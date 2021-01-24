resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 24.Jan.2021 02:47
animal rights | economic justice

Govt Should Take An Immediate 10% From America's Richest To Provide Vegan Food To Hungry

author: Feed The Hungry
The number one priority of the US... take from the obscenely wealthy to feed starving and huntry people
USDA food stamps which are not vegan and those food banks giving out meat, fish, dairy and eggs are enabling the climate extremes caused by those industries, as well as diseases which kill and disable people while costing the US trillions, It is time for the US to stop subsidizing the unspeakable animal suffering of those industries.


It's time the government takes an immediate 10% from America's richest people to provide fruits, vegetables, shelter and clothing for the 1 of 5 in the US with no money coming in. It's time they fund secure greenhouses.

1. Jeff Bezos - $179 billion (shelter the homeless rather than destroying the USPS through Amazon)
2. Bill Gates - $111 billion (feed the hungry rather than poisoning them with vaccines)
3. Mark Zuckerberg - $85 billion (stop advertising toxic products... stop censoring the truth)
4. Warren Buffet - $73.5 billion (stop pushing hideous Omaha Steaks)
5. Larry Ellison - $72 billion
6. Steve Ballmer - $69 billion
7. Elon Musk - $68 billion
8. Larry Page - $67.5 billion
9. Sergey Brin - $65.7 billion
10. Alice Walton - $62.3 billion
11. Jim Walton - $62.1 billion
12. Rob Walton - $61.8 billion
13. MacKenzie Scott - $57 billion
14. Michael Bloomberg - $55 billion (Please contribute to nonviolent research rather than animal research)
15. Charles Koch - $45 billion

There is justifiable criticism of the air pollution in China and India. Yet Tata of India is selling over 50%
of his product in electric cars and China has 2 companies producing electric cars.

Poster is requesting information on vegan charities. The Adventists do international vegan food distribution.

contribute to this article


Just giving food is not a solution 25.Jan.2021 13:13
Erasmus link

Handing out food is no solution, asking why they don't have food is the first step toward a solution. Depending on charity from billionaires who understand their wealth comes from an exploitive economic system means means the masses of poor sit around waiting with their hands out and mouths open for their betters to scatter a bit of coin and food. Much better for those "poor" to produce their own food and have no need of billionaires.


Archbishop Helder Câmara: "When I give food to the poor, they call me a saint. When I ask why they are poor, they call me a communist."

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion