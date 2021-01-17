resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia 17.Jan.2021 16:38
police / legal

FBI and Military Intelligence Targeting Anti-Fascists from Portland to Seattle

author: Lori G.
If you are an anti-fascist you may very well be contacted by the FBI, the JTTF, or local police during the next few days. Several of us have had government thugs knocking on our doors. Build a Wall of Resistance! Don't Talk to the FBI, JTTF, or the Police.
1/ The FBI has been very active over the last 24 hours in several different states. We are seeing reports of door knocks and attempts to contact a wide spectrum of organizers, leftists, anti-fascists and anarchists. The military (National Guard) has deployed to Washington, DC and is present in each state's capitol. The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism (JBLMATO) is reporting any anti-fascist comments between Portland and Seattle to the FBI through the eGuardian system and entering the names of anyone who questions the Trump Administration to their InteLink Database.

2/ To keep yourself and your community safe never talk to the FBI, other federal agents or police. If you are approached, invoke your right to remain silent and then maintain that silence.

3/ If you are contacted by the FBI or other law enforcement agency please call the National Lawyers Guild's federal repression hotline: 212-679-2811.

4/The reality of white supremacy, that communities of color have known for centuries has been laid bare for a more mainstream audience since 1/6. With it, historically racist orgs like the FBI are trying to position themselves on the side of those confronting white nationalism.

5/ BIPOC organizers, radicals, anti-fascists and anarchists know that the history of federal law enforcement is a history of violence against BIPOC communities and political dissidents. They can not be on the side of those fighting for a better world.

6/ So, EVEN if the FBI is trying to get you to give them info about your knowledge of the far-right, and they attempt to position themselves as "on your side", Do Not speak with them. They have and will use your comments against you and your community. We keep us safe.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion