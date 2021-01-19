resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 19.Jan.2021 22:09
animal rights | government

Mouse Murder Methods In US Labs And Dwellings

author: Moushikesh
Mice and rats are assigned the damning word vermin and are disposed of in a variety of ways
MOUSE MURDER



One, wanting his house sold, Poe like, immured

the mice alive..



Another, a screaming woman defaming her entire gender,

flushed a little one down the toilet.



A third, a sadistic teen, caught the mouse in a humane trap,

and then dumped him inside the metal cage.. into a sealed

coffin trash can.



A young housewife, preparing for a dinner party,

trapped the terrorized creature behind the toilet,

crushing him to smithareens.



The national chains sold traps in which their stomachs

were corroded by poison, their faces stuck

in industrial strength glue, or their tiny fingers

smashed in tiny spring traps.



METHODS OF MOUSEKILLING IN THE WORLD'S LABS

Some suffocate them in plastic bags.
Other use little mouse sized
guillotines, advertised in
vivisection supply magazines.
Still others break their necks.
The sadistic feed them to snakes.
Those in denial delegate the task.
Some mice are needled to death.
Some are given poison.
Some die with their tiny fingers
caught in mouse traps.
Some die in agony after having
cancer or caustic chemicals
introduced into their bodies
.. or in forced sleeplessness
or forced swimming experiments
.. or having had their limbs
cut off.
All the little ones.. go straight to GOD

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion