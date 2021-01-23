newswire article commentary global alternative media | media criticism Q-Anon is a Deep State Psyop to Neutralize Potential Resistance author: FYItoday spreading this basic message about how larp shill bold faced liars work: "Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that "White hats" in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. 2021 January - Source: AnOmaly Q-Anon is a Deep State Psyop to Neutralize Potential Resistance https://redpilluniversity.org/2021/01/22/is-q-anon-a-deep-state-psyop-to-neutralize-potential-resistance/ "Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that "White hats" in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. 2021 January - Source: AnOmaly contribute to this article

