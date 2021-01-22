newswire article reposts global anti-racism | health Integration Pioneer Hank Aaron who surpassed Babe Ruth in Homeruns Has Gone On author: Admirer Early pioneer of sports integration, home run king, who inspired fans for 30 years, Hank Aaron has gone on at the age of 86 a hero on and off the field Hank Aaron has gone on, at the age of 86. He surpassed Babe Ruth in homeruns, hitting 755 in his career. He, like Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, and other pioneers in integration of major league baseball, transcended racist taunts with almost superhuman control. For a while he was with a team in the South and batted .362 for the year despite the insults from the crowd and fellow players. He was a vegetarian, he said, before most people knew what a vegetarian was. Other famous athletes who are or were vegetarian include Roger Bannister and John Landy, the first 2 men recorded in breaking the 4 minute mile barrier. Countless others such as Serena Williams are listed at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/07/18768176.php

God speed to a hero on the field and off.

How many could withstand the jeers and slurs of fellow teammates and shouting fans while establishing new batting average and homerun records



Other champion vegan, vegetarian and fruitarian athletes

Other famous vegan, vegetarian, and fruitarian athletes besides Hank Aaron (755 home runs 2297 rbi's champion in major league baseball) include



Lizzie Armitstead Olympic cyclist won silver medal in 2012 Olympics

B J Armstrong (US Basketball star)

Lance Armstrong who conquered cancer..his livestrong website has been contaminated since others took it over

Anthony Aurelius martial arts

Roger Bannister first man to break 4 minute mile

Al Beckles (body builder)

Sorya Bonali (ice skater)

Brendan Brazier, Canadian vegan ironman triathlete

Les Brown (veteran runner) 10

Peter Burwash (tennis) lost a tennis match once because he refused to step on a column of ants on the court

Andreas Cahling Swedish body builder was on cover of Vegetarian Times

Chris Campbell (1980 world champion wrestler)

Austin Carr Cleveland Cavaliers basketball one of 3 vegetarians on his team then

Joanna Conway (ice skater)

Todd Crandell vegan Ironman

Sylvia Cranston (triathlete)

Alexander Dargatz body builder

Novak Đoković world's number 1 tennis champion has opened vegan restaur.

Meagan Duhamel Vegan two-time world champion Canadian figure skater 20

Barny Du Plessis, Mr. Universe

Sally Eastall (Marathon runner - UK No 2, vegan)

Di Edwards (runner, Olympic semi-finalist)

Cory Everson (bodybuilder, Ms Olympia 6 times)

Chris Evert, tennis champion

Kendrick Farris vegan weightlifter in Rio Olympics

Prince Fielder baseball Milwaukee Braves, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers

Katie Fitzgibbon (marathon runner)

Clare Francis (sailor and novelist)

Louis Freitas (body builder) 30

Dick Gregory worked with Dr King, writer, comic, saint (ran 3000 miles across US on his fruitarian diet)

Tony Gonzalez Kansas City Chiefs 17 years in NFL became a vegan after contracting Bell's Palsy and following several doctors' advice.

Goose Gossage San Diego Padres, suspended for saying McDonald's was poisoning the world with cheeseburgers

Carol Gould (marathon runner)

Estelle Gray (cyclist)

Sammy Green (runner)

Lewis Hamilton British winner of Grand Prix 2018

Larry Hagman of Dallas etc., son of Mary Martin (Peter Pan)

Ruth Heidrich (6-time Ironwoman finisher, marathoner, , Pres. Vegetarian Society of Honolulu 40

Sally Hibberd (British Women's Mountain Bike Champion)

Dustin Hinton vegan ironman

Sharon Hounsell (Miss Wales Bodybuilding Champion)

Desmond Howard (formerly w/Washington Redskins, now w/Jacksonville Jaguars)

Roger Hughes (Welsh National Ski Champion)

Anton Innauer Olympic skier

Kyrie Irving NBA basketball champion vegan

Billie Jean King (tennis champion)

David Johnson (BAA coach)

Kathy Johnson (Olympic Gymnast) 50

Alan Jones (British ski jumper)

Alan Jones, Captain Usmc 17003 consecutive pushups world record

Kuntal Joisher Nepali vegan mountain climber

Colin Kaepernick football player and equality activist

Killer Kowalski wrestler

Jack LaLanne (Fitness guru) (vegan)

Donnie LaLonde (Former Light Heavyweight Champion of the World.

John Landy 2nd man to break 4 minute mile

Tony LaRussa (Manager of St. Louis Cardinals - US team) Source: Peta, Animals - 45

Silken Laumann (Olympic rower) Source: Cooking Television Show

Debbi Lawrence an Olympic race walker in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics 60

Judy Leden (British, European & World Hang Gliding champion)

Avi Lehyani vegan bodybuilder

Marv Levey (Buffalo Bills Coach)

Carl Lewis, Olympic champion 10 times gold medal winner in track and field

Jack Maitland (triathlete and fell runner)

Cheryl Marek (cyclist)

Leslie Marx (fencer;1996 woman's epee national champion)

Michael Matthew, body builder

Kirsty McDermott (runner)

Lindford McFarquar (body builder)

Robert Millar (cyclist) 70

Morgan Mitchell, Australian vegan Olympian team

Katherine Monbiot (world champion arm wrestler and nutritionist) (vegan) Source: The Vegan Society UK

Monika Montsho (weightlifter, 2 x runnerup GB Championships 60kg, NW woman weightlifter of the year 1991)

Edwin Moses

Jutta Müller (multiple Windsurfing World Cup Champion) Source: Flutlicht 95/6/18 on

Leilani Munter vegan race car driver

Adam Myerson cyclist

Joe Namath football player

Martina Navratilova (Retired Tennis Champion) Source: Magazine Interviews/Genesis

Julie Ann Niewiek (Basketball commentator) Source: Grand Rapids press/ Image Mag 80

Paavo Nurmi

Fiona Oakes vegan marathon runner

Robert Parish basketb player (Center - Warriors, Celtics, Hornets, Bulls) Source: Hearsay

Bill Pearl (Bodybuilder, Mr America) Source: Getting Stronger by Bill Pearl, pg 399

Anthony Peeler (NBA Grizzlies basketball player) Source: NBA web site profiles

Bernadette Peters

Sugar Ray Leonard)) Source: Article in San Jose Mercury News

Theo Riddick,, running back for Detroit Lions vegan

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback, vegan on a cheesehead team

Dennis Rodman (Basketball for Bulls) Source: Oprah, episode sometime in May, 1996 90

Rich Roll called by a magazine the world's fittest vegan

Murray Rose champion Australian swimmer

April Ross volleyball player 2016 Olympics

Dave Scott, 6 times winner of Ironman triathlon

Kelly Slater World Surf League Champion 11 times

Christopher Smalling, Manchester United soccer player

Debbie Spaeth-Herring (Georgia State power-lifter) Source: A Teen's Guide to Going

Lucy Stephens (triathlete - vegan)

Reiss Taylor UK proboxer and vegan

Ed Templeton Skateboarder

Mike Tyson Boxer

Jacques Vaughn (All American point guard, #1-ranked Univ of KS Jayhawks) Source: Lawrence (KS) Journal World

Anu Vidya vegan 1st woman to climb Mt Everest

Emil Voigt In 1908 British runner who won the Olympic 5-mile race as a vegetarian, and

Kirsty Wade (runner)

Bill Walton Portland Trailblazers basketball

Johnny Weissmuller played Tarzan broke 6 world swimming records as a vegetarian

Serena Williams, champion tennis star

Abdullah Zeinab winner of the 550 km race across Australia 108



More vegan body builders



Nimai Delgado

Emil Dimov

Marko Stijepovic

Korin Sutton

Abel Trujillo

Jon Venus contribute to this article

