Mouse Murder Methods In US Labs And Dwellings

|
MOUSE MURDER
One, wanting his house sold, Poe like, immured
the mice alive..
Another, a screaming woman defaming her entire gender,
flushed a little one down the toilet.
A third, a sadistic teen, caught the mouse in a humane trap,
and then dumped him inside the metal cage.. into a sealed
coffin trash can.
A young housewife, preparing for a dinner party,
trapped the terrorized creature behind the toilet,
crushing him to smithareens.
The national chains sold traps in which their stomachs
were corroded by poison, their faces stuck
in industrial strength glue, or their tiny fingers
smashed in tiny spring traps.
METHODS OF MOUSEKILLING IN THE WORLD'S LABS
Some suffocate them in plastic bags.
Other use little mouse sized
guillotines, advertised in
vivisection supply magazines.
Still others break their necks.
The sadistic feed them to snakes.
Those in denial delegate the task.
Some mice are needled to death.
Some are given poison.
Some die with their tiny fingers
caught in mouse traps.
Some die in agony after having
cancer or caustic chemicals
introduced into their bodies
.. or in forced sleeplessness
or forced swimming experiments
.. or having had their limbs
cut off.
All the little ones.. go straight to GOD