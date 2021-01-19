newswire article reporting global anti-racism | police / legal International Hearing regarding death of Aaron Campbell in 2010 author: reposting Portland Copwatch Email January 29 will mark 11 years since the Portland Police killed Aaron

Campbell, an African American man who was in emotional distress over

losing his brother to a medical issue. Campbell was unarmed and was shot

in the back. One of the lawyers for Campbell's family sent the below

information, including a news release from Non Governmental

Organizations who have created an international Commission of Inquiry

about racism in the US (the UN declined to do so). Aaron Campbell ... It includes information to sign up to watch the Commission tomorrow.



Tom Steenson, the lawyer, will be joined by Marva Davis, Campbell's

mother.



----------- LIVE hearings beginning January 18, 2021------------





Date: Sun, 17 Jan 2021 21:34:59 -0800 (PST)

From: tom steenson

Subject: Hearing regarding death of Aaron Campbell in 2010



I and Aaron Campbell's mother, Marva Davis, will be appearing via zoom

in a hearing about Aaron's death in 2010 when, while unarmed and

non-threatening, he was shot in the back and killed by Portland police

officers. The hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2021 beginning at

9:00 a.m. The hearing is scheduled to last an hour. It is one of

approximately 30 such hearings which will be held regarding some of the

other African American victims of police violence throughout the United

States over the past 10 years, including Eric Garner, George Floyd, and

Breonna Taylor.



Attached is a press release issued by the The International Commission

of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African

Descent in the United States which is the umbrella organization

sponsoring the hearings. The release contains details about the work of

the commission, the schedule of hearings, and how you can register for

any of the hearings via zoom that you might want to watch.



Tom Steenson



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Thursday, January 7, 2021



Contact Person: Kerry McLean, Esq. kerrymclean@gmail.com



International Commission of Inquiry to Open Hearings on Racist Police

Violence in the US on MLK Day



(Thursday, January 7, 2021) -- The National Conference of Black Lawyers

(NCBL), the International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) and

the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) have assembled a commission of experts

from around the world to investigate racist police violence against

people of African descent in the United States. The International

Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People

of African Descent in the United States will broadcast live hearings

online with testimony from victims' families and lawyers beginning

January 18, 2021, which is the the day that the United States will

commemorate the birthday of civil rights legend Martin Luther King, Jr.

The hearings come to a close on February 6, 2021.



In June 2020 an international coalition of hundreds of organizations and

individuals sent a communication to the United Nations Human Rights

Council urging that the UN convene a commission of inquiry to

investigate racism and racist police violence in the United States. The

UN declined the request, though it did task the UN High Commissioner on

Human Rights with preparing a report on racism.



Following the UN's decision to not convene a commission of inquiry, the

NCBL, the IADL and the NLG joined forces to establish a Commission of

Inquiry. The Commission of Inquiry will investigate the systemic,

widespread and grave violations of the rights of Black people in the

United States and present its findings in a report. The report will be

given to the United Nations High Commissioner and shared with the

public.



"For decades people of African descent in the United States have sought

in vain to seek relief from the systemic lynchings and killings under

the color of law by petitioning domestic courts, including the United

States Supreme Court," said Lennox Hinds, Professor Emeritus at Rutgers

University and chair of the Commission of Inquiry's Steering Committee.

Hinds, who practiced criminal law for decades domestically and

internationally continued, ""This International Commission of Inquiry is

our latest attempt to give voice to the international outrage resulting

from the public lynching of George Floyd, to once again expose the

pandemic of racist police violence against people of African descent and

to hold the United States government accountable before the

international community.



The 12 Commissioners hail from countries around the globe and include

notable figures such as Sir Clare Roberts, former President of the

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles,

UN Advisor and Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission and

pioneering lawyer Hina Jilani, who is a member of the Nelson

Mandela-founded group The Elders.



The hearings will be broadcast live via Zoom. For a full schedule of the

hearings and other information about the Commission of Inquiry please

visit: www.inquirycommission.org



Register for the hearings at: https://bit.ly/inquirycommission contribute to this article add comment to discussion