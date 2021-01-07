newswire article reposts portland metro drug war | police / legal Trump's Power To Pardon Pot Smokers author: End Unjust Incarceration A call to use the power of pardon Donald Trump, in his

remaining days in the White House,

whether they are 12 or fewer, (as of

January 8, 2021) could

pardon every nonviolent marijuana

user or marijuana seller, granting

freedom, reuniting families, ending

injustice, removing the financial incentive

of privatized prison profiteers to keep

people in jail, saving taxpayers money.

May Donald Trump free them all.



https://www.ocregister.com/2018/09/10/this-man-will-spend-life-in-prison-for-a-marijuana-conviction-unless-donald-trump-or-the-supreme-court-helps-him/