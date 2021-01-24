resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 24.Jan.2021 16:48
genetic engineering | health

COVID-19 Will Likely Be With Us FOREVER. Here's How We'll Live With It.

author: ng
Experts say that SARS-CoV-2's exact post-pandemic trajectory will depend on three major factors: how long humans retain immunity to the virus, how quickly the virus evolves, and how widely older populations become immune during the pandemic itself.

Depending on how these three factors shake out, the world could be facing several years of a halting post-pandemic transitionone marked by continued viral evolution, localized outbreaks, and possibly multiple rounds of updated vaccinations.
"People have got to realize, this is not going to go away," says Roy Anderson, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Imperial College London. "We're going to be able to manage it because of modern medicine and vaccines, but it's not something that will just vanish out of the window."

homepage: homepage: http://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2021/01/covid-19-will-likely-be-with-us-forever-heres-how-well-live-with-it/

If you don't have faith and practice this concept you're better off dead 24.Jan.2021 19:23
thisistruth link

If you don't have faith and practice this concept you're better off dead

Natural Health Heaven not Hypochondriac Hell. "Everything on Earth has a purpose, every disease an herb to cure it, and every person a mission. This in the Indian theory of existence." -Mourning Dove (Christine Quintasket) (ca. 1884-1936) Vitamins (especially c&d), essential nutrients, herbs, good diet, plenty of exercise & rest balanced saves lives! The politicians are in bed with 1. big pig pharma 2. quack medical mafia, & 3. duped junkfood addcicts who CREATE CUSTOMERS NOT CURES!

That vaccines are either placebo or poison.


#endthelockdown

