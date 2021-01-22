|
Integration Pioneer Hank Aaron who surpassed Babe Ruth in Homeruns Has Gone On
author: Admirer
|
Early pioneer of sports integration, home run king, who inspired fans for 30 years, Hank Aaron has gone on at the age of 86
|
Hank Aaron has gone on, at the age of 86. He surpassed Babe Ruth in homeruns, hitting 755 in his career. He, like Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, and other pioneers in integration of major league baseball, transcended racist taunts with almost superhuman control. For a while he was with a team in the South and batted .362 for the year despite the insults from the crowd and fellow players. He was a vegetarian, he said, before most people knew what a vegetarian was. Other famous athletes who are or were vegetarian include Roger Bannister and John Landy, the first 2 men recorded in breaking the 4 minute mile barrier. Countless others such as Serena Williams are listed at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/07/18768176.php
God speed to a hero on the field and off.
How many could withstand the jeers and slurs of fellow teammates and shouting fans while establishing new batting average and homerun records
Other champion vegan, vegetarian and fruitarian athletes
by admirer
Fri Jan 22 22:31:05 2021
Other famous vegan, vegetarian, and fruitarian athletes besides Hank Aaron (755 home runs 2297 rbi's champion in major league baseball) include
Lizzie Armitstead Olympic cyclist won silver medal in 2012 Olympics
B J Armstrong (US Basketball star)
Lance Armstrong who conquered cancer..his livestrong website has been contaminated since others took it over
Anthony Aurelius martial arts
Roger Bannister first man to break 4 minute mile
Al Beckles (body builder)
Sorya Bonali (ice skater)
Brendan Brazier, Canadian vegan ironman triathlete
Les Brown (veteran runner) 10
Peter Burwash (tennis) lost a tennis match once because he refused to step on a column of ants on the court
Andreas Cahling Swedish body builder was on cover of Vegetarian Times
Chris Campbell (1980 world champion wrestler)
Austin Carr Cleveland Cavaliers basketball one of 3 vegetarians on his team then
Joanna Conway (ice skater)
Todd Crandell vegan Ironman
Sylvia Cranston (triathlete)
Alexander Dargatz body builder
Novak Đoković world's number 1 tennis champion has opened vegan restaur.
Meagan Duhamel Vegan two-time world champion Canadian figure skater 20
Barny Du Plessis, Mr. Universe
Sally Eastall (Marathon runner - UK No 2, vegan)
Di Edwards (runner, Olympic semi-finalist)
Cory Everson (bodybuilder, Ms Olympia 6 times)
Chris Evert, tennis champion
Kendrick Farris vegan weightlifter in Rio Olympics
Prince Fielder baseball Milwaukee Braves, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers
Katie Fitzgibbon (marathon runner)
Clare Francis (sailor and novelist)
Louis Freitas (body builder) 30
Dick Gregory worked with Dr King, writer, comic, saint (ran 3000 miles across US on his fruitarian diet)
Tony Gonzalez Kansas City Chiefs 17 years in NFL became a vegan after contracting Bell's Palsy and following several doctors' advice.
Goose Gossage San Diego Padres, suspended for saying McDonald's was poisoning the world with cheeseburgers
Carol Gould (marathon runner)
Estelle Gray (cyclist)
Sammy Green (runner)
Lewis Hamilton British winner of Grand Prix 2018
Larry Hagman of Dallas etc., son of Mary Martin (Peter Pan)
Ruth Heidrich (6-time Ironwoman finisher, marathoner, , Pres. Vegetarian Society of Honolulu 40
Sally Hibberd (British Women's Mountain Bike Champion)
Dustin Hinton vegan ironman
Sharon Hounsell (Miss Wales Bodybuilding Champion)
Desmond Howard (formerly w/Washington Redskins, now w/Jacksonville Jaguars)
Roger Hughes (Welsh National Ski Champion)
Anton Innauer Olympic skier
Kyrie Irving NBA basketball champion vegan
Billie Jean King (tennis champion)
David Johnson (BAA coach)
Kathy Johnson (Olympic Gymnast) 50
Alan Jones (British ski jumper)
Alan Jones, Captain Usmc 17003 consecutive pushups world record
Kuntal Joisher Nepali vegan mountain climber
Colin Kaepernick football player and equality activist
Killer Kowalski wrestler
Jack LaLanne (Fitness guru) (vegan)
Donnie LaLonde (Former Light Heavyweight Champion of the World.
John Landy 2nd man to break 4 minute mile
Tony LaRussa (Manager of St. Louis Cardinals - US team) Source: Peta, Animals - 45
Silken Laumann (Olympic rower) Source: Cooking Television Show
Debbi Lawrence an Olympic race walker in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics 60
Judy Leden (British, European & World Hang Gliding champion)
Avi Lehyani vegan bodybuilder
Marv Levey (Buffalo Bills Coach)
Carl Lewis, Olympic champion 10 times gold medal winner in track and field
Jack Maitland (triathlete and fell runner)
Cheryl Marek (cyclist)
Leslie Marx (fencer;1996 woman's epee national champion)
Michael Matthew, body builder
Kirsty McDermott (runner)
Lindford McFarquar (body builder)
Robert Millar (cyclist) 70
Morgan Mitchell, Australian vegan Olympian team
Katherine Monbiot (world champion arm wrestler and nutritionist) (vegan) Source: The Vegan Society UK
Monika Montsho (weightlifter, 2 x runnerup GB Championships 60kg, NW woman weightlifter of the year 1991)
Edwin Moses
Jutta Müller (multiple Windsurfing World Cup Champion) Source: Flutlicht 95/6/18 on
Leilani Munter vegan race car driver
Adam Myerson cyclist
Joe Namath football player
Martina Navratilova (Retired Tennis Champion) Source: Magazine Interviews/Genesis
Julie Ann Niewiek (Basketball commentator) Source: Grand Rapids press/ Image Mag 80
Paavo Nurmi
Fiona Oakes vegan marathon runner
Robert Parish basketb player (Center - Warriors, Celtics, Hornets, Bulls) Source: Hearsay
Bill Pearl (Bodybuilder, Mr America) Source: Getting Stronger by Bill Pearl, pg 399
Anthony Peeler (NBA Grizzlies basketball player) Source: NBA web site profiles
Bernadette Peters
Sugar Ray Leonard)) Source: Article in San Jose Mercury News
Theo Riddick,, running back for Detroit Lions vegan
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback, vegan on a cheesehead team
Dennis Rodman (Basketball for Bulls) Source: Oprah, episode sometime in May, 1996 90
Rich Roll called by a magazine the world's fittest vegan
Murray Rose champion Australian swimmer
April Ross volleyball player 2016 Olympics
Dave Scott, 6 times winner of Ironman triathlon
Kelly Slater World Surf League Champion 11 times
Christopher Smalling, Manchester United soccer player
Debbie Spaeth-Herring (Georgia State power-lifter) Source: A Teen's Guide to Going
Lucy Stephens (triathlete - vegan)
Reiss Taylor UK proboxer and vegan
Ed Templeton Skateboarder
Mike Tyson Boxer
Jacques Vaughn (All American point guard, #1-ranked Univ of KS Jayhawks) Source: Lawrence (KS) Journal World
Anu Vidya vegan 1st woman to climb Mt Everest
Emil Voigt In 1908 British runner who won the Olympic 5-mile race as a vegetarian, and
Kirsty Wade (runner)
Bill Walton Portland Trailblazers basketball
Johnny Weissmuller played Tarzan broke 6 world swimming records as a vegetarian
Serena Williams, champion tennis star
Abdullah Zeinab winner of the 550 km race across Australia 108
More vegan body builders
Nimai Delgado
Emil Dimov
Marko Stijepovic
Korin Sutton
Abel Trujillo
Jon Venus
