newswire article announcements global gender & sexuality | health Rant a DIY self Reliant Sl RE: "Surviving the Virus: An Anarchist Guide" by CrimethInc, author: Mr. AntiAnuskiss fake anarchists RE: "Surviving the Virus: An Anarchist Guide" by CrimethInc, a DIY & individualist self Reliant Slant For all the virtue signalling of the "Black Lives Matter" and defending peoples of color done so vehemently protesting the police brutality. Its only fair that a little bit of time to Glean on the Wisdom of this basic premise by Indigineous people of color to North America:



"Everything on Earth has a purpose, every disease an herb to cure it, and every person a mission. This in the Indian theory of existence." -Mourning Dove (Christine Quintasket) (ca. 1884-1936) who would provbably totally agree: Vitamins (especially c&d), essential nutrients, herbs, good diet, exercise & rest balanced saves lives! The politicians are in bed with 1. big pig pharma 2. quack medical mafia, & 3. duped junkfood addcicts who CREATE CUSTOMERS NOT CURES!





IF that simple concept about alternative health and traditional primitive help doesn't float your boat, than you're hopeless idiot.





RE: https://crimethinc.com/2020/03/18/surviving-the-virus-an-anarchist-guide-capitalism-in-crisis-rising-totalitarianism-strategies-of-resistance





cwc.im/survivingthevirus



"Everything on Earth has a purpose, every disease an herb to cure it, and every person a mission. This in the Indian theory of existence." -Mourning Dove (Christine Quintasket) (ca. 1884-1936) Vitamins (especially c&d), essential nutrients, herbs, good diet, exercise & rest balanced saves lives! The politicians are in bed with 1. big pig pharma 2. quack medical mafia, & 3. duped junkfood addcicts who CREATE CUSTOMERS NOT CURES!





RE: This QUOTE



"Those who live in close-knit families or joyous collective houses are in a much better situation than those in broken marriages and those who have big empty houses all to themselves. This is a good reminder of what really matters in life. Despite the models of safety that are represented by the bourgeois dream of nuclear family home ownership and the US foreign policy that reflects it, togetherness and care are much more important than the kind of security that depends on fencing out the whole world."



MY RESPONSE: That's typical double speak rhetoric proverbially throwing out babies from bathwater. That so called "bourgeois dream" of the nuclear family wasn't always a pipe dream, it was the close-knit family and many cultures today it still is. That had some tried, and tested methods by traditional roles in the times and era to which it serves its purpose in many traditional organic and biodiverse farming. "Nuclear family" simply means monogamy between 1 adult man and 1 woman without promsicuity where children are raised primarily by both their biological father and mother loving them and where such children witness such love and between mother and father. There is nothing wrong with that. It is an optimal ideal situation That's not a bad thing. Please Own up to your heterophobia, because evolved adapted variants of close-knit traditional nuclear family, that doesn't necessarily mean "traditional" subserviant harsh absolute roles between men and women. Its an optimal and ideal situation that Conservatives have proved effect in some cases. Why would you discredit an optimal and an ideal situation as necessarily bourgeois? WHY? Why? Does all this Left Radical hogwash seep constantly throwing babies out with bathwater and pushing failed communism over and and over again?



Do you know anything about the Holodomor? That was the Bolsheviks destroying food production and starving people on a massive scale worse than the Jewish Holocaust of Nazi Germany. The farms had close knit traditional conservative nuclear families, the genocidal apeshit Bolsheviks fucked that all up and later went on a looting, raping, and pillaging campaign for Stalin.





RE: This QUOTE



"Social distancing" must not mean total isolation. We won't be safer if our society is reduced to a bunch of atomized individuals. That would neither protect us from the virus nor from the stress of this situation nor from the power grabs that capitalists [LINKS HERE https://twitter.com/crimethinc/status/1239687783675047936] and state authorities are preparing to carry out."



"social distancing" is a scam for mindfucking and dividing people https://frankreport.com/2020/07/08/fred-social-distancing-is-a-well-known-cia-form-of-torture-a-conman-claims-he-is-king-of-england/ GET IT?





MY RESPONSE: The worst capitalists are the pharmaceutical corporations along with people like Anthony Fauci & Bill Gates. They're the real worse White supremacists for failing to respect these people fo colors. Those assholes don't give a shit about : "Everything on Earth has a purpose, every disease an herb to cure it, and every person a mission. This in the Indian theory of existence." -Mourning Dove (Christine Quintasket) (ca. 1884-1936) Vitamins (especially c&d), essential nutrients, herbs, good diet, exercise & rest balanced saves lives! The politicians are in bed with 1. big pig pharma 2. quack medical mafia, & 3. duped junkfood addcicts who CREATE CUSTOMERS NOT CURES!

Sometimes the word "capitalist" gets confused and conflated with phrases such as humongous corporations / predator corporations / predator capitalism, monopolies/ oligopoly, and fails to consider the rhetoric of some of those who identify themselves as "anarcho-capitalists" which means the optimal ideal just society of liberating people to have small businesses including street vending of non-fiat currency items: arts crafts jewelry, outlaw small gardening, and the total generous biodiverse food production that was done in Cuba especially well.

---------------------------------

re: 5 Emergency actions for Covid-19 poster flyer:



"

Emergency

Actions or

COVID-19

Survival:

Free healthcare for all:

Free testing, treatment, and medical care

for everyone."



RE: This QUOTE

No work:

Support all strikes and work stoppages.Guarantee access to food and resources to everyone.



MY RESPONSE: Do noble work beyond wage slave shit slave fiat currency with whatever is in your power to do so. Someone has to produce "food and resources to everyone". Someone has to tend gardens and gather food. Why is this insane doublespeak shit rhetoric produced if it isn't altogether some scam for morons? Or some sick joke?



RE: This QUOTE

"No payments, rent, or debt:

Stop all rent, mortgage, utilities, and loan

payments. Block all foreclosures and evictions."



MY RESPONSE: Good luck if that works for you and your neighborhood and you have the power against or with the state to liberate good people from that heavy burden. Someone has to build and maintain homes.







==============================

RE: This QUOTE



"Free all prisoners:

Get everyone out of jail, block all ICE

operations, stop sweeps of homeless camps."



MY RESPONSE:



Dangerous convicted sex offenders, especially pedophiles, and violent people need to remain in prison. Most homeless camps in and around Portland, Salem, and Eugene and Seattle are Squalors of shit and an absolute world of shit becoming worse and worse and worse. I'm not saying people in those situations need to be harassed, but rather educated on self reliant survival principles like "10 c's of survivability" by Dave Canterbury so they don't congregate in shithole squalors.







===============================

RE: This QUOTE "Homes for all:

Open up unoccupied homes to all who

need them."





MY RESPONSE: Good luck convincing all the private property owners allowing all their alleged unoccupied and sequestered "homes" being occupied by squators. How did Rhaz and Chaz end up other than Squalors of shit? Ever consider deporting yourselves to CHINA here where there's lots of unoccupied habitable homes: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ghost+city+china



-----------------------------------------------

RE: This QUOTE " These measures are essential to "our collective"

survival. Until everyone can receive testing and

treatment regardless of means"



The test is a perverted nose fuck procedure and is part of the scamdemics bullshit. Here, here's some self respecting African Americans truly wanting their Lives to Matter: "banned from youtube Dr. Phil Valentine - The Vaccination Agenda and How to Prepare for 2021" https://www.bitchute.com/video/T23CHIeKrnNc/



THIS QUOTE:



"until workers

are not forced to work to pay the rent even if

they feel illuntil the resources of our society

are redirected from police and prisons to

health care and housingwe are all in danger.

We can't wait on the authorities to take care of

us. We have to start enacting these measures

ourselves now. Five actions, nothing less."



MY RESPONSE: RANT about the use of the word "WE". I always maintained I am giving a piece of truth and mind cast to the wind with honest truthful stories of Righteous INDIGNATION from my own perspective and no one else's and don't speak for everyone, and never meant to do anything else. For those who don't see the truth I publish, those who won't learn, No matter how much they outgun and outnumber me, the world can fuck itself with or without me participating if it means blanket startements statements with bullshit rhetoric like "we" to an audience of strangers who are all INDIVIDUALS. People are so ARROGANT to be such solipsistic whiny idiots in "collectivism" a.k.a commy bullshit throwing around "we". What kind a selfish punk dares to claim others are an inclusive part of his"we" or "us", as in "The Royal We"? youtube.com/watch?v=E09LU6XVyxs ? Especially if he has no fucking clue about who IS "we" or "our" is and WHO T.F "OUR" CIRCUMSTANCES ARE? Or what "WE" DO? None of these pratillers and none of these arrogant pontificators ever know shit. Corporations and Spy agencies, AND every other mob of dipshits (whether Antifa, Oreo/ Wigger BLM, or "blue lives matter" 1 blue stripe American flag mockery bootlickers) can shun the fuck out of me and GO fuck themselves pushing cancel culture or just ignore me until their hearts are fucking content if they don't like me.



TRUTH IS NEVER A POPULARITY CONTEST? TRUTH IS TRUTH and stands alone. Get it? HOw gullible Are you little kids in Antifa and the radical left? Seriously ? How self loathing and hypocritical do you have to fucking sink? You maybe anti-Everything that resembles overt Nazi, You're not the least bit AntiTyrnanical contribute to this article add comment to discussion