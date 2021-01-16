newswire article reposts united states government | police / legal Trump Operatives Carry Out His Orders For 11th, 12th, 13th Executions author: abolition The 6 'prolife' Republican Supreme Court justices acted at the behest of Jeffrey Rosen, Trump's third attorney general, in carrying out unconstitutional executions in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Supreme Court had declared executions 'cruel and unusual punishment', outlawing them, until

a Republican dominated SCOTUS reversed the decision.



"Judges murder within the law" said Agatha Christie. Trump's 3 nominees to the Supreme Court, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, all proponents of fetal rights, with their gavels and pens as execution weapons,

with their thumbs down to several pleas for mercy, acted to end the lives of 3 prisoners in January of 2021. In that action they joined Thomas, Alito, and Roberts.



As only 5 states, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, only 10% of US states, executed prisoners

in 2020, the Trump administration amped up the killing and ended the lives of 13 inmates in 2020 and 2021. Internationally, only 20 of 195 countries murdered prisoners in 2020.



deathpenaltyinfo.org

amnesty.org

tcadp.org

aclu.org contribute to this article add comment to discussion