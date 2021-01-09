resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia 09.Jan.2021 20:46
government | police / legal

JBLM Covers Up Abuse and Misconduct By Senior Personnel

author: Felicia
Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) has repeatedly covered up complaints of abuse and misconduct by senior personnel on the base. There is clear evidence of massive corruption in the JBLM Police, and repeated cover ups of by the JBLM Inspector General's Office.
At the end of December 2020 news reported that a JBLM Colonel Was Accused of Beating Wife Arrested After Standoff With Police. ( http://www.portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/12/439745.shtml)

Now we find out that in February 2020 ( https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/article248329285.html) a military officer had filed a complaint with the JBLM Inspector General (IG) about the Colonel's misconduct and toxic leadership. The JBLM IG dismissed a complaint about the Colonel, stating that the accusations of "toxic leadership" made against Colonel Ray were unsubstantiated.

In June 2020, a similar complaint was filed with the JBLM Police / Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) about the Colonel's conduct, but the Deputy Director of the DES (a former IG Officer himself) refused to allow an investigation into Colonel Ray's conduct to go forward.

Well, it is now clear that the reports about Colonel Ray were not unsubstantiated. It is also very clear that there was a cover up of Colonel Ray's misconduct by the JBLM IG and DES.

This is not the only case of cover ups and misconduct by the JBLM IG and DES. According to public records the JBLM IG also covered up complaints submitted about other senior personnel on JBLM in 2020. The JBLM DES has repeatedly ignored complaints of misconduct by senior personnel and retaliated against individuals who reported misconduct. JBLM Police have even manufactured evidence and submitted perjured testimony against whistle-blowers. Employees who report misconduct have been fired or reassigned.

There is a toxic and abusive leadership environment on JBLM that is becoming worse by the day.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion