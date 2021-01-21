resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 21.Jan.2021 18:40
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 01/22/21 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan and Sputnik Radio.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr210122.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- The change in the US Presidency was met with relief and hope by most world leaders, especially in Europe. But undoing the setbacks in global relations will take a lot of effort, and not everyone wants the US to sit at the head of the table- many consider it broken. Despite directives from the Biden team the EU has moved forward in extending economic ties with China, the only major economy that did not shrink in 2020. The Iranian President called on Biden to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement and drop the crippling sanctions imposed under Trump. The daily death toll in the UK continues to worsen. A new caravan of migrants from Honduras has been stopped and the people beaten by Guatemalan soldiers.

From CUBA- The British government and the EU have called for a halt to new illegal Israeli settler expansion into the Palestinian West Bank. Before Trump left office he called for the Central Command to coordinate military activities with Israel replacing the EU, and designated Bahrain and the UAE as major security partners. Trump also imposed more sanctions for countries and companies for doing business with Iran.

From JAPAN- The new US secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin believe that China poses a strong challenge and will need a strong hand. The WHO is urging all countries to distribute Covid vaccines more fairly. A UN treaty banning nuclear weapons takes effect Friday, though counties possessing nuclear weapons, like the US, have not signed the treaty.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Undergound, Afshin Rattansi spoke with Ben Cohen of ice cream fame. Cohen explained why it is important to prosecute Trump for crimes or else it is saying presidents are above the law. He then explains the campaign to overturn the qualified immunity law. He also talks about his meeting with Julian Assange and the importance of his case.

The latest Shortwave Report (January 22) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here-  https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Much that passes as idealism is disguised love of power."
-- Bertrand Russell

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

