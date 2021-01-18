newswire article creative global arts and culture | faith & spirituality Favorite Lines, Favorite Paragraphs author: Gratitude brief and powerful lines When the mind is open and awake then do the gods partake

to fill the spaces in between the dreamer and his dream -Sarah Pere-

*

Forgiveness is a game only saints play. -Kabir-

*

"Love is nature's way of giving a reason to be living" Han Suyin

*

Not knowing when the dawn will come I open every door. Emily Dickinson

*

"I love little children but I don't cut off their heads and stick them in vases"

George Bernard Shaw on plucking flowers

*

"Did you ever lose your heart and then find your soul?" Daryl Eliot

*

I have no enthusiasm for nature which the slightest chill will not instantly destroy.

The woman known as George Sand

*

"Only in my dreams I am free" Ron Parrish

*

"The accused are tried in courts they never enter." Patricia Joan Jones

*

A man's heart saddened is a poet's heart gladdened Michael Wilson of Washington DC

*

When you do something from your heart, you leave a heartprint Alice Walker

*

"Life's an efile spelt backwards ..splice a scene you don't want and see it on the floor..

walk on it and walk out the door Buddiee



Earth's crammed with heaven...But only he who sees, takes off his shoes. Elizabeth Barrett Browning,



Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark. Rabindranath Tagore



"That's what careless words do. They make people love you a little less Arundhati Roy,



"Love is more powerful than lover for love is not bound by form" Baba Hari Das



"To a former foe... Now I see you as a pure rushing fountain adorned only by your own sweet splashes" Jan Freundschuh



"Forgive them... you don't know how they are tied to the traintracks of their karma." S A Grafio



Poetry is language at its most distilled. Rita Dove



"When one eats cow's tongue, who is tasting whom?" Mark Braunstein



Unless we change our food choices, nothing else matters. Because it is meat that is destroying most of our forests. It is meat that pollutes the waters. It is meat that is creating disease which leads to all our money being diverted to hospitals. Maneka Gandhi



"Anyone can count the seeds in an apple. Only God can count the apples ih a seed." Robert Shuller



Every word we utter or write is either a blessing or a curse Unknown



Thinking negatively is akin to focusing a mirror on the void instead of on the light. -Sathya Sai Baba- paraphrased



"Kashmir is mont crowned, lake garlanded and flower shod." Paramahansa Yogananda



Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. -Jesus



The branch need not ask support from the vine. (paraphrased) -God Calling



People may forget what you said .. but people will never forget how you made them feel. Maya Angelou



Even as a river demands its own course -blacktealeaves-



Secretary change: The typewriter sound of a chicken pecking for corn was exchanged for the submachine gun on the keypad. -DPB-



I will be the gladdest thing Under the sun! I will touch a hundred flowers And not pick one. Edna St Vincent Millay



"Darkness is the absence of light. Absences do not exist. Darkness does not exist." Osho



'St Francis said to the almond tree, 'Sister, speak to me of God.' And the almond tree blossomed.'

Nikos Kazantzakis



"Description (not preaching) bypasses the opposition of the reader." Meher Baba paraphrased



I know why the caged bird sings Paul Lawrence Dunbar



I am tired, Beloved, of chafing my heart against the want of you; of squeezing it into little inkdrops, And posting it. Amy Lowell



He that slayeth an ox is as he that slayeth a man Isaiah

"The avatar was conceived in his mother's womb as purely as the rays of the setting sun in the west are transmitted to the rising moon in the East" Srila Prabhupad paraphrased



"Rising from the ocean, monsoon clouds travel toward the snowy peaks of the Himalayas.... hug them and return roaring to the plains, laden with pure snowy waters." Swami Rama



Dandelions... they must be God's favorite flower for he plants them everywhere James M Grubb



Lady conductor... she raised her baton and Beethoven answered. John C Lehman Jr



My master's visualizations were so powerful their condensation into matter was mere signature

Kriyananda speaking of Yogananda



No man chooses evil because it is evil; he only mistakes it for happiness, the good he seeks." Mary Shelley





Do not go into the mirror house. Only the simple light of truth will get you through. -Donald W Wilson



"I would like to be the air that inhabits you for a moment only. I would like to be that unnoticed

and that necessary." Margaret Atwood



He is a heavy eater of beef. Methinks it doth harm to his wit William Shakespeare



(Milkweed Seed)

Anonymous as cherubs

Over the crib of God,

White seeds are floating

Out of my burst pod. What power had I before I learned to yield. Shatter me Great Wind. I shall possess the field. Richard Wilbur 1st stanza of Two Voices In A Meadow



And still after all this time, the sun has never said to the earth 'you owe me'. Look what happens with love like that. Rumi



There's a big, restless, fly in my room this morning. Its wings a-buzz. There was a time I would have killed it on the spot, but, now that I am older, I don't see the point in doing so. Its death won't make my coffee taste better,

and, if anything, will make my luck worse. Dan Tompsett



The state cannot give life but demands the right to take it. -Frederick C Davis (author) or Harry O Hoyt (screenplay)-



"I went to jail for 11 days for disturbing the peace; I was trying to disturb the war." -Joan Baez-

*

Lady Conductor: She raised her baton.. and Beethoven answered. -John C Lehman Jr

*

The judge murders within the law -Agatha Christie-

*

Hitherto I had stuck to my resolution of not eating animal food, and on this occasion I considered, with my master Tryon, the taking every fish as a kind of unprovoked murder, since none of them had or ever could do us any injury that might justify the slaughter -Benjamin Franklin in his autobiography-



The beach at Sanibel...an Arlington cemetery of shells -Janet B.O.-

*

Chills are sometimes called goose bumps because each time a feather was yanked out of a goose a bump was left. -JECJ-



Another storm has clothed me in the silk of purity -Patricia Joan Jones-



"And even in our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, until in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God." Aeschylus

(quoted by Robert F Kennedy on the night he had the painful duty of announcing to the gathered crowd that Martin Luther King had been assassinated).



How swiftly flows the Mogami, gathering all the rains of June Matsuo Bashō



(Fear is like) a bank of low dark clouds (Yet) It is not strong enough to stop a button's fall, nor hold a feather. Course In Miracles



I am a writer perhaps because I am not a talker. Gwendolyn Brooks.



I don't need to be better than anyone else. I need to be better than I used to be. Wayne Dyer



Those who are conceived in a cage will weep for a cage Yevgeny Yevtushenko after visiting a fur farm



Don't worry, spiders. I keep house casually Issa



The Master acts without doing anything and teaches without saying anything.

Things arise and she lets them come Lao Tzu in the Tao Te Ching



Squirrels tunnel under the snow and climb up the birdfeeder Nancy A Lynch

*

I felt like an orange deliciously being pulled apart segment by segment J Pear, an official LSD researcher

*

I don't hate in plurals. P G Wodehouse's reply to someone who made a racist statement.

*

Don't try to micromanage God H Pani

*

Others because you did not keep That deep-sworn vow have been friends of mine;

Yet always when I look death in the face, When I clamber to the heights of sleep,

Or when I grow excited with wine, Suddenly I meet your face.

*

Eugene McCarthy was given a hard time when he was campaigning for</strong></p>

In reality McCarthy was an early supporter of Castro and the right of the Cuban people to kick out Batista



*

Feelings are conclusions of the heart... the paths to which are often forgotten Unknown

*

If you think you are too small to be effective, you have never been in bed with a mosquito.

-Betty Reese

