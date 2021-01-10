newswire article reposts united states government | imperialism & war Only The Chinese Govt And Bankers Benefit From Our Internal Strife author: Autonomy We need to make internal peace to avoid being an occupied power There has been talk of violence between

Biden and Trump supporters, violence which

could escalate into civil war. That 'divide and conquer'

action would benefit only the government of China,

which with 4 to 5 times our population, a control

of metals, computer supplies, pharmaceuticals,

etc. could take over the US economically and militarily.

The Chinese government and bankers own trillions of dollars of

US debt. China owns us. We need to find a way that Americans

can find common ground peacefully so that we are not occupied

by a foreign power. God bless America, the world, and all

