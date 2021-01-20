newswire article reporting global alternative media | economic justice The David Knight Show - 2021-Jan-20, Wednesday author: MessageSpreader The David Knight Show - 2021-Jan-20, Wednesday The David Knight Show - 2021-Jan-20, Wednesday https://thedavidknightshow.podbean.com/e/the-david-knight-show-2021-jan-20-wednesday/







David Knight brings you news, interviews and analysis LIVE every weekday morning. With decades of experience as news anchor, reporter and radio host, political candidate, David has broadcast live from events ranging from political conventions to the Bundy ranch standoff. With guests ranging from the former tech head of the NSA to the New Jersey Weedman, the broadcasts are diverse in topics. As an entrepreneur with a background in engineering and politics, Knight explores the junction of business, technology and freedom with experts in their field. contribute to this article add comment to discussion view discussion from this article