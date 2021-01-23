resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts global 23.Jan.2021 01:36
anti-racism | health

Breaking News: 15 Days After Publicly Receiving Covid Vaccination, Hank Aaron Dies

author: Truthteller
The Atlanta Journal Constitution publicizes 'health' officials saying not to pay
attention to Hank Aaron's death 15 days after his January 5 publicly obtained vaccination.
.

A saintly man who did not respond to racist hate has left a trail of broken baseball records

Early pioneer of sports integration, sports hero, who inspired fans for 30 years, Hank Aaron has left his body behind at the age of 86, 15 days after, reported Wikipedia, he publicly received a covid vaccination on January 5th.
Aaron hit 755 homeruns in his career. He, like Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, and other pioneers in integration of major league baseball, transcended racist taunts with almost superhuman control. For a while he was with a team in the South and batted .362 for the year despite the insults from the crowd and fellow players. How many could withstand such jeers and slurs while establishing new batting average and homerun records, focusing on the ball, tuning out the fear of bottles and other missiles tossed at him from the stands. Most of the early racist hate shouts had subsided by the time he batted .393 in the 7 game World Series which his team the Atlanta Braves won against the Yankees. "He holds the MLB records for the most career runs batted in (RBIs) (2,297), extra base hits (1,477), and total bases (6,856). Aaron is also in the top five for career hits (3,771) and runs (2,174). He is one of only four players to have at least 17 seasons with 150 or more hits. Aaron is in second place in home runs (755)." (Wikipedia.org)

He was a vegetarian, he said, before most people knew what a vegetarian was. He was a devout Christian and kept Thomas a Kempis' book The Imitation of Christ in his locker. He would later become a Catholic.

Most students of astrology who examined Hank Aaron's natal chart would assume he was an old soul who had passed many tests in previous incarnations. He had an extraordinary 5 planets and the n node within 16 degrees of the 360 degree zodiac wheel. This concentration or cluster is not achieved in the first few human births. Four of these 5 planets and n node were in aquarius, the sign of protection of the underdog, the poor, the rejected, the eccentric. Aquarians are independent and have a confidence which gives them the courage to go their own way against the crowd. They are pioneers of social change, the Robin Hoods of the zodiac who oppose the tyranny of kings and dictators, as they return stolen assets to the poor.
In addition
the 5th planet, 1 degree over the line, was mars in pisces, giving him a hatred of cruelty and with his scorpio moon and pluto in cancer, a water trime of empathic healing of others. The south node in leo is an indication of a strong leadership role in a previous life. The ascendant and neptune in virgo would make him more pure than average in dietary and other ways.
It is interesting that he chose to move on in late January of 2021 when 4 planets, the sun, mercury, jupiter and saturn are in aquarius.
 https://www.astrotheme.com/astrology/Hank_Aaron

*

Other famous athletes who are or were vegetarian include Roger Bannister and John Landy, the first 2 men recorded in breaking the 4 minute mile barrier. Countless others such as Serena Williams are listed at  https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/07/18768176.php
 http://ivu.org
 http://happycow.net

contribute to this article


truthteller 23.Jan.2021 02:34
17 days between vaccination shot and death link

Correction: The vaccination was on the 5th of January, 17 days before Hank Aaron's death
It is because Hank Aaron is famous and because the vaccination was public that the
vaccine pushers cannot hide the close proximity between the vaccine and the death of Aaron

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion