The World Has Gone Insane author: Jody Paulson Abused PCR test leads to the slaughter of millions of minks ... The world has gone insane.



Back in May, the President of Tanzania announced that a goat, a quail, and a papaya had tested positive for COVID-19. People did not stop eating papayas. But when farmed minks began testing positive, the response has been to kill them all. After a few minks in the Netherlands tested positive in April, 570,000 minks were slaughtered.Minks started testing positive and being killed in Denmark in June, and on November 4, Denmark announced it would destroy the rest of its17 million minks. Sanity finally broke out in that country, and the eradication campaign stopped after only 2.5 million minks were slaughtered. But minks have also been killed in Spain, Sweden, Greece, France, and the United States.



