Breaking News: 15 Days After Publicly Receiving Covid Vaccination, Hank Aaron Dies

A saintly man who did not respond to racist hate has left a trail of broken baseball records



Early pioneer of sports integration, sports hero, who inspired fans for 30 years, Hank Aaron has left his body behind at the age of 86, 15 days after, reported Wikipedia, he publicly received a covid vaccination on January 5th.

Aaron hit 755 homeruns in his career. He, like Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, and other pioneers in integration of major league baseball, transcended racist taunts with almost superhuman control. For a while he was with a team in the South and batted .362 for the year despite the insults from the crowd and fellow players. How many could withstand such jeers and slurs while establishing new batting average and homerun records, focusing on the ball, tuning out the fear of bottles and other missiles tossed at him from the stands. Most of the early racist hate shouts had subsided by the time he batted .393 in the 7 game World Series which his team the Atlanta Braves won against the Yankees. "He holds the MLB records for the most career runs batted in (RBIs) (2,297), extra base hits (1,477), and total bases (6,856). Aaron is also in the top five for career hits (3,771) and runs (2,174). He is one of only four players to have at least 17 seasons with 150 or more hits. Aaron is in second place in home runs (755)." (Wikipedia.org)



He was a vegetarian, he said, before most people knew what a vegetarian was. He was a devout Christian and kept Thomas a Kempis' book The Imitation of Christ in his locker. He would later become a Catholic.



Most students of astrology who examined Hank Aaron's natal chart would assume he was an old soul who had passed many tests in previous incarnations. He had an extraordinary 5 planets and the n node within 16 degrees of the 360 degree zodiac wheel. This concentration or cluster is not achieved in the first few human births. Four of these 5 planets and n node were in aquarius, the sign of protection of the underdog, the poor, the rejected, the eccentric. Aquarians are independent and have a confidence which gives them the courage to go their own way against the crowd. They are pioneers of social change, the Robin Hoods of the zodiac who oppose the tyranny of kings and dictators, as they return stolen assets to the poor.

the 5th planet, 1 degree over the line, was mars in pisces, giving him a hatred of cruelty and with his scorpio moon and pluto in cancer, a water trime of empathic healing of others. The south node in leo is an indication of a strong leadership role in a previous life. The ascendant and neptune in virgo would make him more pure than average in dietary and other ways.

It is interesting that he chose to move on in late January of 2021 when 4 planets, the sun, mercury, jupiter and saturn are in aquarius.

