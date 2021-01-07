Trump's Power To Pardon Pot Smokers

|
Donald Trump, in his
remaining days in the White House,
whether they are 12 or fewer, (as of
January 8, 2021) could
pardon every nonviolent marijuana
user or marijuana seller, granting
freedom, reuniting families, ending
injustice, removing the financial incentive
of privatized prison profiteers to keep
people in jail, saving taxpayers money.
May Donald Trump free them all.
https://www.ocregister.com/2018/09/10/this-man-will-spend-life-in-prison-for-a-marijuana-conviction-unless-donald-trump-or-the-supreme-court-helps-him/