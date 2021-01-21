resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 21.Jan.2021 23:05
government | health

Fauci Profiteering And Other Vaccine Corruption Links

author: Light
Worldwide, vaccine making companies are a multi trillion dollar business with all that implies.
12 of the most recent personal patents of Anthony S Fauci who is said to own scores of patents.. He has 4 Moderna covid 19 patents and made quite a bundle on the ordering of 100 million doses.  https://patents.justia.com/inventor/anthony-s-fauci
Nobel prize winning inventor of PCR test says Fauci an administrator
not a scientist. Others mention his MD is in internal medicine, not contagious diseases.
 https://dryburgh.com/kary-mullis-pcr-anthony-fauci/
Nobel prize winning inventor of PCR test said it was not designed for
coronavirus testing. It gives a great number of false positives.
 https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
Fauci knowingly distributed a bad dengue fever vaccine to Philippines.
23 Filipinos went to jail, but not Fauci
fauci patent on dengue fever vaccine pushed it to philippines
 https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/17/health/sanofi-dengue-vaccine-philippines.html
The Truth About FauciFeaturing Dr. Judy Mikovits ...
 https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/the-truth-about-fauci-featuring-dr-judy-mikovits
Fauci seemed to know in January of 2017 that a bioterror campaign was
coming during Trump's time in White House
 https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fauci-warned-of-trump-pandemic-2017_n_5e8a0548c5b6e7d76c65c8a4
Fauci's wife.. conflicts of interest with Gates' vaccines
 https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/faucis-wife-control-approval-of-gates-vaccines/
Fauci inflicts pain on animals, ignoring more valid, less violent tests.
 https://www.lonestar.edu/stopanimaltesting.htm
Fauci and AIDS
Trump investments in Regeneron
 https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/05/investing/trump-regeneron/index.html
Trump's vaccine czar refused to sell his 10 million in stock in GSK
 https://www.huffpost.com/entry/moncef-slaoui-covid-19-vaccine-trump-czar_n_5ec05ee0c5b601e938721768
Pfizer CEO on the day he announced vaccine test results (with no peer review)
sold 5.6 million $ of his Pfizer stock
 https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/11/coronavirus-vaccine-pfizer-ceo-sold-5point6-million-of-stock-as-company-announced-positive-data.html
Retired former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon who asked European health agency to
withdraw vaccine because it damages women's placentas .. and other issues
 https://www.risingsunyoga.com/articles/former-pfizer-vp-lsquo-no-need-for-vaccines-rsquo
Fauci corrupt role in HIV AIDS medications
 https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/08/24/scandal-anthony-fauci-has-been-mass-murdering-people-for-decades-prevented-aids-patients-from-receiving-life-saving-cheaper-drug/
FBI investigated Fauci
 https://goldenageofgaia.com/2020/04/24/fbi-investigation-targeted-dr-fauci-but-comey-pulled-the-plug/
Julie Gerberding of CDC forced to resign because of Merck corruption
 https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/former-cdc-head-and-mercks-current-vaccine-division-president-julie-gerberding-sells-9-1-million-in-merck-pharmaceutical-shares-as-gardasil-vaccine-gets-bad-press/
Pearce Wright, Science Editor of the London Times, showed the correlation between alleged smallpox vaccine and the spreading of AIDS throughout Africa, Brazil, Haiti etc. What are the odds that there would be an exact match of the 17 countries with the most 'vaccines' and the 17 with the most AIDS?
 http://www.wanttoknow.info/870511vaccineaids
Fauci steals others' work and puts his name on it
 https://politics.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/05/06/dr-judy-mikovits-raises-red-flags-on-dr-fauci-alleges-he-stole-her-materials-hard-drives-and-blackballed-her-from-receiving-grants/
Redfield of Walter Reed and later the CDC...
 https://www.eaec.org/newsletters/2011/vol-14_1/swine-flu-pt5.htm

homepage: homepage: http://https://patents.justia.com/inventor/anthony-s-fauci

