newswire article commentary global 23.Jan.2021 11:26
alternative media | media criticism

Q-Anon is a Deep State Psyop to Neutralize Potential Resistance

author: FYItoday
spreading this basic message about how larp shill bold faced liars work: "Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that "White hats" in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. 2021 January - Source: AnOmaly
Q-Anon is a Deep State Psyop to Neutralize Potential Resistance https://redpilluniversity.org/2021/01/22/is-q-anon-a-deep-state-psyop-to-neutralize-potential-resistance/ "Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that "White hats" in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. 2021 January - Source: AnOmaly

COVID-19 is a Deep State Psyop to Neutralize Potential Resistance 23.Jan.2021 12:09
= link

if you think that 'the virus'
has anything whatsoever to do with "public health" you've been hoodwinked. Global economy has been in partial collapse since year 2008, and full collapse since September 2019 (when the Federal Reserve began its overnight repo $100 billion-per-week bailouts to the Wall Street banks). We have subsisted as slaves under more than a decade of now-permanent QE (quantitative easing) from debt note-issuing private central banks.

Global economic shutdown, fostered by 'the virus' is deliberately engineered to slow money velocity to zero and allow the privately owned debt note issuing central banks, headed by the most powerful institution on the planet and issuer of the world's global reserve currency (U.S. dollar) The Federal Reserve, to take over the world and enslave us all with debt. Which they effectively have, with the U.S. national debt over $30 trillion and the Fed's balance sheet doubled since 2019.

Just To Sustain-Maintain WHERE WE ARE, The Fed Had To Double Its Balance Sheet 2020
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2021/01/439874.shtml

Obama, Trump Expanded Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet Greater Than Any Predecessors
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2021/01/439867.shtml

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDrvBznK9RI

totally agree with the last comment about Covid19 23.Jan.2021 12:14
totally agree with the last comment about Covid19 link

totally agree with the last comment about Covid19

