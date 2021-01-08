|
137 Types Of Republican Vote Fraud, Election Theft In 2020 And Long Before
Republicans this year falsely projected onto Democrats categories of crimes which the GOP has commited for 220 Years
GOP Categories Of Vote Fraud Which Stole Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senate, House, State Legislature, Mayor and Judicial Races Over 81.2 million people voted for Joe Biden, 7 million more than for Trump. All 5 presidents who were installed after the other candidate won more votes were Republicans or conservatives and included Donald Trump, G W Bush, Rutherford B Hayes, J Q Adams, and Benjamin Harrison. Because the Republicans are the minority party their operatives seek ways to suppress the vote.
latest addition Jan 8, 2021
After Donald Trump slowed down the US mail, eliminated overtime, got rid of mail sorting machines, reduced mailboxes, Justice Alito disqualified ballots which arrived after election day. It had always been legal to count ballots postmarked on or before election day.
Countless numbers in Ohio did not receive requested absentee ballots from the Republican Secretary of State after 5 weeks had passed and had to vote provisionally or not at all. Robo calls in different states were designed to reduce voting by a. fearmongering with threats of violence, b. threats of forced vaccinations at the polls, c. threats of arrest, d. false instructions to avoid long lines by voting on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.
Because of these election crimes, the Iraq and Afghan wars were begun by Bush 1 and 2. Money has been stolen from the poor and given to the rich by their politician pawns. Our environment would have been better protected by Gore whom the people elected.
Gerrymandering, phone line jamming, throwing away nonRepublican voter registrations, suspicious plane crashes for Democratic candidates, throwing away ballots, barring nonRepublicans from vote counting, exclusion of third parties from ballots, exclusion of third parties from debates, police intimidation, phony election instructions, racism, removal from voting rolls, absentee ballot fraud, draconian voter ID rules, voting precincts which fail to open, electronic voting machine fraud, Supreme Court fraud, hacked computer sites, erased flash drives, corrupt polling, ownership of voting machine companies, libelous lies, switching precinct addresses, failure to notify voters of address changes, fraudulent search engine algorithms etc. Supportive links occur at end of article.
Removal of voters from rolls:
1a. Jon Husted GOP Ohio Secy of State removed 2 million! nonRepublicans from voter rolls prior to the 2016 election, giving Ohio to Trump. Some registrations were eliminated because of a missing zip code.
1b. Jeb Bush and K Harris in Florida removed hundreds of thousands of voters from rolls in 2000 and 2004 giving election to G W Bush twice.
1c. Governor Scott Walker, Republican of Wisconsin, removed 300,000 registered voters, a crime which helped in Trump's fraudulent win.
1d The NAACP has sued the Senator Burr-connected GOP establishment in North Carolina for removing blacks from the voting rolls
2. Gerrymandering by Republicans in many states has stolen Democratic vote power. Karl Rove has been 1 architect of this for many years.
3. NH Republicans jammed handicapped Dems' ride request lines. Some were jailed.
4. Nathan Sproul was employed by G W Bush in 2004, Mitt Romney in 2012, McCain in 2008, Donald Trump in 2016 and 2012, by Karl Rove, and by state Republican parties in Virginia, Minnesota, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Minnesota etc.. In at least 8 states he ran phony voter registration drives throwing away all nonRepublicans' registrations
5. In Ohio in 2004 Kenyon College students were kept waiting til 4 am. In Akron's N Hill, a Democrat city, people left in rain for 1/ hour.
Delaying poll openings or shutting them entirely is a Republican tactic.
6. Around the state of Ohio in 2000 available computer numbers were reduced.
7. Republicans in many states have shut down precincts requiring, e.g., African Americans to drive or bus 2 hours.
8. Republicans in many states have frequently moved precincts.
Republicans have over and over in many states opposed same day registration, automatic registration when getting a driver's license, expanded voting hours, automatic and universal voter registration etc.
9. In Ohio and elsewhere some voters have not been notified of the move.
10. The Jacksonville Times Union in cooperation with Jeb Bush in 2000 ran a special newspaper edition in African American areas instructing voters to vote every page of the ballot. 20,000 black votes were invalidated.
11. Jeff Sessions' Alabama stopped issuing driver's licenses in counties with 75% black registered voters. Historically in many states, blacks, Latinos barred from the ballot by literacy tests, poll taxes, and in the modern era by other ways.
12. Military control of nonofficer soldier ballots
13. Diebold's CEO O'Dell, at that time marketer of easily hackable voting machines, at a Republican fundraiser at Ohio's Fairlawn Hilton in 2004, said his company would do all it could to insure a GOP victory.
14. John Thune operatives physically intimidated Native American voters, wrote down their license numbers, and achieved South Dakota senator status. Jeb Bush sent police to intimidate in predominantly Latino and black districts in 2000. A Clear Channel talk show host was there at the time and spoke of it. Republicans intimidated black voters of Watts in the CA presidential primary 1968
15. Republicans oppose same day registration
16. Republicans oppose universal registration.
17. Republicans oppose automatic registration when at a driver's license bureau.
18. Republicans oppose expansion of voting hours and days and have truncated voter hours in many instances. They have opposed paper trails but in many areas the paper ballots have been reinstituted.
19. 5 Republicans on the US Supreme Court voted to classify money as speech. Money apparently does talk. This opened the waynfor the Koch Brothers and others to spend hundreds of billions on Republicans.
20. Mysterious plane crashes in fall senate election campaigns ended the lives of Democrats Jerry Litton in Missouri in 1976, Gov Mel Carnahan of Missouri in 2002, Paul Wellstone of Minnesota in 2002 right after he publicly opposed US wars and in Iowa of Libertarian physician Dr Doug Butzier, whose 5% of the vote would otherwise have defeated Koch Brothers funded Joni Ernst. Edward M Kennedy was in a plane crash which killed 2 men and hospitalized him for 6 months. John F Kennedy Jr died in a plane crash. His pilot had been told the day before not to show up. Democrat candidate crashes outnumber Republican ones by 5 to 1.
After the perhaps murder of Paul Wellstone, former vice president Democrat Walter Mondalel also a peace Democrat, was double digits ahead in the polls on the eve of the election, but because of monumental fraud Republican Norm Coleman mysteriously won the senate election.
George Wallace, candidate of the American Independent Party in 1968, was shot which prevented his third party run and helped Republican Nixon beat Democrat Hubert Humphrey. In 1968 the Nixon-Kissinger-Rockefeller-Hoover conspiracy was involved in the murder of Robert F Kennedy Jr, Martin Luther King (who would have promoted Kennedy's election) and the attempted murder of George Wallace. John Perkins who was once an economic hitman for the government courageously documented the number of leaders of other countries killed in arranged plane crashes.*
Ron Brown, US Secretary of Commerce, Democrat, had a bullet in his head when his body was discovered in the crashed plane.
21. War profiteer network media have often excluded Libertarians, Socialists, Greens etc from debates.
22. In Ohio for a number of years before a successful lawsuit, third party candidates had to achieve 400,000 signatures to be on the ballot.
23. Through racist fearmongering ads, G W Bush in 1988 stole the election from Michael Dukakis. Bush's campaign manager asked forgiveness for that tactic and others before his death from a brain tumor.
24. The electoral college has installed 5 conservative presidents though their opponents got more votes. These were John Quincy Adams, Rutherford Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, George W Bush, and Donald Trump.
25. The 6 states with the most population have 130 million citizens. Those 6 with the least population have 5.5 million citizens. Yet those 6 states, not even 5% of the population of the 6 biggest, have the same number of Senate votes. California with 39,000,000 people has 2 senators, as does Wyoming with 586,000. Wyoning senators have 66 times as much power in the Senate per person as California senators. This inequity allows cattlemen in Western states to have much greater power than their numbers.
26. . After 125 years, citizens of the US were finally able to elect directly to the Senate. Yet after 227 years, we citizens may still not vote for the Supreme Court, whose 9 unelected people can overturn the will of 330 to 360 million Americans. People sit on the Supreme Court who were nominated by unelected presidents (e.g. G W Bush).. It is time for direct election of the Supreme Court, and limited terms rather than serving for life. Terms could be 9 or 18 years, with 1 justice elected every 1 or 2 years. The minority Republican Party members of the Supreme Court have allowed plutocracy money to flood the elections in the Citizens United case.
27. In what other alleged democracy do members of the party of the rich own many of the voting machines? Romney's son purchased a voting machine company in Hamilton County (Cincinnati Ohio). A Canadian plutocracy company controlled the voting machines in Wisconsin
28. Talk radio in the US is 90% Republican controlled. Romney bought Clear Channel, now IHart Radio. ABC secretly installed Rush
Limbaugh and disguised their role renaming his network. Rupert Murdoch violated FCC rules limiting one owner to 33% of the airwaves. Murdoch went to 39%, an unconstitutional violation of free speech and control of the public's airwaves
29. In what other alleged democracy do the rich owners of corporate media profiteer from election ads?
30.Ballot box theft
31.Absentee ballot forgeries
32. Unpostmarked absentee
33. Computer hacking by switching yes to no as voting machines and Secretary of State in Ohio Republican Husted's operation did on a pot legalization vote in Ohio.
34. NonRepublicans have been barred from vote counting in Warren Ohio in 2000 and elsewhere.
35. Voting the dead (as Nathan Sproul did in Florida and elsewhere for his Republican paymasters McCain, Romney, Rove and others)
36. Hacking the totals (Bev Harris of Black Box Voting demonstrated GOP fraud showing Al Gore how voting machines could be hacked in 3 minutes' time
37. The 5 Republicans on the unelected Supreme Court unplugged the 1965 Voting Rights Act enabling once again the racist election patterns of TX, AL, AR, FL, GA, SC, NC, LA, MS etc.
38. Denial of prisoners' right to vote and under the guise of removing felon names, removing many others.
39. Trump, Kobach, Bannon try at datamining all state records to be stored on White House computers and supervised by a member of Pence staff did not go anywhere.
40. Lies and libels about candidates as the John Thnne campaign did re Tom Daschle in South Dakota and as the Ohio GOP Party did re Democrat Ed Fitzgerald
41. Invasion of privacy as did Republicans with the help of the Miami Herald destroyed Senator Eagleton's candidacy for the vice presidency, revealing he had been hospitalized for depression.
42. Robo calls in different states were designed to reduce voting by a. fearmongering with threats of violence, b. threats of forced vaccinations at the polls, c. threats of arrest, d. false instructions to avoid long lines by voting on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.
43. Search engine fraud: Google designed fraudulent algorithms (against Al Gore's party) countless times. In 2004, Google caused 14 negative Kerry sites to pop up for every 1 positive one.
44. After billionaire Sam Fox funded sites attacking John Kerry, he was awarded by Bush with an ambassadorship to Belgium while Philip Anschutz, dovehunting billionaire, helped fellow dovehunter Neil Gorsuch
45. Draconian voter ID requirements penalizing the poor who must in some cases travel hundreds of miles for birth certificates etc
46. The US Senate, an anachronism which gives 66 times as much power to a citizen of Wyoming with 584,000 as a citizen of California with nearly 40 million people.
47. As in defining money as speech and unplugging the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court unconstitutionally interfered with Florida state law as 5 unelected Republicans at the behest of G H W Bush and Jeb Bush ended the Florida recount in 2000
48. Treason e,g, G H W Bush and James Woolsey as private citizens in March of 1980 negotiated with the Iranian government to continue to hold US hostages until the election. They also used their petroplutocracy contacts to dry up gas and direct the anger toward Carter and through Oliver North sabotaged the hostage rescue helicopters.
49. Allowing the recipients of stolen elections to remain in office, as has happened in the 2015 election for Kentucky governor, both elections of G W Bush, Donald Trump and tens of thousands of other examples.
50. Spamming opposition party websites with pornography or commercial spam
51. Sending those trained in provocateur behavior to disrupt internet forums, public meetings
52. Campaign infiltrators who take charge of fundraising, financial records, media ads etc.
53. Hacking third party sites such as dozens of Indymedia.org sites off of the internet
54. Changing the rules mid campaign, e.g. Democratic voters who showed up in Jeb Bush's election of 2000 were told they needed 2 forms of photo ID
55 Whole counties of votes in New Hampshire were thrown away by Republicans in NH desperate to defeat Ron Paul
"Party leaders at the county and state level have changed or violated party rules, cancelled caucuses, changed vote counts, thrown out entire counties of votes, counted public votes privately, called-in the SWAT team, and inexplicably replaced Paul delegates with Romney delegates to block Ron Paul from winning the nomination." Quote from Jaret Glenn wordpress site
56 Romney operatives erased whole flash drives and destroyed computers of Democrat, Green, Libertarians etc. AT&T's McAfee computer protection was nil.
57 Phony pollsters Many polls such as Rasmussen and Gravis, are propaganda machines owned by Republicans.... with, fraudulent samples, biased questions. Real Clear Politics reports these GOP PR firms as if they were legitimate pollsters. Gallup reported in 1948 in the week of the election that Truman was 20 points behind Dewey but the company seems to be more accurate lately.
58 Unfair time allocations to candidates, e.g. GOP controlled WKSU 'public' radio, controlling 1/4 of Ohio's county NPR stations, gave much more time to Rob Portman than to Governor Ted Strickland. The Koch brothers spent more than 50 million dollars buying the Ohio Senate race.
59. Candidate lies to the electorate. In Alabama, Richard Shelby ran as a Democrat in order to be elected and then quickly switched to the Republican Party. In Colorado, Democrat Ben Nighthorse Campbell switched to the Republican Party after elected. In 2015 and 2016 Trump portrayed himself as the peace candidate. After his fraudulent installation in the White House in the first few months he spent nearly a billion dollars bombing Yemen, sending 59 missiles into Syria, largest ever nonnuclear MOAB bomb onto Afghanistan people, animals and trees, and further violence in Iraq.
60. An attempted coup against Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 by the DuPonts and Morgans
61. Elections should be decided by congressional district numbers, and not by winner takes all of the whole state.
62. Republican Ronald Reagan ended the fairness provision of the FCC which required equal time to candidates. He was the candidate of GE and made them one of the top 10 arms merchants when he tripled military spending.
64. Forged and phony signatures such as Newt Gingrich campaign workers having forged 4000 signatures
65. Why did an Israeli defense firm, Elron Electronics, have the 'official' count of the 2008 Iowa caucus precincts, something which could have been done with a cheap adding machine? (rense dot com)
66. The 3 first presidential primaries have been in conservative New Hampshire, pig butchering Iowa, and South Carolina which in the past has had one of the most racist histories in the nation. This often eliminated environmentally strong, animal rights candidates.
67. In Republican counties in Ohio, the number of Republican registrations exceeded the population, resulting in a lawsuit.
68. Microsoft actively prevented Free/Open Source/transparent software from being used for elections (open source voting was almost single-handedly derailed by Microsoft wrote the website techrights dot org.)
69. Campaigns of false news e,g, several Trump operatives churned out stories, one of which was that socialist pacifist Pope Francis had endorsed Donald Trump
70. Ballot design a. Tennessee has had a deceptively designed primary ballot which invites people to check names of delegates in different blocks, and then disqualifies any who have voted for more than 1 block. b. The infamous butterfly ballot in Florida gave many of Gore's votes to Pat Buchanan c. Republicans often put their favorites in place 1, knowing that 10% of voters vote for 1st name on ballot.
71. CNN reported on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in 2016 that Ben Carson had left the state, falsely implying that Carson was dropping out of the presidential race.
72. Super Tuesday comes with SEVEN of the 13 states being Southern racist. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Georgia and Virginia are changing.
73. The Republicans on the Supreme Court voted to allow continued racist gerrymandering in the states
74. Republican owned 'polls' don't include third party candidates in their questioning, for instance Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson who tripled his numbers from 2012 to 2016.
75. Republican Helen Purcell of Arizona denied the franchise to many blacks and Latinos. Some spent a whole work day waiting in line. Many precincts were closed. Voters were told certain sites had run out of ballots etc. Some spent all day long trying to vote see addendum
76. Kris Kobach, Republican election official in Kansas, required proof of citizenship. He published a separate voting instruction pamphlet for Latinos which gave them the impression that they have more days to vote than in actuality. In addition, he eliminated passports as acceptable ID in the Spanish edition.
77. It is federal law that it is illegal to give food or drink to those waiting in line to vote.It is classified as an attempt to influence voters. The law benefits Republicans.
78. In many states the homeless have been disenfranchised because of lack of address. Jon Husted removed homeless people from Ohio rolls.
79."An appointee of >President George W. Bush, Judge Schroeder, argued in a nearly 500-page ruling that eliminating same-day voter registration, cutting a full week of early voting, barring voters from casting a ballot outside their home precinct, ending straight-ticket voting, and scrapping a program to pre-register high school students who would turn 18 by Election Day does not overly burden voters of color. He also upheld the state's strict voter ID requirement, which residents argued waspassed with the intention of suppressing African American votes."
80. Election officials changing names and birthdates, e.g. in Mike Pence's Indiana
81. Violent rent a mobs: e.g. Roger Stone, Republican operative, along with Brett Kavanaugh who is now on SCOTUS, organized thugs into the "Brooks Brothers Riot" in Florida, through intimidation shutting down the recount vote which stole the election from Al Gore. Simultaneously, Republicans organized mobs outside the vice presidential mansion shouted that Gore should leave.
82. Radically slowing down the mail as Republicans did in 2020
83. Everyone has a right to vote very quickly, to vote before election day, to have many precincts available, a paper trail, and a voting network free of hackable voting machines.
84. Ohio Republicans in court were forced to testify that antihacking software had been removed by Secretary of State Husted's operation.
85. Korean Americans and Asian Americans, often Democrats, have had their votes suppressed by the GOP.. Greg Palast has reported that in the 6th District of Georgia, 6000 Koreans were prevented from voting, told their registrations had not been received. When they produced photocopies of the voting rolls, one was arrested. Karen Handel suppressed the vote when Georgia Secretary of State. Now Georgia's 6th is represented by a Democrat.
86. Republicans have often eliminated people with the same 1st and last names but different middle names such as Robert A Smith and Robert L Smith, or Stephen A Kim and Stephen M Kim
87. 159 In Australia, everyone is automatically registered and there is a fine of $35 if one does not vote. In the US, some Republican governors have required more frequent registration, e.g. every year, every 2 years, etc.
88. Ohio Republicans in court were forced to testify that antihacking software had been removed by Secretary of State Husted's operatives.
89. Lack of Paper Trail Lack of paper trail made it easier for Diebold and ESS, 2 voting
machine companies which fraudulently helped elect Republicans, to commit crimes.
90 Libel "One of young Roger Stone's first dirty tricks for CREEP was sending a campaign check for $200 to liberal Republican congressman (and Wilson Sonsini co-founder) Pete McCloskey on behalf of the Young Socialist Alliance, and then forwarding a copy of the receipt to the publisher of the largest daily newspaper in New Hampshire, the Manchester Union-Leader" Source: Mark Ames writing for the StoneZone
91 Republicans in Pence's Indiana thwarted the registration of 40,000 African Americans
"Patriot Majority USA, a liberal group that runs the Indiana Voter Registration Program, which calls itself the largest voter registration program of African-Americans in the state. reported it submitted some 40,000 registration forms this year until Republican officials stepped in."
92 Vote fraud by Republican Secretaries of State in Georgia, Ohio
and other Republican vote fraud incidents
Georgia
Another Republican SOS, Karen Handel, was sued by the ACLU for voter suppression. She was 'elected' in the 6th congressional district of Georgia but was voted out in 2020.
Indiana
Allen Cty Indiana sheriff is said to have denied right to vote to those in jail
North Carolina NAACP exposed racist voter purging
Ohio
Republican Ken Blackwell, former Ohio SOS,
was involved in voter purging and in addition
'accidentally' released milions of social security numbers. He was with 2 other vote purging criminals, Kris Kobach and Mike Pence,
on Trump's datamining privacy violating commission.
93 Ohio Republicans stole the election of Democrat John Kerry in 2004. 3 Republican secretaries of state (Blackwell, Husted, and LaRose) have made Democratic Ohio appear to be Republican. Bob Fritakis of Columbus based Free Press published a book about the fraud. Representative John Conyers, congressional committee chairman, published a booksized report about the Ohio GOP fraud. Robert F Kennedy Jr who has won 500 lawsuits against GE, Monsanto Bayer, the Navy (over the bombing of Vieques) and HHS, published a lengthy article in Rolling Stone exposing some of the GOP fraud.
That year Diebold, Ohio based, still owned their easily hackable voting machines. The Diebold CEO O'Dell said at the Fairlawn Hilton at a GOP fundraiser that Diebold would do all it could to elect Republicans..
On election day, many Democratic precincts had voting machines removed. In Akron's North Hill, voters were kept waiting in the rain outside for 1/2 hour after
the precincts should have opened. At Kenyon College, students were kept waiting
in line til 4 am the next day. In Warren, Ohio, Democratic observers were locked out. In Republican Gahanna county, a Diebold machine recorded over 4000 votes for Bush though only 600 some people voted in the district etc. etc.
Along with Blackwell's criminal theft of the election he
'accidentally' released millions of social security numbers. Was he paid for the datamining windfall?
*
94
Reagan, G H Bush, G W Bush twice, Trump.... all had illegitimate elections.
Republicans stole elections from Carter, from Dukakis, from Gore and Hillary Clinton, both of whom won the popular vote, from John Kerry who won Ohio and therefore the election.
Iran Contra involved giving arms both to Iran and to Central Americans fighting against a more socialist government. Reagan was elected because a. G H W Bush and James Woolsey met on March 12, 1980 with Iranians who agreed to keep US POW's in jail until election day, an act of treason. In addition they had created the gas price problem and had sabotaged through Oliver North's helicopter tampering the Carter rescue attempt.
95 the use of the American Disabilities Act to eliminate polling places in poor areas
96. Ken Blackwell as GOP Ohio Secretary of State coordinated the Ohio theft of the US election from John Kerry in 2004 through a variety of methods, including requiring that voters could not register except on super-thick 80-pound card stock, preventing thousands from signing up.
97 After 2016 the US attorney general reversed the DOJ position which was opposing the crime of Ohio vote purging.
98 In Wisconsin, gerrymandering means that 40% of the electorate, the GOP, control 60% of the seats. The GOP
and Scott Walker truncated the right to have election recounts with new legislation.
99.
GOP Governor Bevin of Kentucky was elected by vote fraud in 2016
The Democrat candidate was double digits ahead in the polls on the eve of the election. In addition,
Democrats won by double digits in nongubernatorial races.
100.
The huge loophole of signature verification All of us have a great variety
of signatures depending upon our mood... in addition those with Parkinson's
or palsy, partial paralysis etc have signature changes
101. In 22 states and DC same day registration and voting are allowed. Republicans have always fought against same day registration. The states are CA, CO, CT, DC, HW, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MT, NV, NH, NH, NC, OR, UT, VT, WA, WI, WY
102 Missouri, Alaska, and 5 other states have more difficult requirements for absentee ballots. Missouri requires a notary public witness.
103 GOP owned radio and tv stations often avoid reporting
voting registration deadlines to the public.
104
Google continues to give prime search placement to Republican candidates
Google is the world's biggest censor, hiding or eliminating links to which the public has the right of access.
105 Gravis and Rasmussen 2 of several GOP public relations firms passing themselves off as pollsters... Real Clear Politics
lists Rasmussen as if it were legitimate.
106 Republican operatives in May 2018 primaries were a.slowing down election site computers and b. interfering with phone calls
107 Bernie Sanders sued the Ohio Secretary of State Republican Jon Husted for eliminating a rule in effect since 1981 that those who would be 18 by November could vote in the primaries
108 California Republican party admits positioned phony dropoff ballot boxes but says they will continue to do so ******
Many of these people have no transportation because of no vehicle, handicap nature etc. Some of them would not be able to get another mail ballot back in time.
110 Governor Rick Scott, Republican of Wisconsin, had to be sued by former AG Eric Holder 3 times before he was forced to stop delaying in causing a special election which resulted in a Democratic victory.
111. Texas has not had a statewide Democrat elected in 30 years. Democrats, blacks, Latinos are in the majority in the state. Texas gerrymandering, draconian voter requirements, varieties of vote fraud are the reasons.
112. In addition to falsifying algorithms, Google promotes Republican sites and often hides Democratic, Green, Libertarian, Socialist sites. One frequent trick example.. one searches for 2018 Senate races and what comes up first is a 2012, 2010 or 2014 site.
113 Republicans have made Ohio, Wisconsin, Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida
the most gerrymandered states.
114 On June 6, 2018, 100,000 Los Angeles citizens found their registrations had disappeared from the computer. KABC, KNBC and other war promoting media in addition did very little to inform the public about primary registration deadlines or primary day.
115. Ballot mail delayed
116. Two Republican Supreme Court justices failed to recuse themselves in the Gore v Bush case in 2000. Both had connections which disqualified them. Scalia's son worked for the Bush attorney while Clarence Thomas' wife worked with the Republican Heritage Foundation.
117. 2 Republican Supreme Court justices failed to recuse themselves in the Gore v Bush case in 2000. Both had connections which disqualified them. Scalia's son worked for the Bush attorney while Clarence Thomas' wife worked with the Republican Heritage Foundation. ***
118 Printer delays Democratic counties Summit and Cuyahoga in Ohio experienced delays of several days to 14 or more.
119 Shortening the deadline for vote counting These were attempts by Republicans in 2020 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Ohio
120 Limiting the dropoff boxes for absentee ballots to 1 per county
121 Already listed are GOP purges of voter rolls in FL, GA, OH, IN, KS, NC. This also happene in TX and NV..
122 CSpan, owned by the cable industry which controls Ajit Pai's FCC, has ignored equal time altogether, broadcast every Trump rally, sometimes twice, every Trump press conference sometimes twice.*****
123 In 2020 in Cuyahoga County Ohio and in Detroit Michigan operatives who sent threatening robo calls to 8000 Democrats in Ohio and other Democrats in Michigan were arrested.
124 Several million NonGOP voters purged in GA, OH, TX, NC, NV, IN, etc by Republican attorneys general.
125 22% of US who are Catholic.. millions of them were informed that the Pope had endorsed the Republican candidate in 2016
126 Suppression of Green, Libertarian, socialist candidates etc by censoring media and difficult access to ballot
127 A Michigan judge removed the ban on weapons carried into polling places
128 ESS Elections Systems & Software admits lies denying giving remote control devices for voting machines to GOP election controllers in 18 states in 2016 etc
129 The Electoral College is inherently undemocratic.
130. Republicans on the Supreme Court in 2020 backed a GOP ban on driveby voting in Alabama. Republicans in some other states tried to ban drive by voting.
131 CSpan, owned by the cable industry which controls Ajit Pai's FCC, has ignored equal time altogether, broadcast every Trump rally, sometimes twice, every Trump press conference sometimes twice.*****
132 In 2018 Republicans on the Supreme Court upheld Texas' racist gerrymandering, and through that the racist gerrymandering throughout the US.. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/supreme-court-upholds-texas-voting-districts-in-racial-gerrymandering-case
133 California Republicans set up fake absentee ballot collection boxes in 2020
135 In 2020 in Cuyahoga County Ohio and in Detroit Michigan operatives who sent threatening robo calls to 8000 Democrats in Ohio and other Democrats in Michigan were arrested. More robocalls say those who vote will face compulsory vaccinations, debt collections, arrests, etc.
136 Armed militia in Georgia, Oregon, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan and other states have said they will go armed to voting precincts... a campaign designed to spread fear in voters
137 Richard Shelby ran as a Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate and switched to the Republican Party shortly after elected.
arrest, Forced vaccinations, debt collection, for those who vote
no paper trail for voting machines
https://democraticredistricting.com/
Addendum:
ROMNEY In 2012, Romney caused vote fraud with a variety of crimes
c stole primaries from Ron Paul (see one of the books on the subject)
d. harmed Gary Johnson's Libertarian Party candidacy in a variety of ways
Nevertheless In 2012 Romney received
less than 20% of the votes of those eligible.
C. JON HUSTED IN OHIO Federal judge Algenon Marbley in June of 2016 declared Ohio Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted's practice of eliminating ballots because of, for instance, a missing zip code, unconstitutional. There have been at least 3 separate actions of Jon Husted which have drawn condemnation from the federal bench in 2012 and 2016. Since taking office Husted has eliminated 2 million from the voting rolls, virtually all Democrats and third party voters. US District Court Judge Michael Watson ruled that Husted's elimination of early voting was unconstitutional.
In 2012 federal judge issues 17 page condemnation of Ohio Republican scofflaw attorney general Jon Husted.
D. ARIZOBA Republican Vote Fraud In Arizona Republican Helen Purcell of Arizona denied the franchise to many blacks and Latinos. Some spent a whole work day waiting in line. Many precincts were closed. Voters were told certain sites had run out of ballots etc.
a. Some spent all day long trying to vote
b. Helen Purcell, Republican election operative, closed many voting sites in Latino and black neighborhoods.
"In Helen Purcell's mad dash to consolidate polling locations across Maricopa County, she somehow forgot to have polling places open in densely-populated Latino communities on the day of the primary. This is a glaring oversight, given that 40.8 percent of Phoenix's 1.5 million residents are Latino. Democratic State Senator Martin Quezada told AZCentral.com that the lack of available polling locations for the Latino community was problematic.' quote from usuncut.com
c. Purcell operatives reregistered Democrats as independents, and gave them provisional ballots. In other casees, Democrats found they had no registration at all and were barred from voting.
d. At heavy traffic voting times, voters were evacuated from some sites.
e. The election was called for Hillary Clinton while countless people were waiting in line.
f. Small rooms were provided in some cases in which sites had not been closed.
g. Polling places in Democratic areas 'ran out of ballots'.
"Purcell said she didn't know how the 60 locations for polling places were selected. "A team" within her office chose the spots.
Purcell conceded that no one in her office took into account whether the polling places would have been approved by the Department of Justice in other words, whether the placement of the polling places might disenfranchise voters.
Purcell said polling places were large. Yet one pollworker testified that it was smallest room she'd ever worked in during her 20 years working elections.
Purcell said "to her knowledge" no polling places ran out of ballots. This, despite widespread reports that polling places ran out of ballots.
And Purcell blamed a lack of funding for what clearly, undeniably, unavoidably was a total foul up." The above quote is from
E.SUPPRESSION OF BLACK VOTE an almost infinite subject
1. Suppression of the black vote throughout the south,
2 police in Florida in 2000 barring precincts
3. Jacksonville Times Union publishing a special black edition, giving false voting instructions
4. harsh voter ID requirements
5. elimination of precincts and Dept of Motor Vehicles in black neighborhoods in Alabama
6. police at checkpoints at Watts precincts in Los angeles in the 1968 Democratic primary., with
Ohio Republican Secretary of State John Husted removed 2 million people from the voting rolls as Jeb Bush and Katherine Harris did in Florida, stealing the election from Al Gore.
F. 2012 PERCENTAGES
in 2012, the estimated populationwas 314 million. If one deducts 2% for noncitizens, then 307 million were eligible to vote. If one deducts 23% for population under 18, then 236.9 million were the Americans eligible to vote. The total vote for president in 2012 was 127 million votes, with Obama receiving 51.19%, Romney 47.32%, Libertarians receiving .99% and Greens .36% with other parties
receiving less. Romney's 47.32%is 19.9% of the total number eligibleto vote. Of The numbers, third
parties would be higher but many states block third party voters in a variety of ways, and corporate owned media block third parties from the debate, etc. 8.6% of the US population has a felony convictionbut different states have different rules about voting by
felons (a number which includes Jesus, Gandhi,and others).
G KARL ROVE
Karl Rove was involved in 300 million dollars of PAC money for GOP candidates, including his involvement in a flip the vote scam... computer fraud in 25 Ohio counties. In addition Rove in both the Romney and McCain campaigns paid Nathan Sproul for his phony voter registration drives which in 8 states threw away all nonRepublican registrations.
Primary Vote Fraud
1. Hillary Clinton staff manipulated 5 primaries' results, 2 million in California alone, and stole the Democratic nomination from Bernie Sanders through vote fraud in CA, NV, AZ, IA and NY and suffered a quick karmic return as Trump through varieties of
vote fraud stole the election from her.
2. In Maryland with the help of Diebold, Ben Cardin stole NAACP president Kweisi Mfume's primary victory.
The US Has Never Yet Been A True Democracy, With 1 Person, 1 Vote
2020
Pennsylvania and North Carolina Republicans have unsuccessfully tried to block the counting after election day of absentee ballots which are postmarked on election day or before. The Supreme Court was split 4 to 4. In Georgia the governor Brian Kemp has continued to suppress minority voting in a variety of ways. The Republican Secretary of State in Ohio has limited drop off boxes to 1 per county ballot, has as a single individual changed the Ohio votecounting law deadline Nov 18 rather than Nov 24 . Midwest Direct, a Cleveland company, has delayed ballots to Democratic Cuyahoga and Summit counties
The virus is being used as an excuse to cutting down on precincts
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/06/looming-threat-voting-person/613552/
Recommended Books:
Billionaires and Ballot Bandits by Greg Palast
How To Steal An Election (Florida 2000 presidential race) David W Moore
Many books have been written about the fraud which installed Rutherford B Hayes as president. A new one is Fraud of the Century.
What Happened In Ohio by Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman have written about the fraud of the 2004 election.
Rolling Stone published Robert F Kennedy Jr's What Happened In Ohio as well as
In 9 Central and South American countries, Andres Sepulveda, now in jail, rigged elections in favor or right wing candidates.
Romney ties to voting machines
