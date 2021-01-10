newswire article reposts united states anti-racism | police / legal Biden Should Withdraw Choice Of Execution Promoting, GTMO Prisoner Rights Denying Garland author: Death Penalty Abolition Abolitionists around the world call on Donald Trump's new attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, who will be in office less than 1 month, to cancel pending federal executions. Meanwhile, a growing number call on Joseph Biden to withdraw the nomination of Merrick Garland, who has as a prosecutor called for the death penalty and has been one of those responsible for the 1996 law, The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 (12,000 signatures have been collected asking Trump AG Jeffrey Rosen to cancel pending executions.)

https://www.humanrightspressreleases.com/2020/12/23/groups-petition-acting-u-s-attorney-general-rosen-to-rescind-execution-warrants/ http://deathpenaltyinfo.org



THE ACLU AND OTHERS RE BIDEN'S SELECTION OF MERRICK GARLAND, EXECUTION PROMOTER, DENIER OF GTMO PRISONER RIGHTS

1. Merrick Garland has been named by Biden as his attorney general pick. The Democratic Party platform includes abolition

of capital punishment, outlawing the death penalty. Garland called for McVeigh's execution Christopher Emery and 74 coworkers spent 8 and a half years working on a documentary exposing the black op of the OKC bombing. The documentary "A Noble Lie" resulted. A Noble Lie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trN122LbnWA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R96tBbpOHIw

Merrick Garland's action helped pass pro death penalty unconstitutional legislation, The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996. Garland knew that the OKC bombing was a government black op initiated by the FBI and CIA.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antiterrorism_and_Effective_Death_Penalty_Act_of_1996

2. He showed little mercy in cases involving defendant appeals. German Lopez at Vox wondered after Obama's nomination of Garland if the notoriously conservative Scalia had a more liberal record on criminal justice issues than Garland did."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/biden-attorney-general-merrick-garland-sally-yates-doug-jones/2020/12/24/9bfab176-455a-11eb-975c-d17b8815a66d_story.html

3. In 2003 he ruled that Guantanamo Bay detainees could not seek relief in civilian courts. sl Odah v. United States https://www.bustle.com/articles/148300-this-landmark-merrick-garland-ruling-may-make-liberals-cringe

4. He further expanded the Citizens United ruling that money is speech and paved the way for greater buying of elections.SpeechNow.org v. FEC Source: a 58 pg analysis of his court cases by the ACLU. https://www.aclu.org/sites/default/files/field_document/final_aclumerrickgarlandreport_0.pdf

5. He has a high percentage of cases in which he backed up federal agencies against petitioners.

6. He upheld the DEA classificat‭ion of marijuana as a dangerous drug https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrick_Garland

7. In Mpoy v Rhee 758 F.3d 285 (D.C. Cir. 2014), Judge Garland wrote an opinion holding that qualified immunity barred a special education teacher's First Amendment claim of retaliation for being fired after sending a

n email complaining about administrative misconduct to the school chancellor.

https://www.aclu.org/other/aclu-report-nomination-judge-merrick-b-garland-be-associate-justice-united-states-supreme?redirect=report/aclu-report-nomination-judge-merrick-b-garland-be-associate-justice-united-states-supreme

8. His ruling in the Glassman opinion Navab Safavi v Glassman 637 F.3d 311 (D.C. Cir. 2011), "is notable for dicta that could be read to restrict beyond present doctrine public employee speech rights in the context of agencies that must maintain the appearance of impartiality." ACLU link above

9. In Koszola v. F.D.I.C. 393 F.3d 1294 (D.C. Cir. 2005), he joined Judge (now Justice) Roberts' unanimous panel opinion rejecting a First Amendment claim by an FDIC employee who argued that he had been fired in retaliation for making disclosures of mismanagement and violations of the law by his employer.

10. Garland ruled against LGGTQ plantiffs who sought relief from police brutality

https://watermarkonline.com/2021/01/07/ag-pick-garland-may-have-to-answer-for-rulings-against-lgbtq-plaintiffs/ contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion