newswire article reposts global genetic engineering | health COVID-19 Will Likely Be With Us FOREVER. Here's How We'll Live With It. author: ng Experts say that SARS-CoV-2's exact post-pandemic trajectory will depend on three major factors: how long humans retain immunity to the virus, how quickly the virus evolves, and how widely older populations become immune during the pandemic itself.



Depending on how these three factors shake out, the world could be facing several years of a halting post-pandemic transitionone marked by continued viral evolution, localized outbreaks, and possibly multiple rounds of updated vaccinations. "People have got to realize, this is not going to go away," says Roy Anderson, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Imperial College London. "We're going to be able to manage it because of modern medicine and vaccines, but it's not something that will just vanish out of the window." contribute to this article

