Govt Should Take An Immediate 10% From America's Richest To Provide Vegan Food To Hungry author: Feed The Hungry The number one priority of the US... take from the obscenely wealthy to feed starving and huntry people USDA food stamps which are not vegan and those food banks giving out meat, fish, dairy and eggs are enabling the climate extremes caused by those industries, as well as diseases which kill and disable people while costing the US trillions, It is time for the US to stop subsidizing the unspeakable animal suffering of those industries.





It's time the government takes an immediate 10% from America's richest people to provide fruits, vegetables, shelter and clothing for the 1 of 5 in the US with no money coming in. It's time they fund secure greenhouses.



1. Jeff Bezos - $179 billion (shelter the homeless rather than destroying the USPS through Amazon)

2. Bill Gates - $111 billion (feed the hungry rather than poisoning them with vaccines)

3. Mark Zuckerberg - $85 billion (stop advertising toxic products... stop censoring the truth)

4. Warren Buffet - $73.5 billion (stop pushing hideous Omaha Steaks)

5. Larry Ellison - $72 billion

6. Steve Ballmer - $69 billion

7. Elon Musk - $68 billion

8. Larry Page - $67.5 billion

9. Sergey Brin - $65.7 billion

10. Alice Walton - $62.3 billion

11. Jim Walton - $62.1 billion

12. Rob Walton - $61.8 billion

13. MacKenzie Scott - $57 billion

14. Michael Bloomberg - $55 billion (Please contribute to nonviolent research rather than animal research)

15. Charles Koch - $45 billion



There is justifiable criticism of the air pollution in China and India. Yet Tata of India is selling over 50%

of his product in electric cars and China has 2 companies producing electric cars.



