Only The Chinese Govt And Bankers Benefit From Our Internal Strife

|
There has been talk of violence between
Biden and Trump supporters, violence which
could escalate into civil war. That 'divide and conquer'
action would benefit only the government of China,
which with 4 to 5 times our population, a control
of metals, computer supplies, pharmaceuticals,
etc. could take over the US economically and militarily.
The Chinese government and bankers own trillions of dollars of
US debt. China owns us. We need to find a way that Americans
can find common ground peacefully so that we are not occupied
by a foreign power. God bless America, the world, and all
sentient beings.