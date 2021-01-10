resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 10.Jan.2021 23:21
anti-racism | police / legal

Biden Should Withdraw Choice Of Execution Promoting, GTMO Prisoner Rights Denying Garland

author: Death Penalty Abolition
Abolitionists around the world call on Donald Trump's new attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, who will be in office less than 1 month, to cancel pending federal executions. Meanwhile, a growing number call on Joseph Biden to withdraw the nomination of Merrick Garland, who has as a prosecutor called for the death penalty and has been one of those responsible for the 1996 law, The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996
(12,000 signatures have been collected asking Trump AG Jeffrey Rosen to cancel pending executions.)
 https://www.humanrightspressreleases.com/2020/12/23/groups-petition-acting-u-s-attorney-general-rosen-to-rescind-execution-warrants/  http://deathpenaltyinfo.org

THE ACLU AND OTHERS RE BIDEN'S SELECTION OF MERRICK GARLAND, EXECUTION PROMOTER, DENIER OF GTMO PRISONER RIGHTS
1. Merrick Garland has been named by Biden as his attorney general pick. The Democratic Party platform includes abolition
of capital punishment, outlawing the death penalty. Garland called for McVeigh's execution Christopher Emery and 74 coworkers spent 8 and a half years working on a documentary exposing the black op of the OKC bombing. The documentary "A Noble Lie" resulted. A Noble Lie  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trN122LbnWA  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R96tBbpOHIw
Merrick Garland's action helped pass pro death penalty unconstitutional legislation, The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996. Garland knew that the OKC bombing was a government black op initiated by the FBI and CIA.
 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antiterrorism_and_Effective_Death_Penalty_Act_of_1996
2. He showed little mercy in cases involving defendant appeals. German Lopez at Vox wondered after Obama's nomination of Garland if the notoriously conservative Scalia had a more liberal record on criminal justice issues than Garland did."
 https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/biden-attorney-general-merrick-garland-sally-yates-doug-jones/2020/12/24/9bfab176-455a-11eb-975c-d17b8815a66d_story.html
3. In 2003 he ruled that Guantanamo Bay detainees could not seek relief in civilian courts. sl Odah v. United States  https://www.bustle.com/articles/148300-this-landmark-merrick-garland-ruling-may-make-liberals-cringe
4. He further expanded the Citizens United ruling that money is speech and paved the way for greater buying of elections.SpeechNow.org v. FEC Source: a 58 pg analysis of his court cases by the ACLU.  https://www.aclu.org/sites/default/files/field_document/final_aclumerrickgarlandreport_0.pdf
5. He has a high percentage of cases in which he backed up federal agencies against petitioners.
6. He upheld the DEA classificat&#8237;ion of marijuana as a dangerous drug  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrick_Garland
7. In Mpoy v Rhee 758 F.3d 285 (D.C. Cir. 2014), Judge Garland wrote an opinion holding that qualified immunity barred a special education teacher's First Amendment claim of retaliation for being fired after sending a
n email complaining about administrative misconduct to the school chancellor.
 https://www.aclu.org/other/aclu-report-nomination-judge-merrick-b-garland-be-associate-justice-united-states-supreme?redirect=report/aclu-report-nomination-judge-merrick-b-garland-be-associate-justice-united-states-supreme
8. His ruling in the Glassman opinion Navab Safavi v Glassman 637 F.3d 311 (D.C. Cir. 2011), "is notable for dicta that could be read to restrict beyond present doctrine public employee speech rights in the context of agencies that must maintain the appearance of impartiality." ACLU link above
9. In Koszola v. F.D.I.C. 393 F.3d 1294 (D.C. Cir. 2005), he joined Judge (now Justice) Roberts' unanimous panel opinion rejecting a First Amendment claim by an FDIC employee who argued that he had been fired in retaliation for making disclosures of mismanagement and violations of the law by his employer.
10. Garland ruled against LGGTQ plantiffs who sought relief from police brutality
 https://watermarkonline.com/2021/01/07/ag-pick-garland-may-have-to-answer-for-rulings-against-lgbtq-plaintiffs/

homepage: homepage: http://https://www.aclu.org/sites/default/files/field_document/final_aclumerrickgarlandreport_0.pdf

Merrick Garland record on LGBTQ 11.Jan.2021 00:32
Death Penalty Abolition link

Garland may have to answer for his LGBTQ rulings

 https://www.washingtonblade.com/2021/01/07/ag-pick-garland-may-have-to-answer-for-rulings-against-lgbtq-plaintiffs/

Decide for Yourself 11.Jan.2021 01:02
Democracy link

75 pages of research from the Congressional Research Svc on Garland's record
 https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R44479.pdf

Garland Opposed Third Party Rights 11.Jan.2021 01:48
Death Penalty Abolition link

Garland rules against third parties
in his decision against the right of write-in voters to have their votes count.
In Libertarian Party v. District of Columbia Board of Elections,474 he joined a unanimous opinion holding that a Washington, D.C. law which prevented write-in votes for a third-party candidate from being officially tallied and reported did not amount to a severe burden on that individual's associational rights and, therefore, did not require the application of strict scrutiny. Source of data: Congressional Research Svc (link above)

