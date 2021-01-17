newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia police / legal FBI and Military Intelligence Targeting Anti-Fascists from Portland to Seattle author: Lori G. If you are an anti-fascist you may very well be contacted by the FBI, the JTTF, or local police during the next few days. Several of us have had government thugs knocking on our doors. Build a Wall of Resistance! Don't Talk to the FBI, JTTF, or the Police. 1/ The FBI has been very active over the last 24 hours in several different states. We are seeing reports of door knocks and attempts to contact a wide spectrum of organizers, leftists, anti-fascists and anarchists. The military (National Guard) has deployed to Washington, DC and is present in each state's capitol. The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism (JBLMATO) is reporting any anti-fascist comments between Portland and Seattle to the FBI through the eGuardian system and entering the names of anyone who questions the Trump Administration to their InteLink Database.



2/ To keep yourself and your community safe never talk to the FBI, other federal agents or police. If you are approached, invoke your right to remain silent and then maintain that silence.



3/ If you are contacted by the FBI or other law enforcement agency please call the National Lawyers Guild's federal repression hotline: 212-679-2811.



4/The reality of white supremacy, that communities of color have known for centuries has been laid bare for a more mainstream audience since 1/6. With it, historically racist orgs like the FBI are trying to position themselves on the side of those confronting white nationalism.



5/ BIPOC organizers, radicals, anti-fascists and anarchists know that the history of federal law enforcement is a history of violence against BIPOC communities and political dissidents. They can not be on the side of those fighting for a better world.



6/ So, EVEN if the FBI is trying to get you to give them info about your knowledge of the far-right, and they attempt to position themselves as "on your side", Do Not speak with them. They have and will use your comments against you and your community. We keep us safe.