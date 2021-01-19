|
International Hearing regarding death of Aaron Campbell in 2010
author: reposting Portland Copwatch Email
January 29 will mark 11 years since the Portland Police killed Aaron
Campbell, an African American man who was in emotional distress over
losing his brother to a medical issue. Campbell was unarmed and was shot
in the back. One of the lawyers for Campbell's family sent the below
information, including a news release from Non Governmental
Organizations who have created an international Commission of Inquiry
about racism in the US (the UN declined to do so).
... It includes information to sign up to watch the Commission tomorrow.
Tom Steenson, the lawyer, will be joined by Marva Davis, Campbell's
mother.
portland copwatch
----------- LIVE hearings beginning January 18, 2021------------
Date: Sun, 17 Jan 2021 21:34:59 -0800 (PST)
From: tom steenson
Subject: Hearing regarding death of Aaron Campbell in 2010
I and Aaron Campbell's mother, Marva Davis, will be appearing via zoom
in a hearing about Aaron's death in 2010 when, while unarmed and
non-threatening, he was shot in the back and killed by Portland police
officers. The hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2021 beginning at
9:00 a.m. The hearing is scheduled to last an hour. It is one of
approximately 30 such hearings which will be held regarding some of the
other African American victims of police violence throughout the United
States over the past 10 years, including Eric Garner, George Floyd, and
Breonna Taylor.
Attached is a press release issued by the The International Commission
of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African
Descent in the United States which is the umbrella organization
sponsoring the hearings. The release contains details about the work of
the commission, the schedule of hearings, and how you can register for
any of the hearings via zoom that you might want to watch.
Tom Steenson
------------------
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Contact Person: Kerry McLean, Esq. kerrymclean@gmail.com
International Commission of Inquiry to Open Hearings on Racist Police
Violence in the US on MLK Day
(Thursday, January 7, 2021) -- The National Conference of Black Lawyers
(NCBL), the International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) and
the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) have assembled a commission of experts
from around the world to investigate racist police violence against
people of African descent in the United States. The International
Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People
of African Descent in the United States will broadcast live hearings
online with testimony from victims' families and lawyers beginning
January 18, 2021, which is the the day that the United States will
commemorate the birthday of civil rights legend Martin Luther King, Jr.
The hearings come to a close on February 6, 2021.
In June 2020 an international coalition of hundreds of organizations and
individuals sent a communication to the United Nations Human Rights
Council urging that the UN convene a commission of inquiry to
investigate racism and racist police violence in the United States. The
UN declined the request, though it did task the UN High Commissioner on
Human Rights with preparing a report on racism.
Following the UN's decision to not convene a commission of inquiry, the
NCBL, the IADL and the NLG joined forces to establish a Commission of
Inquiry. The Commission of Inquiry will investigate the systemic,
widespread and grave violations of the rights of Black people in the
United States and present its findings in a report. The report will be
given to the United Nations High Commissioner and shared with the
public.
"For decades people of African descent in the United States have sought
in vain to seek relief from the systemic lynchings and killings under
the color of law by petitioning domestic courts, including the United
States Supreme Court," said Lennox Hinds, Professor Emeritus at Rutgers
University and chair of the Commission of Inquiry's Steering Committee.
Hinds, who practiced criminal law for decades domestically and
internationally continued, ""This International Commission of Inquiry is
our latest attempt to give voice to the international outrage resulting
from the public lynching of George Floyd, to once again expose the
pandemic of racist police violence against people of African descent and
to hold the United States government accountable before the
international community.
The 12 Commissioners hail from countries around the globe and include
notable figures such as Sir Clare Roberts, former President of the
Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles,
UN Advisor and Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission and
pioneering lawyer Hina Jilani, who is a member of the Nelson
Mandela-founded group The Elders.
The hearings will be broadcast live via Zoom. For a full schedule of the
hearings and other information about the Commission of Inquiry please
visit: www.inquirycommission.org
Register for the hearings at: https://bit.ly/inquirycommission
homepage: http://www.inquirycommission.org
