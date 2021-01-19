newswire article reporting global animal rights | government Mouse Murder Methods In US Labs And Dwellings author: Moushikesh Mice and rats are assigned the damning word vermin and are disposed of in a variety of ways MOUSE MURDER







One, wanting his house sold, Poe like, immured



the mice alive..







Another, a screaming woman defaming her entire gender,



flushed a little one down the toilet.







A third, a sadistic teen, caught the mouse in a humane trap,



and then dumped him inside the metal cage.. into a sealed



coffin trash can.







A young housewife, preparing for a dinner party,



trapped the terrorized creature behind the toilet,



crushing him to smithareens.







The national chains sold traps in which their stomachs



were corroded by poison, their faces stuck



in industrial strength glue, or their tiny fingers



smashed in tiny spring traps.







METHODS OF MOUSEKILLING IN THE WORLD'S LABS



Some suffocate them in plastic bags.

Other use little mouse sized

guillotines, advertised in

vivisection supply magazines.

Still others break their necks.

The sadistic feed them to snakes.

Those in denial delegate the task.

Some mice are needled to death.

Some are given poison.

Some die with their tiny fingers

caught in mouse traps.

Some die in agony after having

cancer or caustic chemicals

introduced into their bodies

.. or in forced sleeplessness

or forced swimming experiments

.. or having had their limbs

cut off.

