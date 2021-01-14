newswire article reporting global health | media criticism The Shortwave Report 01/15/21 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle. This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From JAPAN- Experts from the WHO say that herd immunity to the coronavirus will not happen this year despite the growing availability of vaccines. Japan has extended its Covid state of emergency. Scientists from the WHO has arrived in WuHan to research the origins of Covid- China just recorded its first Covid death since May. US Secretary of State Pompeo says that Iran is the new homebase for al-Qaeda, though he did not present any hard evidence to support his claim. The Trump administration has placed Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, reinstating sanctions which Obama had removed in 2015.



From CUBA- Cuba responded to the outgoing Trump action of returning them to a list of state sponsors of terrorism, pointing out that they have been a victim of US terrorism many times since the revolution. The vice-president of Venezuela denounced the current joint military exercise between Guyana and the US saying they will be carried out in Venezuelan territory, and to open the area for US oil company exploitation. The head of the WHO says there is a clear problem that low and middle income countries are not receiving Covid vaccines. Then a Viewpoint on major pharmaceutical firms making huge profits from Covid vaccines when the majority of the research funding came from governments, that is, the taxpayers of those countries.



From GERMANY- Human Rights Watch issued a report stating the Trump has been a disaster for human rights, both global and domestic- the good news is that the rest of the world did not follow his lead. The Supreme Court in India has suspended the new agricultural laws which have led to widespread protests by farmers who want to be able to sell their products directly without corporate or government control. Then brief reports from Ireland, Italy, Covid and vaccines, Nepal, and a global pledge at the One Planet conference to reforest parts of the expanding Sahara desert.



