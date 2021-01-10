newswire article commentary united states government | human & civil rights JBLM War Criminal Seeks Pardon from President Trump author: Felicia When we think of war crimes what comes to mind? The Nazis' Dr. Josef Mengele, Pol Pot's Cambodia, Joint Base Lewis-McChord? Robert Bales, a former Army staff sergeant from Joint Base Lewis-McChord who killed 16 Afghan civilians, including nine children, was convicted of war crimes but has now filed a petition seeking a pardon or clemency from President Donald Trump.



Bales, 45, admitted to the 2012 massacre in Kandahar Province in a 2013 general court-martial in order to avoid the death penalty. He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the maximum-security wing of the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



Bales spent his entire Army career with Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 3rd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division.



Robert Bales is just one more example of the toxic and abusive environment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) and the type of person that is produced by that environment. We don't seek to excuse or minimize the actions of Robert Bales in any way, it is clear that he is a murderer and a war criminal. But we do want to point out that the corrupt and abusive environment that produced Robert Bales is still present on JBLM. If anything the environment has become worse! The leaders at JBLM believe that they are free to do whatever they wish, and no matter what crime they commit, what regulation they violate, or how they abuse their authority... they believe that they will get away with it. When the leadership is free to abuse its authority, to retaliate against whistle-blowers, and to cover-up its own malfeasance, it is but one small step for men like Robert Bales to believe that their own actions (even war crimes) are acceptable. contribute to this article add comment to discussion