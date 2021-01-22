newswire article reporting united states government | police / legal Nearly 1 In 5 Defendants In Capitol Riot Cases Served In The Military author: Felicia A large percentage of those involved in the insurrection / riots at the U.S. Capitol were military veterans. Currently serving police officers from the PNW have been identified as having participated in the January 6th insurrection. Personnel from JBLM may have also been present, but it seems that no investigation will be conducted. NPR (January 21, 2021) reported that Nearly 1 In 5 Defendants In Capitol Riot Cases Served In The Military. "As a violent mob descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, lawmakers and aides hid wherever they could, waiting for the military and police to arrive. But many of those who stormed the Capitol were military veterans themselves, who had once sworn to protect the Constitution. In fact, an NPR analysis has found that nearly 1 in 5 people charged over their alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol appear to have a military history...



Federal prosecutors have also alleged that multiple members of the right-wing extremist group the Oath Keepers took part in the "incursion" at the Capitol. The group has been known to target and recruit active-duty members of the military and veterans, in part for their specialized skills...



Read the complete NPR article here. https://www.npr.org/2021/01/21/958915267/nearly-one-in-five-defendants-in-capitol-riot-cases-served-in-the-military





According to the US Census Bureau ( https://www.census.gov/library/publications/2020/demo/acs-43.html), "roughly 18 million Americans, or about 7 percent of the adult population, were veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces in 2018. Ranging from 18 to over 100 years old, they served in conflicts as diverse as the Korean War and the Global War on Terrorism."



So, while only about 7 percent of the adult population are military veterans 20 percent (1 in 5) of the rioters arrested in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 were military veterans.



The presence of the Oath Keepers on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) was reported to the installation's 'Protection Division' on multiple occasions, but no action was taken to address this concerning issue. When it was later found that the JBLM Protection Division (Anti-Terrorism Office) was illegally maintaining secret files about American citizens, JBLM retaliated against the whistle-blowers who reported corruption in their ranks.



Will JBLM do anything about its personnel being present at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021? A report was provided the anti-terrorism office (See Something, Say Something), but the response from that office was less than positive. (The JBLMATO will keep files on you if you are a Muslim, oppose government corruption, or request information (FOIA) about government activities, but refuses to do anything about white supremacy and right-wing extremism in the ranks.)



Seattle Police have identified at least five of its officers who were present at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection / riots. ( https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/seattle/seattle-police-officers-us-capitol-riots/281-1502f54d-c1d8-4476-b6c0-d19856aff04c) How many police officers from your department were present at the Capitol on January 6th? How many police officers from your department support right-wing extremism?