'm heartened to hear that Georgieva and the IMF are including climate in their assessments of countries and their advice for finance ministers," stated LeCompte, a UN expert whose organization is raising alarms about significant climate decisions taking place outside of the United Nations system. "Addressing climate change means urgently addressing the global economic decisions that will increase or reduce climate change."